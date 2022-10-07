ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Diana Barnes
4d ago

Since 1955?!!!! There should have been an investigative unit created to solve these crimes, but, the reality is these were not Gabby Petito Women, they were Black Women.

