Read full article on original website
Diana Barnes
4d ago
Since 1955?!!!! There should have been an investigative unit created to solve these crimes, but, the reality is these were not Gabby Petito Women, they were Black Women.
Reply(17)
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
She Lost Her Life For Just Being A Baby — The Tragic Case Of Oncwanique TribbletMary HolmanChicago, IL
Lightfoot is Working on Solutions For Migrants and Asking For $5 MillionTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
How Safe is Chicago, IL?Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
Teen allegedly robbed three women at gunpoint on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy allegedly robbed multiple people on Chicago's South Side Monday. The teen is charged with three felony counts of armed robbery and one felony count of possession of a stolen vehicle. The robberies occurred at the following locations:. 10700 block of South Laflin Street: two 50-year-old...
Chicago neighbors confront suspect in assault of 11-year-old
The mother of an 11-year-old assaulted near her Chicago home says a suspect is in custody, but hasn't been charged. WMAQ's Regina Waldroup reports.Oct. 11, 2022.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago tenant arrested after landlord found dismembered in freezer
CHICAGO - A woman on Chicago’s North Side noticed her landlord was missing, and her call to police led to a string of terrifying discoveries. Frances Walker had lived in a white frame house in the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue for decades, sometimes renting out extra rooms to female tenants. Police believe it was one of those tenants who killed Walker and cut her body into pieces.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 16, robbed two men at gunpoint in Englewood, gets arrested moments later: police
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy allegedly robbed two men in Englewood Monday, and was arrested moments later. The juvenile faces two felony count of armed robbery. According to police, the teen robbed a 44-year-old man and a 64-year-old man in the 6900 block of South Carpenter Street while armed with a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago shooting: Teen boy followed, fatally shot in South Shore, police say
A teen was followed and fatally shot on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
Chicago crime: Suspect follows 17-year-old boy, fatally shoots him in South Shore
CHICAGO - A 17-year-old boy was fatally shot in South Shore Tuesday morning. At about 8:38 a.m., an unknown offender was following the teen to the 1900 block of East 79th street, and then opened fire, police said. The teen was shot multiple times in the body, and transported to...
fox32chicago.com
Teen shot in groin in Englewood
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot and wounded Monday evening in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 17-year-old was outside around 7:33 p.m. in the 1500 block of West 71st Street when gunfire broke out and he was shot in the groin, police said. The boy was...
$7.5 million theft ring busted in Chicago and suburbs
WILMETTE, Ill. - Wilmette police have announced the bust of a major retail theft ring following a yearlong undercover investigation with multiple law enforcement agencies. Seven-and-a-half million dollars of stolen retail products were recovered after search warrants were executed in Chicago, Cicero, Oak Lawn, Bolingbrook and California. Police say shoplifters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago crime: Boy, 15, shot multiple times while standing on sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy was seriously wounded after being shot in Chatham early Monday. At about 2:28 a.m., the teen was standing on the sidewalk in the 7800 block of South State when an unknown male offender approached him and fired shots, police said. The teen was shot multiple...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man stabbed to death inside East Side home
CHICAGO - A 29-year-old man was stabbed to death Tuesday night inside a home in Chicago's East Side neighborhood. Around 8:45 p.m., police say the male victim was stabbed in the chest and neck by another known male inside a home in the 10300 block of South Ave F. The...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police release new photos of vehicle wanted for Albany Park hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Chicago police have released more photos of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian and killed his dog on the Northwest Side. On Sept. 30, around 5:15 p.m., police say the driver of a vehicle struck a 31-year-old man walking his dog in the 4200 block of North Pulaski Road.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police: Man near sidewalk fatally shot in South Shore
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while standing near a sidewalk in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood. Around 1:23 p.m., police say the male victim was in the 7800 block of South Luella Avenue when shots were fired. The man was struck in the body and head...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Man, 22, shot in neck in South Side Chicago alley: police
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old man was shot in the neck Monday afternoon in Chicago's Roseland neighborhood. Around 2:30 p.m., police say the male victim was on foot in an alley in the 10200 block of South Princeton Avenue when an unknown offender approached him. The offender then pulled out a...
Chicago crime: Armed robbers strike 5 times overnight in Humboldt Park, police say
Police said the suspects demanded cell phones, wallets, money and said "Give me everything you got."
Man Arrested At Vet Clinic Accused Of Punching Puppy In Lincoln Park — And He Wanted To Euthanize Dog That Day, Witness Says
CHICAGO — A man was arrested for animal abuse after police said he battered a dog on a busy Lincoln Park street — and a witness who saw the arrest at a vet clinic said the man intended to euthanize the dog that day. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28,...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Howe Corporation — owned by women — celebrated by city leaders
CHICAGO - A more than century-old, female-owned Chicago manufacturer was celebrated Monday. "Howe Corporation" is a fourth-generation family-owned business. The company touts itself as the global leader for flake ice and refrigeration equipment. Mayor Lori Lightfoot was among those in attendance and presented the owners with a city proclamation. "Chicago...
fox32chicago.com
New Chicago facility will tell story of public housing in United States
CHICAGO - A new museum in Chicago will be the first to tell the story of public housing. The museum has been in the planning and development stages for 15 years, and organizers finally broke ground on Tuesday. The museum will open on the site of the former CHA Jane...
fox32chicago.com
Northwest Side neighbors shocked to learn one of their own may have been slaying victim: 'I'm sick'
CHICAGO - When Greg moved to Arcadia Terrace about two years ago he quickly became friends with a woman walking her small terrier in the Northwest Side neighborhood. "Our dogs liked each other, and ever since then whenever I’d see her I’d say hi and chat," said Greg, who asked to be identified only by his first name.
'They are traumatized': Armed robber targeting Chicago postal carriers for master keys, police warn
It's become a frightening pattern: mail delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint.
Woman's dismembered body found in freezer inside home on North Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dismembered woman's body was found Monday night in a freezer in a home in Arcadia Terrace, after the homeowner had been reported missing, police said.As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported Tuesday night, the woman was known by most of the people on the 5900 block of North Washtenaw Avenue, just north of Thorndale Avenue. Some were friendly with her dogs, while she welcomed others into the neighborhood.Now, that sweet woman is believed to be the victim in this gruesome murder. A squad car and a single strand of crime scene tape continued to sit in front of...
Comments / 40