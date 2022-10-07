Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand. The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.
Ukraine gets new air defenses, allies deepen resolve after Russian strikes
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them.
Lebanon to begin returning Syrian refugees, despite rights groups' fears
BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Lebanon will start sending Syrian refugees back to their home country at the end of next week, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Wednesday, despite rights groups' fears for their safety.
