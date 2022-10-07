Read full article on original website
PG&E settlement tax exemption | Wildfire-area housing guidance | Prop. 28 explained
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Tuesday, Oct. 11. Fire survivors express relief for state tax exemption on PG&E settlement funds. A new law gives a state income tax exemption to survivors of the Camp Fire, North Bay Fires and Butte Fire who qualified for settlement money from PG&E. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed AB 1249 into law at the end of September. It will also refund any state taxes previously paid on the settlement money.
California offers to reduce imports of Colorado River water
Facing demands from the federal government, California water agencies offered Wednesday to cut back the amount of water they import from the Colorado River starting in 2023. After months of negotiations, water agencies wrote to federal agencies offering to reduce California’s water use by 400,000 acre-feet every year through 2026. That amounts to 9% of the river’s water that California is entitled to under its senior rights.
What's On The Ballot? Here's a look at California's 2022 Propositions
Should California change the state constitution to include the right to choose to have an abortion or use contraceptives? Legalize online sports betting in the state? Or ban the sale of flavored tobacco products?. Those are just some of the things that voters will be asked to weigh in on...
