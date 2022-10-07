ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Joseph Hyman, 68; service October 14

Joseph Lee Hyman, 68, of Beaufort, NC, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at his residence. Celebration of life services will be held at Piney Grove AME Zion Church, Havelock, NC., 12:00 PM, Friday, October 14, 2022. Interment will follow at Piney Grove AME Zion Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Oscar's Mortuary,...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

John Kirby Jr., 74; service October 16

John A. Kirby Jr., 73, of Newport, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022, at Munden Funeral Home, officiated by Deacon Wally Calabrese. For those unable to attend, the service can be viewed through his obituary page on Munden Funeral Home’s website. The service will remain on the Funeral Home website for 90 days.
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Marion Stone, 86; service October 17

Marion Frances Hailey Stone, 86, of Morehead City, North Carolina and Lynchburg, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Crystal Bluffs, surrounded by loved ones, on Monday, October 10, 2022. Born July 17, 1936, in Pittsylvania County, Virginia, Marion was the daughter of the late Odie Edward Hailey and Bernice Adams Hailey....
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 9, 10 & 11

carolinacoastonline.com

David Cerovac, 70; incomplete

David R. Cerovac, 70, of Havelock, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home & Cremations in Havelock, NC. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

William Corbett, 77; service October 13

Mr. William "Bill" Morris Corbett, 77, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at home, surrounded by his family. Bill was born on November 23, 1944, in Greene County to Melvin and Edna Corbett. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, October 13, 2022, at...
NEWPORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Pets celebrated at Morehead's Barktober Fest

- Approximately 50 dogs and their owners took part in Morehead City's Barktober Fest held Saturday, Oct. 8 in the Rotary Dog Park at 2203 Mayberry Loop Road. GALLERY: Pets celebrated at Morehead's Barktober Fest. The free festival included a dog walk and pet resources such as the Carteret County...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

McClenny named new assistant superintendent

BEAUFORT - Carteret County Public Schools announced Monday that Jody McClenny, the school system’s current chief academic officer, has been named assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction. Her new position will start Nov. 1. The announcement comes in the wake of transitions in the school system’s leadership after Superintendent...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Support public schools

I found it disturbing to read the recent LTE which suggested the option for school choice should be like buying a car or eating at a local restaurant. Children are neither automobiles nor Chick-fil-A sandwiches. When you buy a new car, you assume that it is safe to drive because the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (HHTSA) has made sure that each car manufacturer meets the necessary standard before the car is allowed on the road. Years of planning and design and millions of dollars and hours of time were spent perfecting whichever car you choose: Buick, Ford, Honda, Toyota, etc. You know the car was designed and built by trained mechanics, plus you have a warranty.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Carteret Community College trustees to meet

— The Carteret Community College Board of Trustees will meet at 9 a.m. Oct. 12 in the Historic Camp Glenn Building. Agenda items include revising the college’s academic calendar to move Easter break in 2023 to the week following Easter versus the week prior. This will align the college’s calendar with the Carteret County public school system’s calendar to better accommodate Career and College Promise high school students.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cape Carteret commissioners unanimously approve stormwater improvements

CAPE CARTERET — Cape Carteret commissioners voted 5-0 Monday night to approve a $33,100 contract with Tidewater Associates of Cedar Point for engineering services to develop long-needed storm water improvements in the Sutton Drive/Sutton Place area of the Star Hill development. The vote came during the board’s monthly meeting...
CAPE CARTERET, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Over 300 affordable housing units coming to Beaufort

BEAUFORT - As the cost of living continues to increase year after year, the need for affordable rental housing is quickly becoming a critical problem across many towns and cities across the nation. To help combat this issue locally, the Beaufort Housing Authority (BHA) announced during a commissioners' meeting on...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Cedar Point schedules fall cleanup Oct. 24

CEDAR POINT — Cedar Point has scheduled its annual fall cleanup Monday, Oct. 24. Items that will be picked up curbside are tree limbs under six feet, roots, hedge clippings, pine straw, old mulch, small tree stumps and dead ornamental bushes. Do not put out old equipment, furniture, appliances,...
CEDAR POINT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Students get living history lesson

BEAUFORT — From splitting wood to preserving food, fourth-graders from Havelock Elementary School learned Tuesday that children had it rough in Colonial days. “There were no refrigerators or freezers back then. There were no grocery stores. People had to make and preserve their own food,” Beaufort Historical Association volunteer Sylvia Timmons told the students as she talked about methods early county residents used to prepare food for the winter.
BEAUFORT, NC

