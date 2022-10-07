I found it disturbing to read the recent LTE which suggested the option for school choice should be like buying a car or eating at a local restaurant. Children are neither automobiles nor Chick-fil-A sandwiches. When you buy a new car, you assume that it is safe to drive because the National Highway Transportation Safety Association (HHTSA) has made sure that each car manufacturer meets the necessary standard before the car is allowed on the road. Years of planning and design and millions of dollars and hours of time were spent perfecting whichever car you choose: Buick, Ford, Honda, Toyota, etc. You know the car was designed and built by trained mechanics, plus you have a warranty.

MOREHEAD CITY, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO