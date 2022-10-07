CLEVELAND — Police police are asking for the public's help finding a Cleveland teen who has been missing for more than a week. According to officials, 14-year-old Kyra Williams left her home on the 13800 block of Sacramento Avenue in the Jefferson neighborhood back on Oct. 3 and has not been seen since. The girl is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 105 pounds with purple hair and blue eyes and was was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO