Sandusky, OH

Comments / 2

Richie Pace
4d ago

hoping county jail turns a blind eye on caneras while he's in there and someone gives him an awakening

Reply(1)
5
 

13abc.com

Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy

SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of killing a three-year-old child on Tuesday. The grand jury indicted Michael James Kitto on a series of charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault; all with repeat violent offender specifications, as well as an endangering children charge.
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
WESTLAKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89. According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9. His body was located in the 13600...
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 double murder outside Parma bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was sentenced on Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County judge delivered a 12-year sentence to Luis Candelario, who previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Parma police said the 31-year-old...
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Cleveland police searching for 14-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than a week

CLEVELAND — Police police are asking for the public's help finding a Cleveland teen who has been missing for more than a week. According to officials, 14-year-old Kyra Williams left her home on the 13800 block of Sacramento Avenue in the Jefferson neighborhood back on Oct. 3 and has not been seen since. The girl is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 105 pounds with purple hair and blue eyes and was was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County to pay $115,000 to man who accused jail officers of beating, pepper-spraying him after he asked for milk

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County settled a lawsuit for $115,000 with a former jail inmate who accused officers of attacking him after he asked for an extra carton of milk. They kicked and punched Michael Roarty-Nugent, pepper-sprayed his face as they held him to the ground and later threatened to “finish the job” in the middle of the night.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
TOLEDO, OH
Cleveland.com

Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
CLEVELAND, OH

