13abc.com
Man indicted on slew of charges in death of 3-year-old boy
SYLVANIA TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted a man accused of killing a three-year-old child on Tuesday. The grand jury indicted Michael James Kitto on a series of charges including aggravated murder, murder, and felonious assault; all with repeat violent offender specifications, as well as an endangering children charge.
What took so long to get Cleveland police to death investigation?
The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered another extreme delay after a call to Cleveland 911. This time, the I-Team is asking questions about how long it took to send police to a call about a man who had died.
cleveland19.com
Westlake police: Detective uses 2005 burglary to bust 70-year-old man in similar case
WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after Westlake detectives connected a burglary from Friday night to a burglary in 2005. The burglary happened at around 7:42 p.m. on Oct. 7 at a home on Walden Drive, according to Cpt. Gerald Vogel of the Westlake Police Department. Officers saw a rear sliding glass door smashed out after arriving at the home.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police investigate murder of 89-year-old man
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - An elderly Hudson man was found murdered in Garfield Heights this past weekend. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Morris Ramsey, 89. According to the medical examiner, Ramsey was found dead on Sunday, Oct. 9. His body was located in the 13600...
cleveland19.com
Man sentenced to 12 years in connection to 2021 double murder outside Parma bar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in connection to the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was sentenced on Tuesday morning. The Cuyahoga County judge delivered a 12-year sentence to Luis Candelario, who previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Parma police said the 31-year-old...
cleveland19.com
Man stabbed multiple times in incident near Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Detectives from the Cleveland Division of Police spent the overnight hours investigating a stabbing on the city’s East side. First responders were initially dispatched before midnight on Monday to a stabbing on East 112th Street near Superior Avenue in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood. Cleveland EMS...
Cleveland police searching for 14-year-old girl who has not been seen for more than a week
CLEVELAND — Police police are asking for the public's help finding a Cleveland teen who has been missing for more than a week. According to officials, 14-year-old Kyra Williams left her home on the 13800 block of Sacramento Avenue in the Jefferson neighborhood back on Oct. 3 and has not been seen since. The girl is described as being 5-foot-1 and weighing 105 pounds with purple hair and blue eyes and was was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans at the time of her disappearance.
Cuyahoga County set to pay $1M to parents of toddler who choked to death in foster care
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County agreed to pay $1 million to the family of a 1-year-old girl who choked to death on a piece of paper product after she was placed in foster care. County Council is set to vote Tuesday on whether to approve the proposed settlement to the...
Suspected serial jewelry burglar arrested in Ohio
He's accused of stealing jewelry from multiple homes for over half a century and now a suspected serial burglar is under arrest.
Mom, grandma assault worker at nursing home: Shaker Heights Police Blotter
At 9:15 a.m. Oct. 2, a Cleveland woman, 32, who was working at The Woodlands of Shaker Heights nursing facility, 16333 Chagrin Blvd., reported that the 42-year-old mother and 63-year-old grandmother of a co-worker had punched her and pulled her hair after learning that she had been involved in an argument with the co-worker, 17.
Male rescued from water after vehicle crashes at Cleveland marina
CLEVELAND — Officers with the Cleveland Metroparks are being credited with diving into the water and pulling an unknown male to the surface after his vehicle crashed near the East 55th Street marina. We’re told the male had driven onto a pedestrian walkway before going through a railing and...
Cuyahoga County to pay $115,000 to man who accused jail officers of beating, pepper-spraying him after he asked for milk
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga County settled a lawsuit for $115,000 with a former jail inmate who accused officers of attacking him after he asked for an extra carton of milk. They kicked and punched Michael Roarty-Nugent, pepper-sprayed his face as they held him to the ground and later threatened to “finish the job” in the middle of the night.
Boat, trailer seized from man accused of cheating in walleye tournament
A boat and trailer were seized Tuesday from a Hermitage man who is accused of cheating in a fishing tournament in Cleveland Sept. 30.
Lawsuit: Man shot by Orange Village police carried gun legally, never pointed it at officer who shot him
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man shot by an Orange Village police officer responding to a 911 call about a person with a gun outside a popular shopping center has sued the village and police department. Theoplic Williams III lawfully carried the gun, wasn’t threatening anyone with it and never...
Teen driver experiences nightmare of car stuck on train tracks: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Sept. 27, police were dispatched to Prospect Road, where a teenage driver’s car was stuck on the train tracks. An arriving officer immediately contacted CSX, which was advised about the situation and quickly stopped an incoming train. After the vehicle was towed away from the scene, the officer...
Man breaks back into house after leaving for the night: Brunswick Police Blotter
Police responded to a Gary Boulevard home regarding a disturbance at 3:52 p.m. Sept. 10. A woman at the home said she and her boyfriend were having a verbal argument. The boyfriend agreed to stay at a hotel for the night, but police were called back to the residence later.
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Derrick Taylor—44 years old, 6-feet, 2-inches tall, 245 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor is wanted for felonious assault. He has ties to Mansfield and Ontario. John Petitt—45...
13abc.com
TPD searching for missing juvenile from Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile from Toledo. According to a TPD Facebook post, Kaliyah Johnson, 13, is missing from E. Hudson near Lagrange. TPD says Johnson is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds. Johnson was last seen...
Man shot dead by Lorain police was at police department day before threatening employees over records, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Lorain police shot and killed a man who a day earlier was at the department threatening employees over police records, authorities say. Christopher Allen Boggess, 49, died in the shooting that happened about 9:15 p.m. at the Evergreen Village Townhomes rental office on Meister Road near Collins Drive, according to a news release from Lorain police.
cleveland19.com
East Cleveland police chase ends in crash in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An East Cleveland police chase ended in a crash on Cleveland’s East Side early Monday morning. According to Cleveland police, the driver fleeing from East Cleveland officers lost control of their car around midnight and crashed into a pole. The crash happened at E. 78th...
