AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 44 Representative Karla Rose Hanson says state childcare centers are at "Crisis point"
(Fargo, ND) -- A Distract 44 Representative is running to maintain her seat in the upcoming General Election. Karla Rose Hanson is a current North Dakota District 44 Representative, who is running again due to a district restructuring following the 2020 census. Hanson says she will continue to prioritize all stages of education, work to improve childcare statewide, and propose healthcare legislation.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo candidate for state representative doesn't want "North Dakota to become like Minnesota"
(Fargo, ND) -- After moving from Moorhead more than 4 years ago, a Fargo man now wants to serve in the North Dakota State Legislature. "When I moved over here I didn't want North Dakota to become like Minnesota. A freebie here from the government, a freebie there from the government, a regulation here, a regulation there, and we have good government for the most part in North Dakota. Certainly it can be improved, but it's much better than over in Minnesota in my opinion," said Brad Leeser.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: Pioneer in North Dakota term limits policy says term limits measure is ‘anti-North Dakota’
MINOT, N.D. — You can’t really talk about the history of North Dakota’s initiated measure process without talking about Kent French. The Bismarck-based businessman was legendary in the 1980s and 1990s for his many initiated measures and referenda targeting issues like taxes. And, yes, term limits. We’re...
sayanythingblog.com
Port: Most of North Dakota’s statewide elected officials sign letter opposing term limits
MINOT, N.D. — On the ballot next month North Dakotans will get to vote on whether to put a term limits amendment into North Dakota’s Constitution, but most of North Dakota’s statewide elected officials have signed a letter opposing it. The amendment would limit lawmakers to no...
The North Dakota County With The Most Land Currently For Sale
How about your very own slice of hunting paradise? Maybe, you've always wanted to live out in the country. Well, I ran across a website that could be useful in all three of those scenarios. It's called Land.com, and it's pretty simple to use. Just type in the county or city in North Dakota you want to purchase land from, and it will conjure up some listings for you lickity split.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota Stockmen's Association: Nearly 15% of the state's cattle died in April blizzards
(Bismarck, ND) -- The North Dakota Stockmen's Association and Stockmen's Foundation are assessing the amount of damage they helped to offset after the April blizzard and ice storms. The organizations say about 14-percent of the state's cattle herd died during the storms. Nearly 50 ranchers in 24 counties are getting...
KFYR-TV
Washington man charged with dealing fentanyl in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Washington man is charged with possession with intent to deliver fentanyl along with other charges in Bismarck. Bismarck police say 28-year-old Jordan A. Anderson of Washington state was dealing fentanyl in North Dakota. Police responded to a hotel room in north Bismarck Monday, October 10,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Gate City Bank Board Chairman Steve Swiontek aims for "civil discourse" if elected to North Dakota State Senate
(Fargo, ND) -- The republican candidate running for state senate in Fargo's new District 10 says he'll work to ensure "civil discourse" in state government if elected. "You and I may disagree on some things, but I think it is important that we can walk away from the table and still be able to work on another issue down the road, and I think that is so important to have that in the legislature," said Steve Swiontek.
sayanythingblog.com
Plain Talk: North Dakota Farmers Union president speaks out against term limits proposal
MINOT, N.D. — Last week North Dakota’s two largest agriculture groups, the North Dakota Farm Bureau and the North Dakota Farmers Union, came out against a term limits proposal that’s on the statewide ballot. On this episode of Plain Talk the president of one of those groups,...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Candidate for Clay County Commissioner: with growth "there are going to be some challenges"
(Fargo, ND) -- A longtime Realtor, who is also involved in several organizations and boards, is now running for Clay County Commissioner. "Clay County in itself is the fastest growing county outside of the metro. So with that we are going to be, as a growing community, that is a wonderful thing right, we are going to create a lot of new business, and other things, we are a welcoming community. But with that there are going to be some challenges," said Paul Krabbenhoft.
2023 North Dakota health insurance rates announced
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Insurance Department (NDID), led by Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread, has announced the approved rates for both individual and small group health insurance plans for next year. Over 40,000 North Dakotans purchase health insurance through an individual market, and three major statewide insurance carriers are available via Healthcare.gov on […]
kvrr.com
Group tries to block marijuana legalization in North Dakota
FARGO – An addiction counselor who helped defeat a marijuana legalization proposal in North Dakota four years ago has launched an opposition group seeking to do it again this November. The group, Healthy and Productive North Dakota, is forming less than five weeks before Election Day and after some...
valleynewslive.com
‘We have the solutions to climate change’: ND leaders meet in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Government and energy leaders met at Bismarck State College Monday to discuss issues facing North Dakota’s energy sector. Hundreds came together to hear leaders discuss hot-button issues. The top of their list: climate change. “We have the solutions in this room for climate change and...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin motor wholesale dealer gets license revoked after violating law
ARLINGTON, Wis. (WFRV) – The state of Wisconsin has revoked the motor vehicle retail dealer license for another business located at 101 Skyline Drive #1 in Arlington after failing to properly follow administrative requirements. According to a release, Vince Auto Group LLC is the company that violated state laws...
North Dakota’s 10 Richest People
Here are the biggest money-holders in/from the state of North Dakota.
kvrr.com
Update: State House candidate charged with assault withdraws from race
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (KVRR) – A North Dakota District 24 House candidate charged with simple assault has withdrawn from the race. Thirty-three-year-old Kaitlyn Huss was arrested after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. “I was involved in an incident that I deeply...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
740thefan.com
Taking a closer look at North Dakota Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) regulations
I played a part on the Game and Fish Department’s chronic wasting disease task force and out of everything I learned, what stuck with me most, is how much I’d forgotten. Which is why review of rules, regulations and restrictions is so important for all of us. North...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Anti-marijuana advocate says North Dakota's Measure 2 would bring increased crime and booming black market
(Fargo,ND) -- A group against the legalization of marijuana in North Dakota is speaking out against Measure 2. "The industry will be able to advertise marijuana products. Our kids will definitely get that message loud and clear. We're seeing that in Colorado, we're seeing that in other states where we've seen a 25 percent increase in youth addiction to marijuana since legalization in every state that's legalized marijuana in this country," said Luke Nifaratos, Executive Vice President for Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
