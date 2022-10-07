ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kvrr.com

Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect

(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Sanford Health making effort to cut down on assaults between workers, patients

(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Healthcare is making an effort to cut down on assaults between workers and patients. The new program is intended to de-escalate issues before nurses and staffers get hurt. Sanford says their Fargo campuses experienced 750 cases of verbal and physical altercations between workers, patients, and families...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo

(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Police needs help identifying person of interest

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Callaway authorities respond to Maplelag Resort fire

(Callaway, MN) -- Several agencies are on the scene following reports of tall clouds of smoke coming from a resort about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Authorities say they received reports of smoke coming from the Maplelag Resort around 8 a.m on Monday. This is the second fire that occurred in the past 25 years.
CALLAWAY, MN
740thefan.com

Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota

CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
BEMIDJI, MN
valleynewslive.com

1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County

POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault

VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
VALLEY CITY, ND
Times-Online

Huss ends campaign following simple assault arrest

Kaitlyn Huss, District 24 Democrat-endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives, announced Saturday she was withdrawing herself from the campaign following an arrest on charges of simple assault earlier in the week. “I want to thank everyone who has stood with me during my campaign, who supported me, believed in...
VALLEY CITY, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Fire Reported at Maplelag Resort

CALLAWAY (KDLM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Monday. Fire calls began around 8 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. KDLM News spoke to an employee of the resort who indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.
CALLAWAY, MN

