Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Fargo Police searching for man they say threatened woman in domestic dispute
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police need help locating a man, who threatened to break into a woman’s home and harm her. FPD is looking for 28-year-old Richard Yelegon of Fargo. Authorities say, they received a report about phone threats being made against the woman during a domestic...
kvrr.com
Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Update: Woman shot through window at South Fargo apartment complex, suspects at large
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is on scene of what has been confirmed as a shooting on the city's south side. FPD tells WDAY Radio that at 9:46 p.m. Officers, the Fargo Fire Department and Sanford Ambulance responded to the 2700 block of 47th Street South for a reported disturbance and sounds of gunfire.
valleynewslive.com
Police on scene of possible shooting in south Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - There is a large police presence outside Mezzo Apartments at 47th St S and 28th Ave S in Fargo after a reported shooting. A medical emergency was called in at 9:46 PM. Our crew on the scene witnessed police putting up crime scene tape around 10:30 PM. We are awaiting information from Fargo Police. Stick with Valley News Live at we follow this developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wdayradionow.com
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Clay County Sheriff cruiser hit while responding to Barnesville hay bale truck fire
(Barnesville, MN) -- The Clay County Sheriff's Office says a patrol vehicle was hit while deputies responded to a hay bale truck fire Tuesday evening in Barnesville. Sheriff Mark Empting tells WDAY Radio that the marked car was hit on Highway 34 while blocking off traffic due to the fire around 7:25 p.m.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Sanford Health making effort to cut down on assaults between workers, patients
(Fargo, ND) -- Sanford Healthcare is making an effort to cut down on assaults between workers and patients. The new program is intended to de-escalate issues before nurses and staffers get hurt. Sanford says their Fargo campuses experienced 750 cases of verbal and physical altercations between workers, patients, and families...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
valleynewslive.com
Crews respond to rollover crash in Moorhead
MOORHEAD, M.N. (Valley News Live) - Crews responded to a rollover crash in Moorhead, Minnesota Tuesday afternoon. It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of 14th St. S. and Belsly Blvd. Crews cleared the scene by 2:40 p.m. Still no word on what caused the crash, if there were...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Callaway authorities respond to Maplelag Resort fire
(Callaway, MN) -- Several agencies are on the scene following reports of tall clouds of smoke coming from a resort about 20 miles north of Detroit Lakes. Authorities say they received reports of smoke coming from the Maplelag Resort around 8 a.m on Monday. This is the second fire that occurred in the past 25 years.
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
1 arrested in $100,000+ burglary in Polk County
POLK CO., M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says more than $100,000 worth of property was reported stolen in rural Warren on October 3rd. They say 42-year-old Christopher Arnet Wilson of Alvorado, MN was arrested after the incident was investigated. The stolen property was recovered.
valleynewslive.com
New program working to cut down on assaults among Sanford healthcare workers, patients
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After a steep increase in workplace violence during the peak of COVID times, Sanford Health has deployed a new program throughout its campuses in an effort to de-escalate issues before nurses and other staffers get hurt. Sanford says in 2021, Fargo’s campuses saw 750...
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
valleynewslive.com
District 24 Democratic candidate arrested for assault
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota District 24 Democratic candidate is facing criminal charges, according to Valley City Police. The Barnes County States Attorney’s Office charged 33-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Huss with Simple Assault, which is a Class B Misdemeanor, on Friday, Oct. 7. Police Chief...
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
Times-Online
Huss ends campaign following simple assault arrest
Kaitlyn Huss, District 24 Democrat-endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives, announced Saturday she was withdrawing herself from the campaign following an arrest on charges of simple assault earlier in the week. “I want to thank everyone who has stood with me during my campaign, who supported me, believed in...
lakesarearadio.net
Fire Reported at Maplelag Resort
CALLAWAY (KDLM) – Multiple fire departments responded to a fire at Maplelag Resort near Callaway, Monday. Fire calls began around 8 a.m. as large plumes of smoke could be seen several miles away. KDLM News spoke to an employee of the resort who indicated the fire may have started in a mechanical room and that the resort was likely a total loss.
Comments / 2