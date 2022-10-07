Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
West meets to pledge more arms for Ukraine as Washington hails gains
KYIV/BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - More than 50 Western countries met on Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, focusing on its need for air defences after Moscow launched its most intense missile strikes since the start of the war.
NATO chief says sending air defense systems to Ukraine a ‘top priority’ as ministers convene
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the organization’s “top priority” is sending air defense systems to Ukraine, as its defense ministers met with the head of Ukraine’s defense ministry on Wednesday. “I think we all have seen why this is so important,” Stoltenberg said. “The...
Russians Desperate to Dodge Putin’s Draft Sail to South Korea
Russians desperate to escape a military mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin boarded yachts and sailed to South Korea on Tuesday, according to local reports. Since Putin announced a draft of 300,000 people to reinforce his ailing invasion of Ukraine, fighting-age Russian men have been fleeing their homeland in droves. Now South Korean broadcaster KBS says at least 21 Russians arrived on three yachts in the south of the East Asian country this week. All but two of the men were refused entry, however, with authorities deeming the others’ purpose “ambiguous,” KBS reported. Russians eager to avoid the draft, which was announced last month, have mostly poured into neighboring countries including Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Finland. Demand for passage out of Russia is so great that even private jet operators have jacked their fees up after being overwhelmed with inquiries.Read it at Independent
