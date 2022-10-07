Russians desperate to escape a military mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin boarded yachts and sailed to South Korea on Tuesday, according to local reports. Since Putin announced a draft of 300,000 people to reinforce his ailing invasion of Ukraine, fighting-age Russian men have been fleeing their homeland in droves. Now South Korean broadcaster KBS says at least 21 Russians arrived on three yachts in the south of the East Asian country this week. All but two of the men were refused entry, however, with authorities deeming the others’ purpose “ambiguous,” KBS reported. Russians eager to avoid the draft, which was announced last month, have mostly poured into neighboring countries including Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Finland. Demand for passage out of Russia is so great that even private jet operators have jacked their fees up after being overwhelmed with inquiries.Read it at Independent

