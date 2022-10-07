Read full article on original website
Related
West Sacramento man found with stolen IDs and credit cards in Placer County
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — A Placer County Sheriff’s deputy recovered several driver’s licenses, credit cards and debit cards during a traffic stop of a West Sacramento man in rural Lincoln on Sep. 28, according to the sheriff’s office. At 9:15 a.m., Daniel Hunt, 37, was found with bank and identification cards along with bags containing […]
Preliminary Trial to Start for Men Who Allegedly Started California’s Caldor Fire
The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. The Caldor Fire was one of the most devastating wildfires in the history of California. The fire started when a projectile was fired from a gun which hit a tree and led to a fire that spread 346 square miles before it could be put out. That’s about the size of the entire city of San Diego. Over one thousand buildings were destroyed, and the Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort was severely damaged by the fires.
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge
The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Assault weapon possession, shoplifting, trespassing
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Sept. 28. Daniel Wayne Hunt, 37, was arrested at 9:15 a.m. on suspicion of possession of identifying information with the intent to defraud,...
KCRA.com
Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting.
Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash
The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS News
1 person shot in Natomas residential area
SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
Dorothea Puente, Sacramento’s most notorious female serial killer
Throughout the 1980s, as many as nine deaths in Sacramento were investigated as being connected to Dorothea Puente.
sonomacountygazette.com
An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center
This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man arrested in Roseville in connection with a deadly shooting at a Fresno motorcycle clubhouse, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect has been arrested in a shooting that left one man dead at a motorcycle clubhouse earlier this month, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Saturday, October 1, officers were called out to the clubhouse of the Soul Brothers Motorcycle Club on McKinley Avenue for a report of a […]
Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story.
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
davisvanguard.org
Gov. Newsom Friday Announces Appointments of 2 New Judges to Sacramento County Superior Court
SACRAMENTO, CA — Gov. Gavin Newsom Friday announced the appointment of two new judges to Sacramento Superior Court—Philip Ferrari, 52, of Sacramento, and Satnam Rattu, 42, of Folsom. “The Court looks forward to the addition of Philip Ferrari and Satnam Rattu to the bench,” Presiding Sacramento Superior Court...
Fox40
1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man
A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
What is Proposition 1?: The California constitutional amendment explained
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As the U.S. Supreme Court considered ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which would give the states the ability to regulate abortions, California’s legislature advanced a measure that would enshrine access in the state constitution, but this was just the first step in a two-step process. The second part […]
Man hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting; investigation underway
SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in North Sacramento early Monday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. His injuries were considered serious and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The man remains hospitalized, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released.
Comments / 0