Placer County, CA

Outsider.com

Preliminary Trial to Start for Men Who Allegedly Started California’s Caldor Fire

The father and son accused of sparking the Caldor Fire appeared in Placerville court on Sept. 30 and will have another appearance for preliminary examination on Oct. 11. The Caldor Fire was one of the most devastating wildfires in the history of California. The fire started when a projectile was fired from a gun which hit a tree and led to a fire that spread 346 square miles before it could be put out. That’s about the size of the entire city of San Diego. Over one thousand buildings were destroyed, and the Sierra-At-Tahoe ski resort was severely damaged by the fires.
PLACERVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Placer Sheriff: 2 suicide attempts prevented at Foresthill Bridge

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office confirmed two individuals were helped off the Foresthill Bridge this month. The first incident occurred Oct. 1 when deputies responded to a report of a female attempting to climb the bridge railing. The Sheriff’s Office reported deputies and CHP officers arrived to find several good Samaritans who talked the individual off the bridge.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Man convicted of killing wife at Sacramento gas station

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was convicted of second-degree murder after killing his wife at a gas station in October 2018, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. Miguel Romo is now facing a possible maximum sentence of life in prison for shooting and killing Shannon Hinojosa and also firing his weapon […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
Placer County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Placer County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Police come down on Elk Grove drivers after flood of complaints in school zones

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police have begun a zero-tolerance enforcement after a flood of complaints about traffic violations, specifically in school zones. The enforcement began Monday morning as the Elk Grove Unified School District started its day. Traffic violations, including parking or stopping where prohibited, will result...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove that involved Sacramento PD officers

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting in Elk Grove on Tuesday. Sacramento police say the incident, which happened around noon along the 6800 block of Di Lusso Drive, involved their officers. Sacramento police detectives say they were in the midst of surveillance of a man with a felony warrant when they spotted the man in a vehicle. They then attempted to arrest him, but he allegedly pulled out a handgun. Police believe two officers fired at the man, who was hit with gunfire. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, police say. He is expected to recover.Neighbors say they heard a handful of gunshots. Victoria Rodriguez, a woman living at the apartments, says her husband was home at the time of the shooting. "He said he originally thought it was fireworks, and then he realized it was gunfire so he got down away from the window," she said.The man was wanted on assault charges and for some type of financial crime. The Elk Grove Police Department is leading the investigation into the shooting. 
ELK GROVE, CA
FOX40

Nevada City girl dies after being injured in car crash

The Latest — Tuesday, Oct. 11: 8:20 p.m. The California Highway Patrol said the 5-year-old girl died after being taken to UC Davis Medical Center. Original story below: NORTH SAN JUAN, Calif. (KTXL) — A 5-year-old girl is in critical condition at UC Davis Children’s Hospital in Sacramento following a solo vehicle collision in Nevada […]
NEVADA CITY, CA
CBS News

1 person shot in Natomas residential area

SACRAMENTO - One person has been shot in the Natomas area of Sacramento. The shooting happened around 6:50 p.m. in the gated residential community of Larkspur Woods, which is the 2900 block of Weald Way, according to a Sacramento Police Department spokesperson. The victim, a man, was transported to a hospital for treatment of at least one gunshot wound. He was alert and talking with officers.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sonomacountygazette.com

An open letter To Governor Gavin Newsom re: Sonoma Developmental Center

This letter concerns the final decisions to be made regarding the future of the property at the Sonoma Valley Developmental Center. For nearly four years the citizens and residents of Sonoma Valley have attended meetings, written letters to legislators and the press, and participated in public forums asking that the State minimalize development on the property.
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Lincoln Police make two DUI-related arrests after two separate collisions

LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — Police arrested two people on the suspicion of drunk driving within three hours of each other Saturday night.  According to the Lincoln Police Department, both arrests were made after both drivers caused two separate traffic collisions while impaired. Police said one of the suspected drivers had a Blood Alcohol Content level […]
LINCOLN, CA
CBS Sacramento

Crash closes Folsom Boulevard near Power Inn Road in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO - Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions at Power Inn road after four vehicles were involved in a crash Monday. At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police are at the scene investigating what led up to the crash. Folsom Boulevard is closed in both directions from Bicentennial Circle to Notre Dame Drive, the Sacramento Police Department says. They urge drivers to use alternate routes.This is a developing story. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
Fox40

1 dead in 2nd fatal stabbing on Saturday in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said one person died after being stabbed in Sacramento, the second of two fatal stabbings in the city on Saturday. The sheriff’s office said it received a report just before 10 p.m. about a disturbance and that the caller...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Rollover Accident Kills Grass Valley Man

A Grass Valley man died in a rollover accident on October 7 when his SUV flipped. The fatal accident occurred along State Route 49 near Streeter Road around 8:00 p.m. California Highway Patrol (CHP) officers responded to the accident where they found the deceased driver, identified as a local resident, age 51.
GRASS VALLEY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man hospitalized after North Sacramento shooting; investigation underway

SACRAMENTO – An investigation is underway after a man was found shot in North Sacramento early Monday morning. Sacramento police say officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive around 1:30 a.m. to investigate a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man who had been shot at least once. His injuries were considered serious and he was rushed to the hospital for treatment. The man remains hospitalized, police say. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released. 
SACRAMENTO, CA

