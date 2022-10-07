Read full article on original website
Police looking for leads after multiple shootings in Ardmore
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore Police released the name of the man killed in a shooting last week, it’s just one of a number of shootings over the past few days. Police confirmed that 20-year-old Riley Tibbs died after a shooting early Sunday morning. Ardmore Police detective Juan Galicia...
KXII.com
Domestic dispute in Bells lands one man in jail
BELLS, Texas (KXII) -One man in custody after a domestic dispute. Tuesday around 1 p.m., Bells Police said a couple stopped in the middle of Highway 56. Jason Russel Mayes being the passenger who assaulted the female driver. The driver sustained injuries to her face and eye. Mayes resides in...
KXII.com
Motorcyclist thrown from bike near Denison Dam
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -A Calera man was flown to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle near the Denison Dam. It happened around 8:30 Friday night. Texas DPS says 63-year-old Dan Eldridge was headed south on State Hwy 91 in Denison. The driver struck the guardrail, then drove to the opposite...
KXII.com
One killed in 3-vehicle crash in Love County
LOVE COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A woman died after a crash on State Highway 32, involving a semi-truck, pickup, and motorcycle Monday night. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said it happened on State Highway 32 approximately 1 mile west of Marietta at 7:53 p.m. Troopers said a motorcycle driven by Ronald...
KXII.com
3 arrested in Garvin County for drug trafficking
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Garvin County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people for marijuana trafficking. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Phi Hong Cai was found with 68 pounds of marijuana near Wynnewood. Documents allege Hong Cai was planning to sell it in Houston. Xing...
KOCO
OHP: 17-year-old killed in head-on collision in Garvin County
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. — A 17-year-old boy from Lindsay died in a crash involving a semi over the weekend in southern Oklahoma. An Oklahoma Highway Patrol report says around 2:10 p.m. Sunday, a 2008 Cadillac Escalade was traveling north on State Highway 76 near Lindsay when it tried to turn onto a county road. A semi heading south on the highway then crashed into the Escalade head-on, the report says.
KXII.com
Kingston mom accused of starving baby to have non-jury trial in November
MARSHALL COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Marshall County woman accused of starving her own infant has decided to let a judge decide if she’s guilty, rather than a jury, according to court records. Mckayla Ramsey and her boyfriend Kevin Henry were arrested in June of last year for child...
KXII.com
Police searching for suspect involved in hit-and-run
MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - Madill Police are asking for help identifying a truck and its owner after it was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. Police said they are looking for a red Ford F-150. If you have any information you can contact the Madill Police Department at 580-795-2387.
KXII.com
Man killed in Whitesboro crash
WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - One person is dead after a crash in Whitesboro Thursday morning. Just before 10 a.m., Whitesboro Fire and Police responded to a single vehicle rollover off Hwy 82 at Shawnee Trail. They said two men who were co-workers in their late 30s to 40s, were in...
KXII.com
Construction on University Blvd in Durant is moving along
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -While there’s still cones in the road, two-way traffic has been restored on University Boulevard in Durant from Westside Drive to University Place. However the intersection of University Boulevard and University Place is still closed to through traffic.
KXII.com
Ardmore looking to rebound against El Reno
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Ardmore Tigers will look to bounce back after a tough loss at home against Lawton Mac. The Tigers focus on El Reno, another tough district game for Josh Newby and company with a different style of offense to face.
KXII.com
911 call leads to meth bust, death investigation in Howe
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A man who called for help while his girlfriend was having a medical emergency was arrested by police after they discovered a half pound of methamphetamine inside his residence Wednesday morning. According to the Howe Police Department, Jeffrey Lynn Brown, 47, called 911 around 9:45 a.m....
KXII.com
Area destroyed in Denison Main Street fire will soon see new life
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Sunday, October 9, marked the third anniversary of the devastating fire that left a gaping hole in Downtown Denison’s historical Main Street. Now city leaders are talking about what could fill this plot of land. Laura Rios, manager of Snow White Laundry & Dry Cleaners said,...
KXII.com
Plainview gears up for showdown with Pauls Valley
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Plainview Indians are coming off a huge win against rival Lone Grove.. Now, they have another big district game with Pauls Valley coming to town. The Indians have control of their own destiny as they pursue the district championship. Joe Price and company know that Pauls Valley will be a worthy check point, as they try to stay unbeaten in the league.
kswo.com
Marlow man sent to hospital after Motorcycle hits deer
MARLOW, Okla. (KSWO) - A Stephens County man was taken to the hospital after crashing his motorcycle. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the 48 year old was driving his motorcycle southbound on Heffington in Marlow Thursday night when a deer crossed in front of him. He was taken by...
KXII.com
Supreme Court denies review of Sherman man’s death row conviction
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that it will not hear the Sherman capitol murder case of Andre Lee Thomas. According to the Grayson County’s District Attorney’s Office, Thomas was convicted in the 15th District Court of Grayson County in March 2005 for the capital murder of a child, Leyha Marie Hughes, in Sherman on March 27, 2004, and sentenced to the death penalty by a jury. Thomas had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
KXII.com
Choctaw Casino adding robot servers
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - Exciting new technology arrived at the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant. According to a social media post, the resort is adding three robot servers to their staff. Chief Gary Baton said robots can deliver food to the tables, return items to the kitchen when the...
kgncnewsnow.com
Fatal Semi Truck Crash in Sherman
On October 4th, a 2019 Freightliner driven by Raymond Brahier was traveling southwest on US 54 when he lost control of speed and struck another semi truck. The two other semi trucks that were involved were a 2007 Peterbilt with driver Cesar Garcia-Gorral and a 2014 Freightliner driven by Buster Moody.
KTEN.com
Sherman Animal Shelter closed over health concerns
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Sherman Animal Shelter will be closed to the public until at least Tuesday. Police spokesperson Sgt. Brett Mullen said the shutdown at the facility at 1800 East Ida Road is a precaution after several dogs at the shelter were diagnosed with upper respiratory symptoms.
The Backstory: When Texas and Oklahoma went to 'war' over a bridge across the Red River
AUSTIN, Texas — The Red River separates Texas from Oklahoma. These days, when we talk about a battle between the two states, we’re usually referring to the annual college football rivalry between the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma. But it was along the river in...
