(Fargo, ND) -- Two guns taken from a home in Grand Forks were found at another home in the city Monday morning. Grand Forks Police first learned about the missing weapons after receiving a call from Schroeder Middle School, where administrators say they were contacted by the guardian of a student, who reported two guns were missing from their home. Officers responded and then found the weapons at another home at 8:25 Monday morning. Police say there is not evidence to suggest the weapons were ever on campus or that there was ever a threat made toward anyone at the school or anyone in the community.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO