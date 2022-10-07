Read full article on original website
Woman found guilty of Aggravated Assault in Elder Abuse case in Barnes County
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A jury deliberation has found Gracious Weah guilty of Aggravated Assault and Reckless Endangerment causing permanent impairment after she injured a resident of Sheyenne Care Center in Barnes County during routine care. During the trial, evidence was able to show that Weah, a certified nurse’s aide, performed an improper lift of […]
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks man arrested for blocking train, trying to make citizen’s arrest
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Officers were dispatched to the railroad crossing in the 5400 blk of Demers Ave. around 3:20 PM Monday after a report was received of a man blocking the train from moving. The report was that some type of fireworks were being shot off by the man also.
kvrr.com
Student’s guardian reports two guns missing from Grand Forks home
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) – Grand Forks Police say they were notified by Schroeder Middle School administrators that a guardian of a student had reported weapons missing from their home. Officers responded and found that two handguns were missing from the home. The guns were located at another residence...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-OCTOBER 11, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Troy Michael Brown, 29, of Naytahwaush, for Driving after cancellation of Driver’s License. David Lee Watnemoe, 50, of Grand Forks, for DUI.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two guns recovered after being taken from Grand Forks home
(Fargo, ND) -- Two guns taken from a home in Grand Forks were found at another home in the city Monday morning. Grand Forks Police first learned about the missing weapons after receiving a call from Schroeder Middle School, where administrators say they were contacted by the guardian of a student, who reported two guns were missing from their home. Officers responded and then found the weapons at another home at 8:25 Monday morning. Police say there is not evidence to suggest the weapons were ever on campus or that there was ever a threat made toward anyone at the school or anyone in the community.
KNOX News Radio
Police identify 2 who died in crash west of GF
Police have identified two people who died in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon west of Grand Forks. According to the G-F-P-D, the driver of an eastbound van, 69-year-old Steven Rowe, and a passenger, 69-year-old Constance Rowe, both of Grand Forks, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a northbound truck. Both were pronounced dead at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
Police needs help identifying person of interest
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo PD is asking for help locating a person of interest. They say the man picked up a cell phone belonging to another patron. He then attempted to break into the phone before destroying it. The incident happened on 9/29 at the Windbreak located...
valleynewslive.com
Two killed in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Two people were killed and another was injured in a crash, Monday, in Grand Forks. Grand Forks Police say it happened near 27th Ave N and N 69th St, just before 4 PM. Their preliminary investigation shows a van was heading East on...
kvrr.com
Woman Hit, Seriously Injured By Stray Bullet
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A woman is in serious condition at a Fargo hospital after she was wounded by a stray bullet during a shootout. Police are looking for two people they say are involved in the shooting. Fargo police responded to a report of a disturbance and sounds...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Five people injured in separate crashes in Fargo
(Fargo, ND) -- Five people are injured after two separate crashes near the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. The first crash happened Friday when an SUV ran a red light and struck a pickup, which then collided with a city bus. A bus passenger, the SUV's driver, and the pickup driver all had minor injuries.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Police: Two dead, another injured following two-vehicle crash
(Grand Forks, ND) -- Two people are dead and another is injured after a crash in Grand Forks. The crash occurred Monday afternoon near 27th Avenue North and North 69th Street. Investigators say a van was struck by a truck at the intersection. No word on the injured person's condition.
KNOX News Radio
Fatality crash west of GF under investigation
Two people were killed in a two vehicle crash west of a Grand Forks this afternoon. Grand Forks Police responded to the area of 27th Ave north and north 69th Street shortly before 4:00 p.m. When officers arrived on scene two of the 3 people involved had not survived the crash.
valleynewslive.com
“I don’t feel safe in school anymore”: Mom speaks out after daughter was jumped by students at school
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo mom is speaking out. She says her daughter was jumped by two other students at ben franklin middle school, last week. “I don’t feel safe in school anymore,” said Albris Jaquez. Albris says her school life has become traumatizing after...
kvrr.com
Two vehicles involved in Moorhead rollover
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — Two vehicles are involved in a rollover in Moorhead at 14th Street and Belsly Boulevard. The crash happened around 2:00 p.m. Police say one of the vehicles failed to stop at a stop sign. An SUV rolled onto its side and landed in the middle...
valleynewslive.com
Kids go missing in Moorhead, found safely
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two children went missing overnight after walking away from their grandmother’s house in South Moorhead. Police say the kids left the house in the 500 block of 30th Avenue south around midnight. Officers spread out across the neighborhood and firefighters were called out...
740thefan.com
Man struck and killed by car in northern Minnesota
CASS LAKE, Minn. – A Bemidji man is the victim of a deadly pedestrian crash in Cass County. The State Patrol says 52-year-old Steven Reyes was walking through the intersection of Highways 2 and 271 when he was struck by a pickup truck. Troopers say Reyes died at the scene.
valleynewslive.com
5 people injured in two separate crashes at 25th St. & 13th Ave. intersection
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Five people were hurt this morning after two crashes at the intersection of 25th Street and 13th Avenue South. In the first crash, authorities say an SUV ran a red light before striking a pickup truck. The pickup then spun out into the intersection...
KNOX News Radio
NDHP: Drug bust near Thompson
A drug bust this week near Thompson (ND) netted law enforcement a large quantity of meth. The North Dakota Patrol reports this past Tuesday around 8:30 p.m. a state trooper made a routine traffic stop of a vehicle on I-29. During the traffic stop, the trooper developed probable cause to believe there were illegal drugs in the vehicle.
trfradio.com
Two Vehicle Accident Under Investigation
A Grand Forks woman was injured in a two vehicle accident Saturday in Fanny Township. According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Susan Carlson, 38, was injured when the eastbound vehicle she was driving was struck by a southbound vehicle, driven by Brandon Kihne, 24, of Crookston. Carlson was treated for injuries, and transported to Altru in Grand Forks. Two juvenile passengers that were accompanied by Carlson had been properly secured in car seats and suffered no apparent injury in the crash reported just after 12pm.
Times-Online
Huss ends campaign following simple assault arrest
Kaitlyn Huss, District 24 Democrat-endorsed candidate for the House of Representatives, announced Saturday she was withdrawing herself from the campaign following an arrest on charges of simple assault earlier in the week. “I want to thank everyone who has stood with me during my campaign, who supported me, believed in...
