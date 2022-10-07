ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

EXPLAINER: What caused UK's economic crisis and what's next?

LONDON — (AP) — Prime Minister Liz Truss took office last month promising to reenergize the British economy and put the nation on a path to "long-term success." Instead, her tenure so far has been marred by turmoil as mortgage rates soared, the pound fell to record lows and chaos in bond markets threatened the country's financial stability.
ECONOMY
Albany Herald

New Zealand wants to tax farmers for their cows' burps and farts

A burp or fart at the dinner table might land you in trouble -- but if you're a cow or sheep in New Zealand, it might land your owner a hefty tax bill. Prime Minister Jacinda Arden confirmed at a press conference on Tuesday that her government will push ahead with a proposal to make farmers pay for their livestock's emissions in a bid to combat climate change.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Savaging#Industrial Production
Albany Herald

Saudi Arabia and OPEC risk causing a US recession, Sen. Blumenthal says

OPEC and its allies have defended their decision to slash oil production by arguing they are trying to prepare for a potential economic downturn that would hurt energy demand. Connecticut Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal isn't buying that argument from Saudi Arabia-led OPEC and is leading the push to punish the kingdom.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy