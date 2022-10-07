ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greer, SC

livability.com

Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.

The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
GREENVILLE, SC
upstatebusinessjournal.com

Greenville Housing Fund acquires Harmony Ridge Apartments in Travelers Rest

Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods, acquired Harmony Ridge Apartments, a 40-unit senior-citizen apartment community in Travelers Rest, the organization announced Oct. 10. GHF will invest $3 million to extend expiring income limits that reserve the community’s one-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath apartments for the low-income elderly...
TRAVELERS REST, SC
FOX Carolina

West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
GREENVILLE, SC
gsabusiness.com

Land sold along Swamp Rabbit Trail extension in Greenville

A 12-acre tract of land has been sold along the future Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. Colliers South Carolina’s Frank Hammond represented Barry Alford in the sale to Huntington Holdings LLC for $2.7M, according to a Colliers news release. The extension is projected to be complete by the end of...
GREENVILLE, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says

GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
GREER, SC
wspa.com

1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
ROCK HILL, SC
WRDW-TV

Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County

WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WYFF4.com

Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
golaurens.com

City of Laurens moving to new provider for household trash service

The City of Laurens has given notice that it will terminate its contract with Green For Life (GFL), formerly Waste Industries, Inc., and replace the provider when its contract expires in February 2023. City officials cite ongoing service quality issues and the need to respond to community concerns as the...
LAURENS, SC
My Fox 8

Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
INMAN, SC
WYFF4.com

Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood

GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
GREENWOOD COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
OLD FORT, NC

