FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The mysterious history behind one of the most popular abandoned places in South CarolinaAlissa Rose
Pick-Your-Own Pumpkins at Nix Pumpkin PatchMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Hendersonville, NC
Best Fall Activities in Greenville, SCMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Greenville, SC
Don't Miss The New York Renaissance FaireAlex RosadoTuxedo, NC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
groundbreakcarolinas.com
McCrory Wins Two High-Profile Recognition Awards for Manufacturing Project in Anderson, S.C.
McCrory Construction has been honored with two separate project recognition awards – one national and one regional – for its single-source delivery of a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Anderson, S.C., for Pregis, an industry leader in the packaging space. First, McCrory won the 2022 National Design-Build Award of...
livability.com
Lockheed Martin Expands Its Operations in Greenville, S.C.
The Greenville site is now the global home of F-16 production and sustainment. Lockheed Martin’s growing F-16 production and sustainment operations in Greenville, S.C., are contributing to the defense of freedom around the world while creating jobs and strengthening the local economy. The company is adding hundreds of new...
Duke Energy to test sirens at Oconee Nuclear Station Wednesday
The emergency sirens surrounding the Oconee Nuclear station will be tested on Wednesday, Oct. 12
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Greenville Housing Fund acquires Harmony Ridge Apartments in Travelers Rest
Greenville Housing Fund, a nonprofit that works to champion affordable neighborhoods, acquired Harmony Ridge Apartments, a 40-unit senior-citizen apartment community in Travelers Rest, the organization announced Oct. 10. GHF will invest $3 million to extend expiring income limits that reserve the community’s one-bedroom/one-bath and two-bedroom/two-bath apartments for the low-income elderly...
FOX Carolina
West Greenville woman says neighborhood bridge needs work
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A frustrated Greenville woman says she’s been asking for a busy neighborhood road to be looked at for years, but her requests have gone unfulfilled. The Queen Street Bridge runs over the railroad tracks in West Greenville, where Emma Baldwin has lived her whole...
gsabusiness.com
Land sold along Swamp Rabbit Trail extension in Greenville
A 12-acre tract of land has been sold along the future Swamp Rabbit Trail extension. Colliers South Carolina’s Frank Hammond represented Barry Alford in the sale to Huntington Holdings LLC for $2.7M, according to a Colliers news release. The extension is projected to be complete by the end of...
WYFF4.com
Driver dies when truck goes off Greer road, hits object, coroner says
GREER, S.C. — A Greenville County man was killed early Tuesday morning in a crash, according to the coroner's office. Greenville County Senior Deputy Coroner Shelton England said Joshua D. Strange, 44, of Greer, died in the single vehicle collision at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive.
wspa.com
1 dead in single-vehicle crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died early Tuesday morning in a single-vehicle crash, the Greenville County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened at the intersection of Concourse Way and Twin Magnolia Drive in Greenville County, the coroner said. 44-year-old Joshua D. Strange was identified as the...
Changes could be coming to the speed limit in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.
Man killed in hit-and-run in Cherokee Co.
Emergency crews responded Tuesday night to the scene of a deadly crash along a Cherokee County road.
WRDW-TV
Suspect in 5 S.C. murders captured in Burke County
WAYNESBORO, Ga. - The suspect in the murder of five people in South Carolina was captured in Burke County. On Monday, deputies from the Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested James Douglas Drayton, 24, of Spartanburg, S.C., after a robbery at Taylor Bros. X-Press on U.S. 25 north of Waynesboro.
Shaw University ‘outraged’ by South Carolina traffic stop perceived to be targeting Black students
A North Carolina university president said she was "outraged" by a traffic stop in Spartanburg County which she claimed was targeting Black students.
WYFF4.com
Sheriff confirms arrest in South Carolina quintuple homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Sheriff Chuck Wright announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect in a quintuple homicide that his deputies had been working on since Sunday. Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested in Burke County, Georgia, Monday, after a brief chase. The news of an arrest came...
golaurens.com
City of Laurens moving to new provider for household trash service
The City of Laurens has given notice that it will terminate its contract with Green For Life (GFL), formerly Waste Industries, Inc., and replace the provider when its contract expires in February 2023. City officials cite ongoing service quality issues and the need to respond to community concerns as the...
WYFF4.com
New Greenville restaurant, with well-known dining muscle behind it, opening soon
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The force behind some of Greenville's most popular restaurants announced Monday it is putting its muscle into a new neighborhood venture with a historical twist. Rick Erwin Dining Group is set to open a new restaurant concept in the Augusta Road area in late October called...
WYFF4.com
HBCU Shaw University president calls Spartanburg County traffic stop involving school bus 'unjust and unfair'
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The president of a North Carolina historically black university on Monday publicly called out Upstate South Carolina law enforcement officers after a traffic stop involving students and staff on a bus. In a statement, Paulette Dillard, president of Shaw University, a private Baptist historically black...
My Fox 8
Sheriff: 1 arrested after 5 found dead in Inman
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – The man accused of killing five people in an Inman home Sunday night was arrested early Monday morning in Georgia. Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said James Douglas Drayton was arrested Monday in Burke County, Georgia and confessed to the murders. A car that was...
my40.tv
Search warrant issued at Arden pawn shop for organized retail theft investigation
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — A pawn shop in Arden is currently part of a theft investigation. A spokesperson for Buncombe County Sheriff's Office tells News 13 deputies issued a search warrant for Denny's Jewelry And Pawn on Tuesday as part of an organized retail theft investigation. Numerous detectives and...
WYFF4.com
Greenwood County rolls out new initiative to put signs on all docks on Lake Greenwood
GREENWOOD COUNTY, S.C. — Greenwood County is rolling out an initiative to put signs on all the docks on Lake Greenwood. "The reason that we need to label all the docks for Lake Greenwood is for any kind of emergencies we may have on the lake from boating accidents, drownings, any other kind of lake emergencies we have," said Jamie Parrish, emergency management coordinator for Greenwood County.
wspa.com
Old Fort man charged in multiple camper break-ins
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – Deputies with the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged an Old Fort man for his role in several camper break-ins. The sheriff’s office said deputies took a report of multiple camper break-ins at local businesses on February 1, 2022 in which roughly $3,000 worth of property was stolen.
