ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill leaders are considering lowering the speed limit in certain residential areas after a study showed some people are going almost 40 mph. In residential areas where there is no sign showing the speed limit, the law in Rock Hill states the speed limit is 35 mph. However, city leaders said drivers are going too fast. Officials are discussing changing the speed limit from 35 to 30 miles per hour in Monday night’s council meeting.

ROCK HILL, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO