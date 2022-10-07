ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama

Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.

The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lake Purdy, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Alexander City, AL
Local
Alabama Business
City
Dauphin Island, AL
City
Orange Beach, AL
City
Gulf Shores, AL
City
Homewood, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
City
Mountain Brook, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Indian Springs Village, AL
City
Jacksons' Gap, AL
City
Mobile, AL
City
Vestavia Hills, AL
altoday.com

Justin Bogie: Another ‘record’ surplus in 2022 proves that Alabama can afford historic tax relief

Last Friday marked the end of the 2022 fiscal year. For the Alabama state government, it was another record-breaking year. In 2022, the state took more tax dollars from citizens than ever before, ending the year with a $2 billion revenue surplus. In total, state government collected more than $13 billion in revenue in 2022 (for context, collections totaled $8.6B in 2019), shattering the previous record set in 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Housing Market#Housing Prices#Business Industry#Linus Business#Daphne Fairhope Foley#Birmingham Hoover#Homewood Typical
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama

What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Isolated severe storms possible Wednesday in Alabama

Remember thunderstorms? And rain? Both are part of the weather forecast for Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters said a storm system will bring the possibility of strong to severe storms to at least part of the state from Wednesday into early Thursday. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center thinks...
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Alabamians slow to get updated COVID-19 booster shot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are on the rise in parts of Europe. Experts in Alabama are concerned about a similar spike here in the weeks ahead. Watch the video above to learn why the state has some work to do to get ready for another potential surge.
ALABAMA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Mississippi

What's your favorite thing to order when you go to a nice restaurant? If the answer is a nice steak then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Mississippi that are great options for both a casual meal and for celebrating a special occasion and are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
CBS42.com

Dry stretch coming to an end later this week

DRY STRETCH ENDING SOON: It’s been over a month since we’ve had rain that would count for much of anything (greater than a tenth of an inch) in Central Alabama, but that changes this week. October is usually the driest month of the year, and so far we’ve started out the first week and a few days of the month with a goose egg in the rain column. On average, we’re approaching an inch of rain for the month about this time, although it’s not uncommon to have long dry stretches this time of year.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Fort Rucker, Carnival Ecstasy, Tide-Vols: Down in Alabama

Everything changes. Eventually. Nothing of this creation is going to remain exactly as it is. You, me, plastic Coke bottles, Keith Richards, all those bachelor and bachelorette seasons. It’ll all break down if we just wait long enough. Today we have three stories of things that are nearing their...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Cassie Carli’s cause of death still a mystery: Florida woman was found in shallow grave in Alabama

The final autopsy report for a Florida woman whose body was found in a shallow grave in Alabama earlier this year yields no definitive answers on how she died. St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell on Monday said the final report of the autopsy for Cassie Carli, conducted by the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, ruled Carli’s cause of death undetermined, and the manner of death also undetermined.
NAVARRE, FL
WSFA

Large fire burning in Lake Martin’s Midway Island

ALEX CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alexander City Fire Department says a fire is burning on Midway Island but poses no risk to the surrounding mainland. The island is located near the center of Lake Martin, just east of the Windemere neighborhood. While there’s no threat to the surrounding area,...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy