USFL Effect: Did $3 million from city, county, CVB pay off? Will league return to Birmingham?
This is an opinion column. Remember the USFL? The dizzying drone-guided camera angles? The champion Birmingham Stallions? In the wake of the financial calamity that was The World Games 2022, it’s easy to forget the city also hosted the inaugural season of the new incarnation of the spring United States Football League just before the all-consuming 10-day event.
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'
Apartment-rental startup Landing is cutting 110 jobs, with some of those jobs layoffs in Birmingham, AL. The CEO of Landing says they remain committed to growing Alabama. It’s always good to come home to where your roots are.
Tuscaloosa’s JamisonMoneyFarmer Promotes Employees
Tuscaloosa's own JamisonMoneyFarmer PC recently announced promotions for five of its employees. JMF serves privately-held businesses and their owners, government and not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in Alabama and throughout the southeast with a full range of accounting, tax, and consulting services. It is Alabama’s seventh-largest CPA firm. Two JMF...
With sights on federal millions, Birmingham leaders court Alabama Republicans at Black Caucus event
This is an opinion column. Many will certainly see it as a bridge to nowhere. Especially these days. Democratic and Republican politicians shaking hands, sitting down, getting to know each other. What would that accomplish? Especially in this state—where the gap between parties is cavernous, and efforts to entrench and reinforce it are so overt, so glaring, so rooted in our wrenching past the U.S. Supreme Court is now all up in it.
What Alabama expects from Tennessee ‘Orange Out’ crowd as ticket prices soar
A few competing narratives will meet Saturday afternoon in Knoxville. The first is obvious: This is the most anticipated home game for sleeping giant Tennessee in decades. Ticket prices took a rocket ship right past affordability for most when the Vols stomped No. 25 LSU last week to assure an undefeated record and top-10 ranking for the 2:30 p.m. CT visit from No. 3 Alabama.
Alabama vs. Tennessee: 5 ‘streak-starters’ that defined rivalry’s last 5 decades
Alabama is currently riding a 15-game winning streak over Tennessee, the longest in the history of a rivalry that dates to 1901. However, it’s far from the only lengthy streak in the “Third Saturday in October” rivalry. Both the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers have gone many years at a stretch without losing to the other.
Hilinski’s Hope and Alabama continue raising mental health awareness
About 25 rows behind the visitor’s sidelines in South Carolina’s Williams-Brice Stadium, Mark Hilinski knew it was coming. Before the first play of the third quarter, the entire stadium would lift three fingers into the air. They’d honor his son. They’d remember Tyler. It was the...
wbrc.com
Could this be the Magic City Classic’s last year in Birmingham?
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Magic City Classic is just a few weeks away but could it be the last time Classic takes place in Birmingham?. Alabama A&M and Alabama State are in the last year of a deal that will see the classic kick off at Legion Field. Negotiations...
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
Alabama Football vs Mississippi State Kickoff Time, Network Announced
The Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs are set to play each other on ESPN at 6 p.m. CT.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
What's you favourite comfort food? If the answer is a nice pizza, then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below you will find a list of four amazing pizza spots in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week. Here is what made it on the list.
Alabama football schedules home-and-home with Minnesota
Alabama football is heading to the Midwest. The Crimson Tide announced a home-and-home with Minnesota for the 2032 and 2033 seasons. As conference realignment persists and teams look for scheduling advantages, many Power Five programs have organized inter-conference games. Minnesota is the third Big 10 team Alabama has added to the slate in the next decade, joining Wisconsin (2024 and 2025) and Ohio State (2027 and 2028).
‘It’s kind of wild’: Alabama fan still can’t believe his ‘I Hate Tennessee’ rant is now a Crimson Tide tradition
Years after Alabama fan Irvin Carney ranted about his hate of the Tennessee Volunteers in 2007, his words have been shared countless times by other Bama fans every year in time for the Alabama-Tennessee game.
Sidelined: A lunchroom worker paid for a school system’s mistake. She wants her money back.
“They paid you too much,” Allison remembers the school system employee telling her.
How a pair of Alabama CBs won the Tide’s cornerback competition
A position that contributed to Nick Saban’s war on depth charts early in the season, the cornerback room was a competition through early September. Alabama’s head coach had a straightforward solution. All would play and the best would remain. Fast-forward to Week 7 and while the depth chart...
