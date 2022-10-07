Read full article on original website
cbs17
5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
cbs17
Fayetteville man charged in 2021 slaying in Moore County, sheriff says
CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies have arrested a Fayetteville man in connection with a shooting death in Moore County more than a year ago. On Tuesday, Moore County Sheriff Ronnie Fields said 35-year-old Ryan Omar Simmons had been charged with first-degree murder in the August 2021 death of Damon Harris.
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
RCSO: Meth found on man driving truck stolen from Robeson County
ROCKINGHAM — A man allegedly driving a stolen truck with the wrong tags is accused of having more than 2 grams of meth. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies saw a Ford pickup truck on U.S. 1 Saturday, Oct. 8 that matched the description of one suspected in several larcenies.
cbs17
Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County
CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
cbs17
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
WMBF
Homicide investigators called to death investigation in Lumberton, sheriff confirms
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office was called to a death investigation on Tuesday in the Lumberton area. Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed that deputies, along with homicide investigators and crime scene investigators, responded to the scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive. At...
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
Feds: North Carolina man distributed 7 pounds of meth in 3 months, gets 12 years in prison
A North Carolina man who helped distribute nearly seven pounds of methamphetamine in three months will spend 12 years in prison for armed drug trafficking, federal prosecutors say.
Death investigation underway in Robeson County
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
cbs17
Woman, man busted after neighbors complain about drugs sold at Raeford home
RAEFORD, N.C. (WNCN) – The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office announced two arrests were made late last month following a drug search at a home in Raeford. On Sept. 29, Hoke County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations served a narcotics search warrant at a home on the 700 Block of Saunders Street.
sandhillssentinel.com
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
jocoreport.com
Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced
SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
WITN
Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
jocoreport.com
Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle
BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
jocoreport.com
Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
High school student shot multiple times in Southern Pines dies
A 17-year-old Fayetteville boy died Saturday night after getting shot multiple times while pumping gas, according to the Southern Pines Police Department. Police found De ’Marcus Isaiah Chambliss around 8 p.m. Saturday at the Mobil Mart at 1301 Central Drive. WRAL News has learned Chambliss was a student at...
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
cbs17
Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store
Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.
