ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

Comments / 1

Related
cbs17

5+ pounds of cocaine found in Lee County raid

SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — Narcotics agents with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office found more than five pounds of cocaine while executing a search warrant on Monday evening. Around 8:10 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Horner Boulevard, the residence was searched and ended in the arrests of Wallace Lyndale Hawthorne, 36, and Anthony Lee Arvenetta, 20, both of Sanford.
LEE COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eastover, NC
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
Cumberland County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Cumberland County, NC
cbs17

Teen, 3 others arrested on gun, drug charges in Moore County

CAMERON, N.C. (WNCN) – A traffic stop along the Moore and Lee County lines resulted in four people, including one teenager and two felons, being busted on gun and multiple drug charges, officials said. The Moore County Sheriff’s Office announced a traffic stop on U.S. 1 revealed heroin, ecstasy,...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Thief#Methamphetamine#Commercial Vehicle#Gps
WBTW News13

Death investigation underway in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — A death investigation is underway Tuesday in Robeson County, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies and homicide investigators were on scene in the 3500 block of Collins Drive in the Lumberton area, Wilkins said. No other details were immediately available. Wilkins said more information would be released when it becomes […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
jocoreport.com

Stretch Of I-95 In Johnston County Will Be Resurfaced

SELMA – About 2.5 miles of Interstate 95 in Selma will be resurfaced under a $7.3 million contract the N.C. Department of Transportation awarded last week. S.T. Wooten Corp. of Wilson will replace the pavement on the interstate between Exit 97 near Selma and just south of the Lizzie Mill Road overpass.
SELMA, NC
WITN

Stolen firearms found in Rocky Mount parking lot

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police recover stolen firearms from young boys after searching cars in a store parking lot. Rocky Mount Police officers responded to a call of stolen personal property at Dunham’s Sports at 100 North Wesleyan Blvd. They found Darntrell Council, 22, and a 16-year-old juvenile...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle

BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WITN

A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
KINSTON, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy