ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Coroners meet in Meridian for training class

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on. “We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths....
MERIDIAN, MS
unusualplaces.org

6 Must-See Places in Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the more modest states, but its jaw-dropping landscapes and an overall laidback lifestyle make up for it. Not to mention that it has acres of forestland where you can roam around free. Plus, the food is delicious!. Located in the south of the US, Mississippi is...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Meridian, MS
Local
Mississippi Entertainment
mageenews.com

You Believe in Him and are Filled with Joy

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in 1 Peter 1:8: “Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy.” For the believer, this is confirmation of our relationship with God, our Father. Faith is the key, however! We know this. Through faith, we believe. Do you have that inexpressible joy? Do a self-evaluation? Reach out to Jesus if you do not possess it.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents

CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
CLINTON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vince Gill
Person
Deana Carter
Person
Steve Wariner
Person
Loretta Lynn
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

While all of us can easily cook all our food in the comfort of our home and enjoy it with out loved ones, it's also true that we enjoy going out just as much. If you too love to go to a nice restaurant with your close friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below you will find a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for their impeccable service and delicious food, and that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Wtok Tv
thelocalvoice.net

Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”

Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
OXFORD, MS
breezynews.com

Photo: CTC students visit Mississippi Board of Nursing

The Health Science I & II students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center visited the Mississippi Board of Nursing to listen to public hearings. The trip was a great experience and helped the students to apply what they have learned in their Legal and Ethical Unit of study.
KOSCIUSKO, MS
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Mississippi

If you happen to live in the state of Mississippi and you also love seafood, then you are definitely in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious food and only using fresh and high-quality ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wcbi.com

Mississippi approaches second severe weather season

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Though the fall weather is a pleasant relief from the hot summer temperatures, we are entering a severe weather season. The National Weather Service says Mississippi is approaching its second peak for severe weather. On average, Mississippi has 30 to 100 tornadoes a year. During severe...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
JACKSON, MS
Picayune Item

Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas

If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy