Peter Anderson Arts Festival accepting submissions from Mississippi artists
BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) – Artists of all ages could have their work showcased and win cash prizes during the 44th Annual Peter Anderson Arts & Crafts Festival. The festival showcases more than 400 artists, crafters and food vendor booths in downtown Ocean Springs. Live music and artist demonstrations are planned throughout the weekend of Saturday, […]
Coroners meet in Meridian for training class
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Coroners from several counties around Mississippi were in Meridian for a day-long training class. This class keeps them up to date with what’s going on. “We have to have so many hours in continued education every year in order to be able to certify deaths....
6 Must-See Places in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the more modest states, but its jaw-dropping landscapes and an overall laidback lifestyle make up for it. Not to mention that it has acres of forestland where you can roam around free. Plus, the food is delicious!. Located in the south of the US, Mississippi is...
'It's like a breath of fresh air': Mississippians reflect on state fair opening weekend
JACKSON, Miss. — There was a big crowd at the state fairgrounds for the first weekend of the Mississippi State Fair. "I feel like it brings the community together sometimes. When they act right," said Angelina Sims. There were many attractions for attendees, from riding all the rides to...
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
Made in Mississippi
You Believe in Him and are Filled with Joy
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage chosen for today is found in 1 Peter 1:8: “Though you have not seen Him, you love Him; and even though you do not see Him now, you believe in Him and are filled with an inexpressible and glorious joy.” For the believer, this is confirmation of our relationship with God, our Father. Faith is the key, however! We know this. Through faith, we believe. Do you have that inexpressible joy? Do a self-evaluation? Reach out to Jesus if you do not possess it.
Mississippi College scholarship offers full tuition for Mississippi residents
CLINTON, Miss. — A full-tuition scholarship to Mississippi College is available for any undergraduate student admitted from the state of Mississippi. The Leland Speed scholarship is named in honor of the longest-serving board member in MC's history. Speed, who died in 2021, was CEO of East Group Properties and Parkway Properties. He also served as executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority under Gov. Haley Barbour.
Cruisin’ the Coast 2022 holds one last ride, posts record-breaking registration numbers
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The 2022 installment of Cruisin’ the Coast was a cruise like no other. “Each year it continues to grow and get bigger,” said one attendee. This massive event offered many people the opportunity to catch up with loved ones and even introduce people to someone new who also shares a love for cars.
Baby rescued after being abandoned in Mississippi woods by teenage mother who gave birth in bathroom
Police say a newborn baby has been rescued after being abandoned in the Mississippi woods by the baby’s teenage mother. WLBT News in Jackson reports that the 15-year-old mother gave birth to the baby in the bathroom of her house and then took the baby outside and left him abandoned in nearby woods.
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
Former Governor Haley Barbour, Retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott to Speak at Ole Miss for “Moving Mississippi Forward”
Former government officials to discuss strategies for facing state’s challenges. Former Governor Haley Barbour and retired U.S. Senator Trent Lott are coming to the University of Mississippi on Thursday, October 13, 2022 to discuss how future leaders can come together to continue moving Mississippi and the United States forward.
Photo: CTC students visit Mississippi Board of Nursing
The Health Science I & II students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center visited the Mississippi Board of Nursing to listen to public hearings. The trip was a great experience and helped the students to apply what they have learned in their Legal and Ethical Unit of study.
Mississippi sheriff asks for public’s help in locating stolen 1974 Corvette
Mississippi authorities are looking for a stolen 1974 Chevrolet Corvette. The George County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating the vehicle that was stolen from Highway 98 in the Brushy Creek community of George County. The orange antique car was stolen sometime between Thursday, Oct....
Mississippi approaches second severe weather season
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Though the fall weather is a pleasant relief from the hot summer temperatures, we are entering a severe weather season. The National Weather Service says Mississippi is approaching its second peak for severe weather. On average, Mississippi has 30 to 100 tornadoes a year. During severe...
State’s response to Jackson water crisis tops $12M, figures show
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state’s emergency response to Jackson’s water crisis has topped more than $12 million, according to figures provided by the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency. As of October 10, MEMA had accrued $12,464,715.57 in expenses related to the response, the majority of which went to...
Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good
RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
