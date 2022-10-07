Read full article on original website
Related
Walmart’s best new rollbacks happening this week (10/10/22)
Walmart will be offering special rollbacks on its website starting on Columbus Day Monday, Oct. 10 through Wednesday, Oct. 13. These rollbacks include special discounts on electronics, small appliances, toys, beauty, home decor, clothing and much more. Those who want to try Walmart+ free for 30 days can also get...
Prime Early Access Sale: Best deals on Amazon devices to take advantage of
Amazon is kicking off its Prime Early Access Sale a day early with major deals on its devices including Echo Devices, Ring Doorbells, Fire TVs and much more. The event will officially kick off Oct. 11-12 and act as a second Amazon Prime Day for Prime members just in time for early holiday shopping.
You Can Get These Oprah-Approved Jeans On Major Discount, But Hurry—Deals Only Last for A New More Hours
Long before influencers curated gift guides and added swipe-up links to Instagram stories, there was one singular woman everyone looked to for recommendations on everything—and we still do. Oprah was the OG influencer, and if she says something is great chances are, it is. Usually, we have to wait until Christmas to get a deal on Oprah’s favorite things but this year, Oprah-approved jeans are on sale during Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale Day. Get ready to shop NYDJ—one of her personal favorite denim brands. In case you missed it, Amazon’s yearly Prime Early Access Sale is happening, but only for...
Kindle bundle deals headline Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale
Take advantage of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale from Oct. 11-12. There are tons of great deals, including sales on Kindle essential bundles. You can save up to $72 on Kindle Paperwhite essential bundles, which includes the Kindle, cover and power adapter. Save 38 percent off the Kindle Paperwhite...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prime Early Access Sale: Top discounts on Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale is officially here with major deals across its website including discounts on the coveted Echo and Amazon Fire TV devices. The event officially kicked off Oct. 11-12 and will act as a second Amazon Prime Day for Prime members just in time for early holiday shopping.
Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale has great deals on Smart Home products
The Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale continues to advertise great deals Oct. 11-12. There are tons of great deals, including sales on Kindle essential bundles. PEAS also has a great selection of Smart Home products. Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera. The Kasa Indoor Pan/Tilt Smart Security Camera is...
Amazon Shoppers Say This Slim Utility Cart Is ‘Perfect’ for Small Spaces & It’s Over 50% Off Today Only
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Is there anything more annoying than those weird spots in your house where it seems like you should be able to use the space, but it’s so narrow that nothing really fits there? Space is usually at a premium in most houses (especially in the current market), so figuring out clever ways to make the most of those mystery spaces can make a big difference in how organized your house is. If you’ve been trying to figure out how to utilize one of those random gaps between bathroom vanity and counter, or are trying to add some extra storage to your kitchen without actually modifying its footprint, then we’ve got good news. For one day only, on the last day of Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale, you get get this cult-favorite Spacekeeper Slim Rolling Storage Cart.
Wayfair’s 5 Days of Deals: Last minute discounts on furniture and home decor up to 80% off
For the past five days, Wayfair has been hosting its “5 Days of Deals” event that will come to an end tonight. This sale offers discounts up to 80% off various home items for the bedroom, living room, kitchen and everything else in-between. In honor of the final...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Roku launches new smart home products with Walmart partnership
In partnership with Walmart, Roku is launching its new suite of smart home products, which includes security cameras, video doorbells, lighting, plugs, and more. With that, the company plans to expand the offering of simple and affordable smart home devices exclusive to almost all Walmart stores across the US. “As...
This $20 Teeth Whitening Pen Set Is So Effective That Shoppers Can’t Stop Marveling Over the Before & After Pictures
Some people adore their smile, and some wish they could change it. While we believe every smile is gorgeous, our dental hygiene is still a top priority. Ever since we were little, we were told to brush our teeth twice a day, floss, and take care of our teeth to the fullest! In adulthood, we’re still trying. You can do everything right and still not have the teeth you’ve been working towards. It’s frustrating. However, while looking through the Amazon sale section, we may have found the answer to this pesky problem. For only $20, you can snag two teeth whitening...
Check Out Target’s List of the Top Toys of 2022 and Keep Your Kids Busy For Hours
The holidays will be here before we know it and as parents everywhere know, grabbing those hot ticket LEGO sets and board games sooner rather than later is always a good idea. Luckily, merchants are already starting to stock up for the holidays and unveiling their top toy picks to help struggling and time-starved parents. That’s where Target’s Top Toys of 2022 list is a lifesaver. The retailer’s annual compilation of hit toys is a great place to grab ideas, start lists or even pick up an item or two to stash for birthdays or the rapidly approaching holidays. We’ve looked...
US companies staff up for holiday rush, hire seasonal workers
Ahead of the holiday rush, the search for seasonal workers could see some employers, including UPS, Amazon, Walmart, Macy's and others, competing for talent.
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
199K+
Followers
60K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0