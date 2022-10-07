Read full article on original website
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
10 Cities Where Homes Sales Are Most Likely to Collapse
More and more potential homebuyers are backing out of purchases, especially in some of the pandemic’s hottest housing markets. A little more than 15% of pending home sales (or 64,000 total purchases) fell out of contract in August, according to a new analysis from the real estate brokerage Redfin. In July, 15.5% of pending sales fell out of contact. That was the highest level since 2017, with the exception of two months at the very beginning of the pandemic.
Millions Of Quarters Are Actually Worth $20
When you hear about coins being worth more than face value, you figure it's highly unlikely you'll ever encounter one and that coins like that are pretty rare, and while the most valuable coins are indeed hard to come by, there are plenty out there that are surprisingly common. Among them are quarters that came out just a few years ago that are now worth not 25 cents but about $20, and millions of them exist.
moneytalksnews.com
The 15 Cars Most Likely to Last 200,000 Miles
Bigger seems to be better when it comes to vehicle longevity, at least according to a study from automotive research firm and car search engine iSeeCars.com. The website lists the vehicles with the greatest chance of lasting at least 200,000 miles, and only two of them are not SUVs, trucks or vans. The Toyota name also is another common denominator on the list, with the Japanese automaker boasting more than half of the top 15 vehicles.
Popular Southern Seafood Restaurant Opening Soon
Order yourself a low country boil.Sunira Moses/Unsplash. For anyone that has spend time in the Southeastern United States, there’s just something about a good old fashion seafood boil that can’t be replicated. The food is simple, to the point, and delicious. The seasoning profile added to shrimp, corn, crab, and potatoes is everything from salty to spicy all at once, and the combination of melted butter pushes it over the top. However, for fans of the food styling, it isn’t necessary to travel across multiple time zones just to indulge in the culinary style. That’s because a new southern seafood boil restaurant is opening right here in the Valley.
Bed Bath & Beyond releases list of stores set to close
(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
Walmart will ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee
WALMART will soon ban shoppers from an everyday practice that could hit millions of customers with a hidden fee. The multinational retail corporation announced a major policy change that will require shoppers to bring their own bags to stores in specific states. Customers who are unaware of the policy, or...
historynet.com
When Will Lake Mead Give Up Its B-29?
At half past noon on July 21, 1948, a Boeing B-29 descended onto the surface of Lake Mead, the Nevada reservoir behind Hoover Dam. In a gentle descent at just above its 220-mph cruise speed, the Superfortress skipped once for about 200 yards, hit again, tore off three of its four engines, and began its slow descent to the lake bottom. The five-man crew boarded two life rafts and was soon rescued, the sole injury a crewman’s broken arm.
These 3 Texas Cities Have the Most Unfaithful People in The US & California Is Most In Love
While we don't want to poison your mind with the worry of your partner cheating on you, writer Amy Pritchett from My Dating Adviser recently did a U.S. study to find the cities with the highest rate of unfaithfulness, and the top three are in Texas. Using U.S. Census Bureau...
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Thrillist
Candy Corn Sold in 2 States Has Just Been Recalled
Nothing unites people quite like candy corn. Okay, maybe that's not the case, but no matter where you stand on the divisive, questionably sweet seasonal candy, there’s no denying that it’s iconic. Unfortunately, a mass amount of candy corn is being recalled just ahead of spooky season. Arcade...
The Biggest Largemouths in History
WHEN A 36-YEAR-OLD Alabama insurance agent named Ray Scott acted on his big idea to elevate a particular fish to superstar status in 1967, he set in motion a fervor that remains today. Bass is the species that launched an industry. Scott’s concept for national, big-money bass tournaments bloomed into...
The cheapest states to buy a home right now
Up and moving to a new state might sound daunting, but it could save you some major cash. Some locations are obviously more expensive than others, but where are the cheapest places to live?
What does a ban on natural gas appliances mean for homeowners?
While environmentalists lauded California’s decision to phase out natural gas-powered heaters, others are concerned about the feasibility of implementing the ban. Natural gas combustion from residential and commercial buildings makes up an estimated 5 percent of total nitrogen oxide emissions in the state, and 90 percent of these emissions result from space and water heating.
Video shows military jet crashing into Texas neighborhood after colliding with bird
A newly released video shows the moment a bird flew into a Navy jet conducting a training exercise before it crashed into a residential neighborhood in Texas, damaging at least one home. The crash occurred on Sept. 19, 2021 when a U.S. Navy T-45C Goshawk jet trainer from Kingsville was...
Texas BBQ Joint Fined $230K For Withholding Tips From Employees
The restaurant was awarding tips to managers, which is a violation of federal law.
United States Post Office (USPS) Closing Locations and Suspending Services
In the midst of belt-tightening, the delivery service is promising to more effectively manage its business. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.com, GovExec.com, Facts.USPS.com, BestLifeOnline.com, and GovExec.com.
Maine Lobster Fisherman Catches 1 In 2 Million Blue Lobster: “Virtually Impossible”
Ya learn something new everyday. I’m not even gonna pretend like I’m a big lobster guy, or very knowledgeable about the creatures. I’ve never caught one before, nor are they my first choice of seafood at a restaurant. However, it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know...
WATCH: Massive Monitor Lizard Attempts to Break Into Florida Home
Although Floridians have to watch out for lurking alligators in their neighborhoods, there’s now a new threat: monitor lizards. Recently, one Florida resident was greeted by an uninvited guest when they discovered a monitor lizard trying to sneak in through a window. Like something from Godzilla, the clip, posted...
I took a 2-day luxury train across the US southwest that costs $1,500. It was a bucket list trip, but I wouldn't do it again.
I took the Rocky Mountaineer train from Denver, Colorado, to Moab, Utah. The once-in-a-lifetime trip usually costs $1,465. I purchased my ticket on sale for $1,052. While I had an incredible time, I won't go on another Rocky Mountaineer train anytime soon.
MotorBiscuit
