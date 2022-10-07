ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benson, NC

WRAL News

Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run

DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
DURHAM, NC
jocoreport.com

Deputy Injured In Accident

SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
State
North Carolina State
Benson, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Benson, NC
County
Johnston County, NC
Johnston County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Crime#Highway Patrol#Harley Davidson
WITN

Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
jocoreport.com

Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle

BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
BENSON, NC
jocoreport.com

Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team

The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
NASH COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
jocoreport.com

Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters

HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
DUNN, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Second arrest made in West End homicide case

Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WITN

A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
KINSTON, NC
wcti12.com

Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston

KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
KINSTON, NC

