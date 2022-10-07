Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Lake Crabtree Country Park Offers a Beautiful Wilderness EscapeJames TulianoMorrisville, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El Amin
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Moped driver has life-threatening injures in Durham hit-and-run
DURHAM, N.C. — A moped driver has life-threatening injuries after a Monday night hit-and-run. Around 8 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the intersection of Guess Road and North Pointe Drive, where they found a man with life-threatening injuries. Investigators said the man was traveling north...
cbs17
Woman dies in wrong-way crash in Durham, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A Durham woman died in a crash with a tractor-trailer Monday night, police said. The incident happened at 9:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Hillsborough Road, near the junction of Interstate 85, U.S. 501 and N.C. 147, according to a news release from Durham police.
Wake DA rules on Raleigh police officers who shot Molotov-wielding man 11 times
The family of the man who was killed, Reuel Rodriguez-Núñez, says he was having a mental health crisis.
jocoreport.com
Deputy Injured In Accident
SMITHFIELD – A Johnston County deputy sheriff was injured Monday morning in a two vehicle accident. The accident was reported around 8:00am on Swift Creek Road at US 70 Business. A white Ram van reportedly pulled from the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection into the...
cbs17
1 found dead in car after daytime shooting in Rocky Mount, police say
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was found dead in a car after gunfire was reported Tuesday afternoon in Rocky Mount, police said. The incident was reported initially as “shots fired” around 2:30 p.m. in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue, according to a Rocky Mount police news release.
Man charged with over a dozen crimes led Raleigh police on chase
A man accused of over a dozen crimes, including slamming into police cars then leading officers on a chase from Garner to Raleigh, is expected to be in court Monday. Police said 27-year-old Joshua Bibey was arrested Friday. The Garner Police Department said officers responded to an automated license plate...
Sanford man charged in violent attack, attempted rape of Circle K clerk
SANFORD, N.C. — A man was charged Tuesday in the violent attack of a gas station clerk. Around 4:30 a.m., officers with the Sanford Police Department responded to the Circle K on Carthage Street, where they saw a man attacking a 21-year-old woman who worked there. Police said the...
cbs17
Suspect on run after 3rd bank robbery or attempt in just over 3 weeks in Raleigh, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh bank was the scene of an attempted robbery Tuesday morning and a suspect is on the loose, according to police. It was the third Raleigh bank robbery or attempt in the city in just over three weeks. Other Wells Fargo banks were robbed near N.C. State on Sept. 19 and Oct. 3.
Man charged with attempted rape at Sanford convenience store
Sanford police say a man is facing multiple charges including attempted rape after an attack that took place at a Circle K convenience store.
WITN
Rocky Mount police investigating afternoon homicide
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say they are investigating a homicide that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Rocky Mount Police Department says at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to shots fired in the 600 block of Cascade Avenue. While on the way, officers learned someone was shot and injured.
jocoreport.com
Suspect Arrested For Firing Gun Into Moving Vehicle
BENSON – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection with a recent shooting incident on Highway 210 near McGee’s Crossroads. Authorities said the incident was not random. It started around 12:30am August 19 on Highway 210 at Highway 50. A 24 year-old Clayton man said he was in...
jocoreport.com
Nash County Sheriff’s Office Receives State Grant To Fund Traffic Team
The Nash County Sheriff’s Office has received a grant from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program to create a four-man traffic team. The traffic team will focus on high traffic areas where speeding and vehicle accidents are prevalent in Nash County. The grant which totals around $407,000 is funded 85% the first year by the NCGHSP, and covers the salaries and equipment for all four members. The grant is spread out over three years, with each year reducing the amount that the NCGHSP covers.
jocoreport.com
Officers Team Up To Slow Speedsters
HARNETT COUNTY – Officers from the Dunn Police Department, Erwin Police Department and the N.C. State Highway Patrol worked together to slow traffic along U.S. Highways 421 and 301 on Monday. Drivers were stopped for speeding and other traffic infractions. “I’m not as concerned with issuing citations as I...
sandhillssentinel.com
Second arrest made in West End homicide case
Sheriff Ronnie Fields announced a second arrest following an investigation into a homicide on Aug. 19, 2021 in the West End area of Moore County. On Aug. 19, 2021, Moore County sheriff’s deputies responded to the shooting death of Damon Harris, 30, in the 100 block of Pinehill Road.
Death penalty remains on the table for man accused of killing 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant in 2020
The man accused of murdering a five-year-old boy in broad daylight could face the death penalty if convicted.
cbs17
I-40 reopens after 3-car injury crash near NC 55 in Durham
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On a day following a series of crashes on Interstate 40 in Durham and Wake counties, another crash closed I-40 in southern Durham during rush hour, officials said. The latest crash was reported around 4:10 p.m. and closed eastbound I-40 near N.C. 55, according to...
'Put the dog on a leash': Pit bull severely injures Rocky Mount couple, police officer bit in thigh
An officer shot the dog with her duty weapon after being bitten, Rocky Mount PD confirms.
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
WITN
A fight in Kinston left three severely injured and one shot
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Officers responded to a call about a fight on Sunday and found three women with deep cut wounds and one man shot. Early Sunday morning, around 1:40 am, Kinston Police responded to 1225 West New Bern Road after getting a call that a fight was happening.
wcti12.com
Suspect wanted for breaking and entering, larceny in Kinston
KINSTON, Lenoir County — The Kinston Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance regarding a breaking/entering and larceny that took place around midnight on October 2nd, 2022. Anyone with information related to the suspect is encouraged to contact the Kinston Police Department’s Tips Line at (252) 939-4020...
