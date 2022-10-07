Read full article on original website
Related
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster
Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales
There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
'Speedball' Mike Bailey Discusses A Potential MMA Run, Pitches Fight With PewDiePie?!?
Mike Bailey talks about a potential run in MMA. There are few wrestlers in today's world that can say that represent multiple different styles of fighting, but 'Speedball' Mike Bailey is one of them. Bailey, who currently represents IMPACT Wrestling, incorporates a lot of martial arts into his wrestling style.
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mia Yim's IMPACT Contract Set To Expire This Weekend
An IMPACT contract is set to expire in just a couple of weeks. Mia Yim has been with IMPACT Wrestling since the spring of 2022, working almost exclusively with the promotion since then outside of a couple of indie bookings. When she'd signed, Fightful was told that it was a short-term deal, carrying her into October. We've learned some more specific details on that.
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut
Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
Anthony Bowens Discusses Working With Billy Gunn, Fans Loving To Scissor
Anthony Bowens as at the top of the tag team mountain in AEW as he and Max Caster currently reign as the AEW Tag Team Champions. The duo reached new heights while Bowens was injured, but they aligned with the Gunn Club (Austin & Colten Gunn) and Billy Gunn. Billy, now known as "Daddy Ass," would remain aligned with The Acclaimed after his sons turned on him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8
Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
Post Extreme Rules Edition Of WWE Raw Records 13% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Jumps Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/10. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 10 averaged 1.824 million viewers, which is up big from last week's total of 1.599 million viewers. This is a 13% increase in total viewership. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 to...
NFL・
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 To Be Held In Honor Of Antonio Inoki
NJPW continues to honor Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced that NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will be held in honor of Antonio Inoki. More details will be announced in the future. Inoki passed away on October 1. He founded NJPW in 1972 and remained owner until 2005. He was a...
Mick Foley Says He's Been Contacted About Upcoming Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring
Mick Foley regrets not continuing to narrate episodes of Dark Side of the Ring. Mick Foley narrated the episode of Dark Side of the Ring on Bruiser Brody. The third episode of season one is the only episode narrated by Mick Foley. The rest of the episodes in season 1 were narrated by Dutch Mantell and the episodes in seasons 2 and 3 were narrated by Chris Jericho.
NWA National And NWA Women's Title Bouts Set For NWA Hard Times 3
Two more title matches are set for NWA Hard Times 3. On Tuesday's NWA Powerrr, two new number one contenders were crowned, setting up two title bouts at NWA Hard Times 3 on November 12. In the co-main event, Dak Draper defeated Chris Adonis and Thrillbilly Silas in a triple...
Trey Miguel Talks IMPACT, Greektown Wrestling, more | 2022 Interview
Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Matt Hardy Apologizes For Posting Apparent Suicide Note On YouTube In 2011: I Really Regret That
Matt Hardy apologizes for posting what appeared to be a suicide note on his YouTube channel in 2011. In August 2011, Matt Hardy said goodbye on his Twitter account and linked to a YouTube video that basically read like a suicide note. The message in the video read, "Goodbye, World... My time here is Almost complete...I only have a few hours & minutes...I loved you all...Regardless of how you felt about me...I'll miss you all...September 23, 1974 - August 31, 2011."
Fightful
14K+
Followers
32K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0