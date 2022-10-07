Read full article on original website
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More
Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3
Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
Bray Wyatt! | WWE Raw 10/10/22 Full Show Review & Results | Denise Salcedo & Will Washington
Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) talk WWE Raw for October 10, 2022. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Miracle Brand sheets stay cleaner longer! Get a set at Miracle.com/Fightful!
Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales
There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
WWE WrestleMania 40 Logo Reveal, Satnam Singh's Andre The Giant 'Impression', More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Sunday, October 9, 2022. - Last night at Extreme Rules, WWE revealed the logo for WrestleMania 40 which will also take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This logo features the Liberty Bell and The Return of Roman numerals to the WrestleMania logo as XL could be seen as the representation of the number 40.
Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw
A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8
Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut
Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
Viewership Information For The First Two Episodes Of WOW In Syndication
Viewership information has been revealed for the first two syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the inaugural episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on September 18 was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. the first episode was also watched by 44,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.03 rating.
WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW
Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
MLW To Begin Streaming On Pro Wrestling TV In November With Battle Riot IV, Court Bauer Comments
MLW is coming to Pro Wrestling TV with big plans for 2023. Major League Wrestling is getting ready to start airing its new season and they will have a new broadcast partner in the free streaming service, Pro Wrestling TV. Launched in April 2022, PWTV is also the home of promotions like Women's Wrestling Army and Control Your Narrative.
Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling
Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
Trey Miguel Discusses Becoming A Booker, Says 'The Juice Is Worth The Squeeze'
Trey Miguel discusses becoming a booker in pro wrestling. There are plenty of wrestling companies around the world that are either ran or owned by active in-ring competitors, and IMPACT star Trey Miguel is now joining that list. Miguel is the booker of Universal All Pro Wrestling, which is an independent promotion ran out of Toledo, Ohio.
Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster
Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
Ethan Page Says He Recently Agented A Match, Wants To Have Long AEW Career
Ethan Page does some behind the scenes work with AEW. Page has gotten more screen time on AEW television since he aligned with Stokely Hathaway as part of The Firm, MJF's stable on retainer. Off-screen, Page has helped build his brand through his toy hunt vlogs. He's also chipped in...
Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022
MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Post Extreme Rules Edition Of WWE Raw Records 13% Increase In Viewership, Demo Rating Jumps Up
WWE Raw viewership is in for 10/10. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on October 10 averaged 1.824 million viewers, which is up big from last week's total of 1.599 million viewers. This is a 13% increase in total viewership. Monday's episode scored a 0.55 rating in the 18 to...
10/7 AEW Rampage Draws Lowest Viewership Number Since July, Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 10/7 edition of AEW Rampage. Showbuzz Daily reports that AEW Rampage averaged 404,000 viewers on October 7. This number is down from the 472,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest viewership number the show has recorded since July 29.
Matt Hardy Apologizes For Posting Apparent Suicide Note On YouTube In 2011: I Really Regret That
Matt Hardy apologizes for posting what appeared to be a suicide note on his YouTube channel in 2011. In August 2011, Matt Hardy said goodbye on his Twitter account and linked to a YouTube video that basically read like a suicide note. The message in the video read, "Goodbye, World... My time here is Almost complete...I only have a few hours & minutes...I loved you all...Regardless of how you felt about me...I'll miss you all...September 23, 1974 - August 31, 2011."
NJPW Royal Quest And Declaration Of Power Reviews, Antonio Inoki Passing | Bread Club (Ep. 8)
Matt and Ciaran have returned after a long absence. New Japan took a holiday like Ciaran did after the G1 and it all worked out perfectly for all the parties involved. We quickly catch up with Ciaran about his holiday in the states and we celebrate some wonderful news from his trip. We quickly jump into what has been happening in NJPW. We cover some noteworthy events from the Burning Spirit Tour, the passing of wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki, and the Royal Quest shows, that our very own Ciaran got to attend live.
