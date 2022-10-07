ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE RAW Results (10/10/22): DX's Anniversary, The Bloodline Appears, United States Title Match, More

Welcome to Fightful.com's live coverage & discussion for Monday Night RAW (10/10/22)!. We will be bringing you the full results of tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw. Tonight's episode is the season premiere of WWE's longest-running weekly episodic program. Tonight, D-Generation X will celebrate 25 years of attitudinal behavior. Another faction, The Bloodline will be in Brooklyn as the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns will have two words for everyone in attendance: Acknowledge Me.
Fightful

Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, And Kane To Appear On WWE Table For 3

Three WWE Hall of Famers will appear on the newest episode of WWE Table For 3. WWE has announced that the episode, titled "Table For 3: New Generation Gathering", will feature Bret Hart, Jerry Lawler, and Kane. All three WWE legends worked for the company during the New Generation, a crucial era in WWE history in which stars like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels rose to the top of the card. The New Generation preceded The Attitude Era and set the stage for the latter's revolutionary success.
Fightful

Good News For WWE Royal Rumble 2023 Ticket Sales

There's some good news for WWE about the upcoming Royal Rumble. January's annual PPV is returning to San Antonio for the show at the Alamodome, where they were met with incredible success in 2017 for the show. The current gross revenue and ticket sale record for the Royal Rumble was that event, which is tracking to be beaten by the 2023 edition.
Fightful

Seth Rollins Wins United States Championship On 10/10 WWE Raw

A new United States Champion has been crowned. Bobby Lashley's reign as United States Champion has come to end on the October 10 episode of Monday Night Raw. Seth Rollins, who is coming off a loss against Matt Riddle at WWE Extreme Rules, was able to knock off Lashley, but the win came with plenty of controversy.
Fightful

Spoilers: New Champions Crowned, Title Vacated At IMPACT Wrestling Tapings On 10/8

Major happenings went down during the IMPACT Wrestling tapings on October 8. Read below if you want to be spoiled. IMPACT Wrestling held its latest set of television tapings on October 8 from Albany, NY. During the tapings (according to PWInsider), new IMPACT Tag Team Champions were crowned as Heath & Rhino defeated The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven) to win the belts.
Fightful

Bandido Had To Scramble To Put Together Gear For AEW Debut

Things were wild for Bandido last week. We're told that the booking to get Bandido on AEW last week was very last minute -- announced two days before -- largely because of issues surrounding the Hurricane. This left Bandido in an unusual situation. He was traveling from one place, while...
Fightful

Viewership Information For The First Two Episodes Of WOW In Syndication

Viewership information has been revealed for the first two syndicated episodes of WOW following their partnership with CBS Media Ventures. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, the inaugural episode of the latest season of WOW: Women of Wrestling which aired on September 18 was watched by 281,000 viewers in syndication. the first episode was also watched by 44,000 people in the 18 to 49 demographic resulting in a 0.03 rating.
Fightful

WBD Reached Out To Cody Rhodes To Try To Keep Him In AEW, Still Happy With AEW

Cody Rhodes has been sidelined with an injury since early June, and left AEW months before that, but we've learned more about his exit from the company. In speaking with Warner Bros Discovery sources, we're told that several efforts were made within the company to retain Cody Rhodes in AEW. Between AEW, Rhodes to the Top and Go Big Show, Rhodes had developed a good rapport with several in WarnerMedia at the time. We're told that the Cody Rhodes WWE deal wasn't official until a few weeks before WrestleMania, even though WWE considered it a foregone conclusion. As a result, after the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, there were inquiries in the company completely separate of AEW to gauge Rhodes' interest in staying.
Fightful

Heath Reveals How Much Time Is Left On His Deal With IMPACT Wrestling

Heath still has time to go on his IMPACT Wrestling deal. Heath joined IMPACT Wrestling following his WWE departure. Unfortunately, an injury delayed his progress in IMPACT but now, he is at the top of his game, helping Josh Alexander and the others take down Honor No More. Speaking with Miami Herald's Jimmy Varsallone before Bound For Glory, Heath revealed he still has a year to go on his deal while speaking on what he likes about the environment of IMPACT Wrestling.
Fightful

Bobby Lashley Would Like To Bring Back The Hurt Business At Some Point, Praises WWE Raw Roster

Bobby Lashley praises the WWE Raw roster. With Roman Reigns working limited dates despite being the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Bobby Lashley became one of the faces of WWE Raw as the United States Champion. WWE put more emphasis on the US Title with Triple H taking over creative and Lashley would regularly square off against a variety of opponents including The Miz, AJ Styles, and Mustafa Ali.
Fightful

Mance Warner Bout Announced For MLW Fightland 2022

MLW Fightland (10/30) Last Man Standing MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. EJ Nduka. The return of Davey Boy Smith Jr. Other talent scheduled for the event include The Samoan SWAT Team, Alex Kane and the BOMAYE Fight Club, Microman, and the MLW World Middleweight Champion Shun Skywalker.
Fightful

Matt Hardy Apologizes For Posting Apparent Suicide Note On YouTube In 2011: I Really Regret That

Matt Hardy apologizes for posting what appeared to be a suicide note on his YouTube channel in 2011. In August 2011, Matt Hardy said goodbye on his Twitter account and linked to a YouTube video that basically read like a suicide note. The message in the video read, "Goodbye, World... My time here is Almost complete...I only have a few hours & minutes...I loved you all...Regardless of how you felt about me...I'll miss you all...September 23, 1974 - August 31, 2011."
Fightful

NJPW Royal Quest And Declaration Of Power Reviews, Antonio Inoki Passing | Bread Club (Ep. 8)

Matt and Ciaran have returned after a long absence. New Japan took a holiday like Ciaran did after the G1 and it all worked out perfectly for all the parties involved. We quickly catch up with Ciaran about his holiday in the states and we celebrate some wonderful news from his trip. We quickly jump into what has been happening in NJPW. We cover some noteworthy events from the Burning Spirit Tour, the passing of wrestling Icon Antonio Inoki, and the Royal Quest shows, that our very own Ciaran got to attend live.
Fightful

Fightful

