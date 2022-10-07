SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday faced off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 111-97 at home to remain winless in the 2022 preseason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Troy Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field and hit seven three-pointers to pace the way for the division foe Pelicans, scoring a game-high 27 points.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO