San Antonio, TX

KSAT 12

🏀 Spurs recap: New Orleans tops San Antonio 111-97 in Game 3 of preseason; team visits Uvalde, makes first roster cut

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs on Sunday faced off against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, falling 111-97 at home to remain winless in the 2022 preseason. Williamson, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Duke, scored eight points and grabbed nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Troy Murphy was 10 of 15 from the field and hit seven three-pointers to pace the way for the division foe Pelicans, scoring a game-high 27 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Sports Illustrated

The Celtics Are Out to Prove Last Year Wasn't A Fluke

The Finals loss on the parquet floor still stings. The trade rumors may linger. And a controversy that forced a coaching change hangs over the franchise. But, after a long offseason, the Celtics, with a stacked roster and loads of motivation, are focused on moving forward and bringing another title to Boston.
BOSTON, MA

