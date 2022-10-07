CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC reports Black women and childbearing people are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts, regardless of their education level or income. In Mecklenburg County, Black infants are five times more likely to die in their first year of life than white infants according to the University of Southern California Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO