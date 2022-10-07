Read full article on original website
North Carolina seeks novel overhaul of teacher licenses in effort to lure and keep teachers
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s proposed new teacher licensure system would be a pioneering experiment in deciding whether someone can be a teacher based on student growth. If approved, North Carolina would join just two other states — Maryland and Louisiana — in requiring its 100,000 teachers to...
WCNC
'Unacceptable' | NC health leaders update plans to address racial disparities in maternal healthcare
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC reports Black women and childbearing people are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts, regardless of their education level or income. In Mecklenburg County, Black infants are five times more likely to die in their first year of life than white infants according to the University of Southern California Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism.
Texas Pete makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
Taking an air taxi to the airport? It could be possible by 2024
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric air taxis could help you get to the airport quicker and easier. Delta just announced a huge partnership with an electric air taxi company. The airline is partnering with Joby to use its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The service will first launch in New...
How you can help ensure migrating birds a safe flight
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall migration for birds is underway. As millions of birds travel between winter and summer homes, officials say there are things you can do to help them arrive safely. Birds are on the move every night through North Carolina. “Most songbirds navigate at night,” Ben Graham,...
South Carolina Teacher Recruitment & Retention Task Force holds first meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
Dr. Ted addresses a growing concern on Carolina roads: Distracted Driving
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Dr. Ted. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We've seen it before, a big accident on the road caused by someone who was on their phone while driving. Here to talk about the dangers of distracted driving is Dr Ted Greve.
Weather IQ: Everything you need to know about storm surge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Set 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian slammed Florida with strong category 4 winds (up to 150 mph) and a catastrophic storm surge of up to 12 feet. Here is what you need to know about storm surges and their impacts. Hurricane's Most Lethal Weapon:. Hurricanes bring...
New foods to try at the South Carolina State Fair: #WakeUpCLT To Go
From steak poutine to watermelon lemonade, the South Carolina State Fair has something to eat for everyone. Here are our favorite foods to try.
Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
World Mental Health Day seeks to raise awareness and increase resources for mental illness
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thirty years ago World Mental Health Day was first recognized. Fast forward to now and the topic of mental health being a taboo has slowly become more normalized with increased awareness and acceptance. Monarch is a statewide non-profit in North Carolina. Mental health professional there say...
