Education

WCNC

'Unacceptable' | NC health leaders update plans to address racial disparities in maternal healthcare

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The CDC reports Black women and childbearing people are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than their white counterparts, regardless of their education level or income. In Mecklenburg County, Black infants are five times more likely to die in their first year of life than white infants according to the University of Southern California Annenberg's Center for Health Journalism.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Texas Pete makers face lawsuit for product being made in North Carolina, not Texas

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The makers of Texas Pete Hot Sauce are facing a lawsuit for product not actually being made in Texas, but in North Carolina. California resident Philip White filed a lawsuit in September 2021 in California Central District Court against the hot sauce's producers, North Carolina-based T.W. Garner Food Co., saying that the product is falsely advertised after believing the brand was actually from Texas.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WCNC

Taking an air taxi to the airport? It could be possible by 2024

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Electric air taxis could help you get to the airport quicker and easier. Delta just announced a huge partnership with an electric air taxi company. The airline is partnering with Joby to use its vertical takeoff and landing aircraft. The service will first launch in New...
CHARLOTTE, NC
State
North Carolina State
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

How you can help ensure migrating birds a safe flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fall migration for birds is underway. As millions of birds travel between winter and summer homes, officials say there are things you can do to help them arrive safely. Birds are on the move every night through North Carolina. “Most songbirds navigate at night,” Ben Graham,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

South Carolina Teacher Recruitment & Retention Task Force holds first meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's new task force aimed at solving the state's teacher shortage met for the first time Monday. For the remainder of the school year, the task force will meet and discuss ways to recruit teachers, keep them from leaving the field, and encourage college students to apply to education programs.
POLITICS
WCNC

Dr. Ted addresses a growing concern on Carolina roads: Distracted Driving

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by: Dr. Ted. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. We've seen it before, a big accident on the road caused by someone who was on their phone while driving. Here to talk about the dangers of distracted driving is Dr Ted Greve.
TRAFFIC
WCNC

Weather IQ: Everything you need to know about storm surge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Set 28, 2022, Hurricane Ian slammed Florida with strong category 4 winds (up to 150 mph) and a catastrophic storm surge of up to 12 feet. Here is what you need to know about storm surges and their impacts. Hurricane's Most Lethal Weapon:. Hurricanes bring...
FLORIDA STATE
WCNC

Why drivers are more likely to hit deer this fall

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It’s the peak season for car crashes involving deer in North Carolina as the number of these types of crashes typically doubles in October, November, and December. In 2021, there were nearly 21,000 animal-related crashes in the state, according to the North Carolina Department of...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC

