AZFamily
Indigenous Peoples’ Day Phoenix Fest transforms Roosevelt Row
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Once a year, Indigenous Peoples’ Day showcases the strength and resilience as part of the nation’s First People. This year, a small festival is being held in downtown Phoenix, along Roosevelt Row, with a celebration of all the Indigenous nations. From 3 p.m. to...
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
AZFamily
Fundraiser being held in Phoenix-area to benefit LGBTQ+ youth
Hamilton was coming off the best summer of his career, named a starting corner by Kliff Kingsbury when a brand new pot went up in flames in his kitchen. Tuesday, Oct. 11 is the last day to register to vote. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here's what you need to...
This Is The Best Pizza Place In Arizona
Mashed compiled a list of each state's best pizza place.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
AZFamily
One•n•ten to host fundraiser for LGBTQ+ Phoenix-area youth for Nat’l Coming Out Day
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- October 11th marks National Coming Out Day!. One•n•ten is an organization in the valley supporting LGBTQ+ youth. Their vision statement says, “One•n•ten envisions a world where all LGBTQ youth and young adults are embraced for who they are, actively engaged in their communities, and empowered to lead.” On Wednesday night, Oct. 12, starting at 5:30 p.m. at the Heard Museum, the organization is inviting the community to join in their second annual Coming Out Day celebration.
AZFamily
Trick-or-treat yourself to Desert Botanical Garden’s most spooktacular event of the year
PHOENIX (Desert Botanical Garden) – Ghosts, goblins, witches, and other mysterious beings are gathering for a hair-raising experience at a place that only appears in the mortal realm once a year. It’s called Strange Garden, and it’s a spooky spectacle. You probably know Strange Garden by its...
Boston 25 News
Photos: Art Laboe through the years
Art Laboe through the years Art Laboe, a disc jockey for more than 50 years, hosts his 2009 Art Laboe Valentine's Super Love Jam concert at the Jobing.com arena in Glendale, AZ Feb. 13, 2009. Laboe, 84, has a loyal fan base, which consists heavily of Latinos, who request melodramatic love songs no often heard on the radio. He says, "My listeners; they are like a family." (Photo by Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
northcentralnews.net
Pride festival brings community together
For 41 years, Phoenix Pride has been organizing events to celebrate the Phoenix LGBTQ+ community, and this year, the community is once again coming together. The Phoenix Pride Festival, Oct. 15–16, will continue to be a two-day celebration designed to bring the diverse LGBTQ+ and allied communities together for a weekend of camaraderie and celebration of the past, present and future. The event also will raise funds for the Phoenix Pride community programs and help educate the public about the existence and continuing civil rights battle facing the community.
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
'Our sport is what keeps our roots alive': Escaramuza alive and well in Arizona
PHOENIX — Women who dress as adelitas and perform choreographed tricks with their horses keep a 70-year-old Mexican tradition alive in Phoenix. The sport is called La Escaramuza Charra. It is composed of a group of eight women mounted on horseback. They ride side-saddle and wear traditional outfits inspired...
AZFamily
Hamilton makes his season debut, weeks after kitchen accident
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Antonio Hamilton made his season debut on Sunday, just six weeks after severely burning his feet in a freak cooking accident. For the first time, the Cards’ cornerback is sharing what he went through. He entered the interview room on Monday without shoes or socks. He says he often goes barefoot these days because a month ago, he wasn’t sure if he’d ever be able to feel the ground with his feet again.
AZFamily
Blink-182 announces 2023 world tour coming to Phoenix; new single comes out Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The trio of punk-rock superstars known as Blink-182 are coming back to the Valley of the Sun next summer as part of a world tour that reunites with founding member Tom Delonge. It comes just days before the band is scheduled to release a comeback single,...
gilbertsunnews.com
Gilbert man excited about 2-day Italian festival
Last November, the Italian Association of Arizona longed to attract Italophiles to its Pizza and Wine Festival as COVID-19 was slowing. “We didn’t know what to expect,” said Frank Guzzo, the association’s executive director and a Gilbert resident. “We wanted to test the waters with the Pizza...
AZFamily
Valley restaurant owner closes all 9 of his eateries on Sundays
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a challenging two and a half years, one Valley restaurateur is making a big change to the way he operates his business, one that gives his employees more time at home but means less money coming in. “Closing on Sundays is going to sting, but...
Unique Pizza Spots You Need to Try in Phoenix, Arizona
Some of the best pizza in Arizona is located right in Phoenix, and we want to take you through our favorite pizza places.(Creative Commons/powerplantop) If you're looking for some delicious pizza in Phoenix, Arizona, look no further! We've put together a list of the four best pizza places in the area that you need to check out. From deep dish to wood-fired to classic slice joints, there's something for everyone on this list!
AZFamily
Native American Parade comes through Phoenix, celebrations continue through weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Native American heritage celebrations you won’t want to miss are happening all throughout Phoenix and the Valley this weekend into Monday!. On Saturday morning, Native American Connections held its 39th annual parade, starting at 9 a.m. at 3rd Street and Oak and ending at Indian School Road. There were floats, performers and more celebrating their heritage. Watch above to see Arizona’s Family reporter Jessica Parsons speak with event coordinators and participants! After the parade, the Phoenix Indian School Visitors Center will be open until 3 p.m. to the public to continue the celebrations.
momcollective.com
3 Family Day Trips Around Phoenix
Are you looking for a little family escape from Phoenix over a weekend but don’t want to go too far? Or maybe you want a special day trip to be the highlight of school break or one of those random days off? Here are three family day trips around Phoenix for you to explore this fall!
AZFamily
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught
GCU counseling services is available for students to go to during tragic events. Police say Yenni Dominguez-Leyva was hit by the random gunfire inside the car while holding a baby in her lap. State Farm Stadium getting a glow-up just in time for Super Bowl. Updated: 6 hours ago. |
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
