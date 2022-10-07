Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona EV company makes deal to sell trucks overseas
Arizona is home to a number of electric vehicle manufacturers, and one of the carmakers, based in Mesa, got a major boost recently. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.
kjzz.org
Phoenix to sell land for a planned freeway
The Phoenix City Council is scheduled to vote Wednesday on selling land to make room for a planned freeway. Leaders will consider selling 86 acres of vacant land to the Arizona Department of Transportation for $1.5 million. The site had been leased for sand and gravel operations until last year.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Ice manufacturer ordered to pay fine, improve Phoenix facility in EPA settlement
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Reddy Ice Corp. recently reached a settlement agreement for the company's failure to comply with clean air laws at one of its Phoenix facilities.
Raising Cane’s Announces Six-Unit Expansion Through Spring 2023
Last month, the chicken sandwich slingers celebrated their 11-year anniversary in the greater Phoenix region, with no signs of slowing down.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona or you wish to travel there soon, and you are looking for new restaurants to try, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because below you will find a list of four steakhouses in Arizona that are great options for both a casual meal with friends or family members, as well as for celebrating a special occasion, and are also known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. So if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
azbex.com
Veto Sidelined $2B+ Roadway Project
While normally regarded as one of Arizona’s more pro-economic development and infrastructure governors, Governor Doug Ducey’s July veto of a bill that would have sent an extension of the Proposition 400 half-cent sales tax – a major funding source for Maricopa County transportation projects since 1985 – has already caused delays and ripple effects for major projects deemed essential for the county’s progress.
3 Arizona Breweries Recognized Among The Best In America
The three breweries won medals at a beer festivals.
AZFamily
Scottsdale Fire Department using thermal tech to help fight fires
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The Scottsdale Fire Department is using thermal camera technology to help fight fires. Every crew that responds to a fire is equipped with these cameras which allow them to quickly locate hot spots and the source of the flames, even when the building is full of smoke. These cameras can also help firefighters navigate burning buildings, find victims and pets in danger, and more.
AZFamily
Pilots survive after crash-landing in Lake Mead
Women allegedly try to rob Phoenix antique store a second time before getting caught. Owner Amanda Wilson says a group came in one day, and two women stole jewelry. Four days later, they came back. GCU providing resources to grieving students after 3 freshmen are killed in car crash. Updated:...
arizonaprogressgazette.com
Scottsdale Unveils STR Regulations – Will It Be Enough for the Irritated Citizenry?
Photo Credit: 12 NewsRegular readers of APG know that the fight over short-term rentals has been front and center for both Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. For a while onerous and conflicted state law dictated that municipalities had essentially no local control over the issue until a massive localized public outcry became too loud to ignore. Now that municipalities have been offered some degree of control, both Scottsdale and PV aren’t wasting much time.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
10-Year Home Price Evolution in Arizona Breaks Records
The housing market has seen many ups and downs over the past decade and now, as inflation and low mortgage rates begin to rise, homebuyers and renters are once again in a tough spot. Although home prices are increasing across the board, prices have jumped in some markets much more...
AZFamily
July monsoon storm knocked down most SRP power poles in 20+ years
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Salt River Project employees had their work cut out for them during Arizona’s wild monsoon season this year. SRP director of Distribution Maintenance, Bret Marchese, said one storm knocked down more power poles than any other one in over 20 years. The storm happened on July 17, leaving thousands without power in several Pinal County cities. It resulted in the Pinal County Board of Supervisors declaring a state of emergency.
This Arizona City Is The Safest In The Nation For Trick-Or-Treating
ChamberofCommerce.org compiled a list of America's safest cities for trick-or-treating.
AZFamily
Hiker rescued by Firebird helicopter on Gateway Loop trail in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A woman was rescued Sunday afternoon by Scottsdale and Phoenix fire officials off of the Gateway Loop trail. The Scottsdale fire department says the 48-year-old began developing symptoms of heat exhaustion around 1.5 miles from the trailhead when she called 911 for help. During the rescue, the woman told fire officials that she’d been on the trail for around five hours.
nevalleynews.org
As a result of Arizona’s 5th largest fire—the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife is growing more than 200 Saguaros to replace those destroyed
While the Center for Urban and Native Wildlife (CNUW) building is located on the campus of Scottsdale Community College its members oversee a large campus green house, a community garden and even a nature trail. CNUW members include, Dr. John Wesser, Executive Director; Natalie Case, Education Programs Developer; Scottsdale Community...
phoenixmag.com
September 2022 Restaurant Openings and Closings
This new spot at Christown Spectrum Mall has all your favorite Asian dishes to go or dine in. 1818 W. Montebello Ave., Phoenix, bambooasiankitchenaz.com. A popular Phoenix restaurant sets up shop at Epicenter, featuring a modern take on Southeast Asian cuisine and drinks. 3150 E. Ray Rd., Gilbert, 480-500 6464,...
AZFamily
Chandler business gets voting literature addressed to strange names
CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - John Schavina owns a Chandler auto repair shop that he’s operated for well over a decade. “We specialize in electrical and computer tune-ups. That kind of stuff,” Schavina said. Part of being a business owner means opening company mail which Schavina does every day. Recently, he said he received something in the mail that concerned him. It was nine separate cards from the Maricopa County Recorder’s Office, all with his company address but addressed to nine different names he didn’t recognize. “The card says go online, and it’s in Spanish as well. You click it and it’s done,” Schavina said.
AZFamily
New small business advocacy program approved in Maricopa County
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has approved a new small business advocacy program that will concentrate on supporting local businesses with a smaller number of employees get the help they need to succeed in our modern-day economy. More than 95% of Arizona’s businesses have fewer...
