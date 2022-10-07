Watch: Video shows Draymond Green punch Jordan Poole during altercation

An explosive video published by TMZ Sports on Friday morning shows the shocking altercation between Warriors stars Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at Wednesday's team practice.

In the audio-less clip, Green and Poole can be seen chirping at each other. Green then gets in Poole's face, with Poole pushing him away with two hands, before Green responds with a vicious right hand at Poole's head.

Poole then falls to floor near the back wall of the team's practice facility. Several teammates and coaches then rush in to restrain Green.

It was unclear whether Poole, a fourth-year pro coming off a breakout season during the Warriors' championship run of last season, lost consciousness after absorbing the blow, but it didn't look good.

The Warriors were said to be considering disciplinary action against Green over the scuffle, including a possible suspension . Publicly, team owner Bob Myers said any such punishment would be handled internally .

The cause of the fight was yet to be substantiated, but reports have indicated some degree of dissatisfaction among Poole's teammates about his recent " behavior ," specifically with respect to his ongoing contract negotiations. The former Michigan Wolverines star is in line for a lucrative extension -- perhaps somewhere in the neighborhood of four years and $120 million. The implication is, coming off the success of last season and with his career clearly on the upswing, Poole may be getting a little too cocky for the liking of the famously tightly knit Warriors core.

Further fueling that narrative were recent comments from Green on his podcast, when he seemed to relish in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson beating Poole and second-year guard Moses Moody in a shooting contest.

"Like Klay said, I absolutely loved watching them humble JP – Jordan Poole, that is – that was fun," Green said. "And then Jordan Poole tried to take the passive aggressive route, like ‘Oh, they’re only the best shooters in the world,’ But you weren’t talking like that before, JP."

