Kourtney Kardashian “so into” her fuller figure after IVF process

By Luke McCormick
 4 days ago
Photo credit Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Kourtney Kardashian is finally feeling comfortable in her body.

In this week’s episode of “The Kardashians,” Kourtney discussed accepting how her body has changed after weight gain during IVF treatment she’s undergone with rocker husband Travis Barker.

"So obviously my body's changed. But it was all of the hormones that the doctors put me on," the Lemme founder said on the show. "Eight months of IVF treatment has definitely taken a toll on my body mentally and physically. I think it's taken me a lot to get me to the place of feeling really comfortable and happy with the changes."

She also touched on how it’s been rough to read comments on social media about her weight gain but Barker has been her rock through this tumultuous time.

“Every day, Travis is like, ‘You’re perfect,’” Kardashian said. “If I make one complaint, he’s like, ‘You’re perfect. You’re so fine… You’ve never been better.”

"I'm so into my thicker body," Kardashian said during the most recent episode. "When I was super skinny, it's like a time when I was super anxious… Not about eating. Not about staying at a certain weight. But, like, just in toxic relationships. I used to always say this: When I'm super skinny, just know I'm not happy."

"I used to be, like, 95 lbs.," Kardashian continued. "And then 105 became my new normal weight. I'm 115. I used to be stuck on the number," she added. "I also love being curvier. It's just channeling that queen energy and embracing the woman that I am."

New episodes of “The Kardashians” air each Thursday on Hulu.

