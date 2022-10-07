ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Indonesia's president says FIFA will not impose sanctions over deadly soccer stampede

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
JAKARTA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Indonesia President Joko Widodo on Friday said soccer’s world governing body FIFA will not impose sanctions on the country over a stadium stampede last week that killed 131 people.

In a video message, the president said Indonesia would work with FIFA to improve its management of soccer matches and that FIFA president Gianni Infantino will visit Indonesia in October or November.

