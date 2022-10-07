Read full article on original website
dexerto.com
Blizzard disables Bastion & Torbjorn in Overwatch 2 due to game-breaking bugs
Blizzard has opted to disable both Bastion and Torbjorn from Overwatch 2 in light of some game-breaking bugs that popped up shortly after launch. Just days after Overwatch 2 went live in ‘early access’, two popular characters have been temporarily pulled from the game. Both Bastion and Torbjorn are no longer available in competitive play, with the latter only accessible in Quick Play while Blizzard irons out some key issues.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2’s auto-buy skin glitch quietly fixed but Blizzard remains silent on refunds
Overwatch 2 devs have finally fixed up an auto-buy glitch from the game, however, Blizzard is yet to issue refunds to the users who were affected by the bug. At launch, an Overwatch 2 chat bug was causing players to accidentally buy unwanted skins. The purchases not able to be refunded, according to the development team. Devs Blizzard have now patched up the bug in their latest hotfix update. However, they are yet to confirm if those who suffered will be getting refunded for the skins that were forcibly bought from their account.
dexerto.com
“Unfair” Loba disadvantage is still not fixed after 2 years in Apex Legends
Apex Legends players are annoyed that a design issue with Loba has still not been fixed despite the fact she’s been in the battle royale for almost 10 seasons at this point. When Loba was first introduced to Apex Legends all the way back in Season 5, plenty of fans wondered how her abilities – specifically her bracelet and Black Market Boutique – would affect the battle royale’s meta.
dexerto.com
How to change crosshair in Overwatch 2 on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC
The default crosshair in Overwatch 2 does the trick, but a custom crosshair can give you an edge in battle. If you’re looking to change yours, read on, as our handy Overwatch 2 crosshair guide has everything you need to know on how to change your crosshair on PlayStation, Xbox, & PC.
dexerto.com
Orianna disabled at LoL Worlds 2022 over game-breaking bug
Orianna will be disabled at Worlds 2022 after a game-altering bug occurred in the matchup between Rogue and GAM Esports on October 9. A mere day after making her Worlds group stage debut, Riot Games announced that they would be disabling Orianna at the tournament until further notice. The decision came after a bug with her Command: Shockwave (R) was spotted in Rogue’s matchup versus GAM Esports.
dexerto.com
Is Numbani getting a rework? Overwatch 2 players baffled by missing map
A fan-favorite Overwatch map disappeared from Overwatch 2’s rotation and private matches. Without any clear answers, players are confused about what happened. Bugs and server issues marred Overwatch 2’s first week. Blizzard disabled Bastion and Torbjorn due to game-breaking bugs; a bug forced mid-game team swaps, and a glitch caused players to buy unwanted skins.
dexerto.com
McDonald’s confirms Overwatch 2 crossover after employee leaks
Overwatch 2 and McDonald’s are officially crossing over just a month after leaks suggested that a partnership was in the works between the two. The sequel to Blizzard’s iconic hero shooter is finally here and after a rocky start with DDoS attacks, the game has stabilized and players are enjoying themselves.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 might be bringing Hanamura back as players demand its return
Blizzard developers previously hinted at the return of classic 2CP maps, yet Overwatch 2 players have especially expressed an interest in playing on Hanamura again. The vast majority of Overwatch maps entered the rotation for the recently released sequel. However, a select few Assault-based play spaces aren’t accessible in competitive and quick play matches.
dexerto.com
Best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners: DPS, Tank & Support
Overwatch 2 has a diverse roster of heroes with unique abilities to master, but new players might be struggling to find a character to introduce them to the game. With that in mind, these are the best Overwatch 2 heroes for beginners. Blizzard’s decision to make Overwatch 2 free-to-play means...
dexerto.com
Being Junker Queen: How Leah de Niese brought Overwatch 2’s “rough-as-guts Aussie” to life
Junker Queen has an unmistakable presence in Overwatch 2 and that’s by design as Australian-Sri Lankan actor Leah de Niese didn’t just want to bring “another standard hero” to the mix. From how she landed the life-changing role to a breakdown of the extensive voiceover process, the Queen of Junkertown herself provided a great deal of insight during our recent interview at PAX Australia.
dexerto.com
Modern Warfare 2’s aim assist revives heated controller vs mouse & keyboard feud
A Reddit video explaining Call of Duty’s “rotational aim assist” sparked the age-old debate of controller versus mouse and keyboard. Aim assist is a tool that evens the playing field between console and PC players on FPS titles. Simply put, aim assist snaps the crosshair onto enemies while using a controller to compensate for its limited mobility compared to a keyboard and mouse.
dexerto.com
TimTheTatman reveals why he’s excited for Overwatch 2’s future after speaking with devs
TimTheTatman spent 1000s of hours streaming Overwatch before moving on to other games. After speaking to developers, he believes Overwatch 2 has the potential to recapture his love for the series. A massive DDoS attack and players losing OW1 cosmetic skins ruined Overwatch 2’s launch day. However, the reception was...
dexerto.com
Foam pit at TwitchCon was the biggest controversy of the whole event
Despite a world of streamers colliding, it wasn’t the usually outspoken and sometimes ego-driven content creators that caused a stir at TwitchCon – instead, it was a simple foam pit. TwitchCon, held twice a year, once in Europe and once in the US, is intended to be a...
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect admits he misses Modern Warfare 2 despite one major flaw
YouTube streamer and mustache expert Dr Disrespect has revealed that he misses Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer after the conclusion of the Beta, despite it possessing one major flaw. The Modern Warfare 2 Beta wrapped up towards the end of September and, despite generally positive feedback from players, there were...
dexerto.com
Fortnite Zero Build sky glitch secures player an easy victory
During a Zero Build mode match, one Fortnite player encountered a strange sky glitch that helped them secure an easy victory. Epic Games introduced the Zero Build mode to Fortnite earlier this year in March, allowing users to play a mode sans building options. Some players steer clear of the...
dexerto.com
IiTzTimmy wipes out Aceu’s squad with worst gun in Apex Legends at Twitch Rivals
During a Twitch Rivals Apex Legends tournament, iiTzTimmy pulled off an impressive squad wipe on aceu’s team with the Mozambique. While every single weapon in Apex Legends can be lethal when used correctly, the Mozambique without a doubt has the worst reputation in the game. Despite receiving buffs and...
dexerto.com
Fortnite leaker claims Doctor Who crossover is coming in the future
Recent Fortnite leaks claim the battle royale is getting another massive crossover — this time with the Doctor Who television series. Fortnite has become synonymous with major crossovers, with high-profile crossover events including Marvel, Star Wars, and Dragon Ball Z. Fans worried about an end to crossover content will...
dexerto.com
Activision confirms Modern Warfare 2 phone number requirement despite OW2 issues
Fans are eager to finally get their hands on Modern Warfare 2, but a new roadblock may prevent players from accessing the game. Activision Blizzard introduced a controversial phone number verification system to Overwatch 2. Unfortunately, players with certain phones or plans couldn’t access the game. After a wave...
dexerto.com
Meta Connect 2022: All new games revealed for Meta Quest 2
Meta Connect 2022 saw a huge number of games revealed for Meta Quest 2, as well as updates on existing ones. Here are all the games revealed at the event. Facebook parent company Meta hosted its Meta Connect event today, and while there was much to discuss the future of the “Metaverse”, there was plenty of time for some fun, too.
dexerto.com
Wild Hearts preview: A budding rival to the Monster Hunter series
Capcom’s Monster Hunter franchise has largely been unchallenged in a genre of its own for the last few generations but through a surprise partnership between Koei Tecmo and EA, a new challenger in Wild Hearts is shaping up to be its most formidable rival yet. With a faster pace, more fluid combat systems, and unique gadgets to be constructed on the fly, you’ll quickly be hooked into the world of Azuma.
