Doom Patrol star remembers his very first scene: 'Going up a donkey's ass'
There's no show quite like Doom Patrol, that's for sure. Yes, it's a superhero series based on DC Comics characters, and there are a lot of those around these days. But what separates Doom Patrol from the likes of The Flash is the absurd, surreal tone — which became clear to the actors right from the start.
Good omen: Jensen Ackles saw a rainbow when he returned as Dean on The Winchesters
Jensen Ackles is heavily involved in the continuation of the Supernatural franchise. Not only is he an executive producer on The Winchesters, he also reprises his role as Dean Winchester — on camera for the first episode, and as narrator for the new series overall. When Ackles stopped by EW's video studio at New York Comic Con this weekend alongside the rest of the cast of The Winchesters, he talked about what Dean means to him.
Johnny 'Bananas' Devenanzio says he's 'fallen back in love' with The Challenge after season 38
Johnny "Bananas" Devenanzio knows he's got a lot to prove. The seven-time Challenge champion is the most decorated winner in the history of the franchise, and the last time he competed on the series was when he won season 35's Total Madness two years ago. After taking some time off, he's finally back for season 38's Ride or Dies with Nany Gonzalez as his partner.
Shangela calls out Dancing With the Stars hostAlfonso Ribeiro for calling her Angela last week: 'Did you learn my name?'
The library was open on Dancing With the Stars this week. It may not have been as heated as her sugar daddy yelling match with Mimi Imfurst back on RuPaul's Drag Race season 3, but Shangela notched another iconic reality TV confrontation in her belt during tonight's dancing competition series when she playfully read co-host Alfonso Ribeiro for getting her name wrong last week.
Weird Al used his 'holiday card mailing list' to cast the celebrity cameos in his biopic
As trailers have made clear, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is not your typical musician biopic. Instead, it is a parody of the tropes of such films, in much the same way that "Weird" Al Yankovic's music parodies more famous pop songs. When stars Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood discussed the film at New York Comic Con on Sunday alongside director Eric Appel and Yankovic himself (dialing in virtually from Florida), they kept sarcastically referring to Weird as "100 percent accurate" when it's anything but.
Tori Deal on why she's nervous to watch The Challenge: Ride or Dies: 'It's going to be painful'
After coming thisclose to winning The Challenge last season, finishing just 10 seconds behind the Spies, Lies, and Allies winners in the final, Tori Deal was thinking about taking a break from reality TV. "I was on the fence about coming back or not because I came so close to winning," she tells EW. "Should I just take a break, or should I keep hacking away at this thing and try to get my first win?"
Russell Brand talks Katy Perry split on 'Ellen'
Russell Brand discusses the one that got away. Since announcing they were divorcing in December, Russell Brand and Katy Perry have been mostly mum about their split. But with a new movie —Rock of Ages— to promote, Brand stopped by Ellen today to open up for the first time about the duo's 14-month marriage.
Marvel's gay wedding, DC superhero out of the closet
This morning, the ladies of The View confirmed a long-rumored wedding announcement: An openly gay member of the X-Men will propose to his partner, with the marriage scheduled to take place in Astonishing X-Men #51. The French Canadian superhero Northstar became Marvel's first openly homosexual superhero in 1992, and although it took nearly two decades for the guy to get a boyfriend, give Marvel credit for diving headfirst into the gay marriage debate, even at the risk of a stern blog post by Bristol Palin. The ladies of The View had a relatively subdued reaction. Avowed comic book fan Whoopi Goldberg loved it. Joy Behar noted that X-Men is "a cutting-edge comic strip," which is inaccurate in just so many ways, but also joked: "You think Batman and Robin could come out of the closet?"
The Boys season 4 first look reveals the new top-secret supes
The girls take center stage in the first look at The Boys season 4. Amazon unveiled official photos of two new additions to the cast: Susan Heyward (OWN's Delilah) and Valorie Curry (Peacock's The Lost Symbol). The actors were hired to play new supes on the show, Sister Sage and Firecracker, respectively.
Triangle of Sadness breakout star Dolly de Leon explains the movie's intense ending
Warning: This story contains spoilers for Triangle of Sadness. One of the year's most acclaimed movies is finally out in U.S. theaters this weekend. Triangle of Sadness won the Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival this summer, the second time that director Ruben Ostlund has been awarded the honor. But for all that prestige, Triangle of Sadness is a raucous satire of class, beauty, and white privilege, following the passengers on a luxury yacht cruise as their trip gets upended: First by a violent burst of vomiting that affects them all during a fancy dinner, and then by a shipwreck on a seemingly deserted island.
'Anger Management' teaser with Charlie Sheen
Even a high-speed collision with a mighty locomotive can't stop Charlie Sheen, who's set to return to TV this June on FX's Anger Management. The second teaser for his new series pokes fun at Sheen's storied reputation by showing Sheen walking away from a literal train wreck unscathed — then saying, with a smirk, "Come on. Everyone deserves a 24th chance."
House of the Dragon director confirms a major character is dead
Warning: This article contains major spoilers from House of the Dragon episode 8. The Many-Faced God has come to claim another soul with the eighth episode of House of the Dragon. Six years after the events of episode 7, the Game of Thrones prequel picks up with Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen...
Will Smith smacks reporter at 'Men in Black III' premiere
In today's slamdunk viral video news, TMZ just posted a clip of Hollywood nice guy Will Smith physically lashing out at a frisky Ukrainian reporter at the start of the red carpet of Men in Black III's Moscow premiere today. The reporter, from Ukranian TV channel 1+1, asks Smith for...
'Vampire Diaries' EP Julie Plec talks season finale shocker!
SPOILER ALERT! If you haven't seen The Vampire Diaries' season 3 finale, stop reading now. Exec producer Julie Plec takes us inside the hour's twists and turns, and teases where we're headed when the show returns this fall. ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: How long have you known Elena would end season 3...
Linda Hunt's Hetty is alive and will be back this season on NCIS: Los Angeles
Linda Hunt may have been absent from the season 14 premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles, prompting fears that Henrietta Lange had perished in Syria. But no need to worry, says executive producer R. Scott Gemmill, the resilient agent will be back. When last we heard of Hetty, last season, the...
Teo-Rapp Olsson talks about Sebastian's gruesome death on The Walking Dead
Warning: This article contains spoilers about Sunday's episode of The Walking Dead, titled "A New Deal." We figured not everybody would make it out alive before The Walking Dead wraps things up with its Nov. 20 series finale, and the first domino fell on Sunday's "A New Deal" episode. A very jerky domino.
Watch Lisa make Lady Gaga cry on 'The Simpsons' -- EXCLUSIVE VIDEO
Lady Gaga is coming to Springfield this Sunday? To paraphrase Mr. Burns: "Eggcellent!" Seriously, she's bringing the egg (er, vessel) — along with 18 different costumes and who knows what else — to the season finale of Fox's The Simpsons. How exactly does the monster pop star wind up in town? When Lisa's scheme to boost her popularity at school goes horribly wrong, Gaga, who happens to be chugging past Springfield on the Gaga Express, magically intuits that her help is needed. She's determined to cheer up Lisa — and the rest of Springfield — by all means necessary, including through song and flash mob. In this clip from the episode, you will see that Lisa isn't exactly going gaga for Gaga, and that hurts Gaga's feelings. And when Gaga's feelings get hurt, something priceless happens.
Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere
We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
Late Mythbusters star Jessi Combs says she's not afraid of death in Fastest Woman on Earth trailer
The inspiring journey and tragic death of professional racer and former Mythbusters star Jessi Combs is the subject of a new documentary at HBO Max. The doc, The Fastest Woman on Earth, was filmed over seven years and charts the extraordinary life of Combs, who died in 2019 while attempting to break her own land speed record. The South Dakota native had previously earned the title of "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels" after driving a record 398 mph in 2013.
Meet 9-1-1's new dispatcher Alfonso Caballero — and get a sneak peek at Noah and Maddie saving a girl
Alfonso Caballero's 9-1-1 debut was months in the making. "Over the course of about a year I auditioned a bunch of different times — for seven different roles. I remember thinking, 'Gosh, they hate me,'" the actor tells EW. In fact, he was auditioning for a "smaller" role when the opportunity to audition for Noah, a new 9-1-1 dispatcher, was presented.
