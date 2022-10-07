Read full article on original website
How one Florida hospital is handling a surge of patients after Hurricane Ian
A hospital on the southwest coast of Florida has seen a surge of patients in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. WUSF's Stephanie Colombini traveled there to see how the health care system is coping.
States like Florida should have to reduce emissions to get disaster relief
Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to boast about what he’s done to improve storm resilience and prepare his state for rising sea levels. He gladly accepted over $400 million in federal money for disaster readiness from the Biden administration earlier this year. And many billions more are on the way in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Disabilities rights advocate Spooner remembered as 'irreplaceable'
Paul Spooner, a longtime advocate for people with disabilities who had been active on Beacon Hill for decades, died unexpectedly Saturday, the organization he led announced. He was 67 years old. Spooner worked as executive director of the MetroWest Center for Independent Living since the early 1990s and was a...
'I felt very afraid,' recounts poll worker describing hostile voters at primary election
Many remember Shaye Moss and mother Ruby Freeman, two poll workers in Georgia falsely accused of election fraud. They testified at the Jan. 6 Committee hearings about the abuse they endured. By one estimate, about a third of poll workers have quit since 2020, leading to a national shortage as...
Wampanoag historians and activists discuss Indigenous Peoples Day
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Join us for a special one-hour show dedicated to Indigenous Peoples Day, recognized by a patchwork but growing list of communities across Massachusetts. We reflect on the day's significance with Mashpee Wampanoag historians Paula Peters and Hartman Deetz, as well as Chappaquiddick Wampanoag activist and TikTok influencer Kara Roselle Smith.
