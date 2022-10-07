ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WBUR

States like Florida should have to reduce emissions to get disaster relief

Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis likes to boast about what he’s done to improve storm resilience and prepare his state for rising sea levels. He gladly accepted over $400 million in federal money for disaster readiness from the Biden administration earlier this year. And many billions more are on the way in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
WBUR

Disabilities rights advocate Spooner remembered as 'irreplaceable'

Paul Spooner, a longtime advocate for people with disabilities who had been active on Beacon Hill for decades, died unexpectedly Saturday, the organization he led announced. He was 67 years old. Spooner worked as executive director of the MetroWest Center for Independent Living since the early 1990s and was a...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
WBUR

Wampanoag historians and activists discuss Indigenous Peoples Day

This is the Radio Boston rundown for Oct. 10. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Join us for a special one-hour show dedicated to Indigenous Peoples Day, recognized by a patchwork but growing list of communities across Massachusetts. We reflect on the day's significance with Mashpee Wampanoag historians Paula Peters and Hartman Deetz, as well as Chappaquiddick Wampanoag activist and TikTok influencer Kara Roselle Smith.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy