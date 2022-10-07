Read full article on original website
Related
External power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant restored, IAEA chief says
VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The external power supply to the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine has been restored after an outage that forced it to switch to diesel generators, U.N. nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi said on Wednesday.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets
UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will try to avoid spooking investors a second time when he publishes details of plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on Halloween. Kwarteng announced the Oct. 31 date in a letter to the Treasury on Monday, pulling his midterm budget forward...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Biden is blamed for downturn in new oil drilling, but fossil fuel companies are the ones hitting pause
OPEC+'s decision this week to slash oil production -- and now the looming threat of higher gas prices -- has pushed Republican rhetoric into familiar territory: President Joe Biden's green policies are making Americans pay more at the pump. Republicans in Congress have slammed Biden's attempts since he took office...
IN THIS ARTICLE
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. Stubbornly-high inflation is draining Americans’ bank accounts, frustrating small businesses and raising alarm bells at the Federal Reserve. It is also causing political headaches for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, most of whom will face voters in mid-term elections in less than a month.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers
US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started
The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to £10 billion ($11...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Bank of England warns risk of UK financial crisis hasn't gone away
For the second time in two days, the Bank of England has been forced to offer extra support to UK markets still reeling from the government's announcement last month that it would slash taxes and increase borrowing. The central bank warned Tuesday that there was still a "material risk to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China's holiday spending plunges to seven-year low as zero-Covid batters consumer confidence
Holiday spending during China's Golden Week has plunged to its lowest level in seven years, as broad Covid curbs discouraged people from traveling or spending, while a darkening economic outlook continues to erode consumer confidence. Tourist spending for the week-long holiday that started on October 1 declined 26% to 287.2...
Volkswagen to invest up to 2 billion euros in JV with China's Horizon Robotics - reports
BERLIN, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) plans to to invest up to 2 billion euros ($1.94 billion) in a joint venture with China's Horizon Robotics, Handelsblatt and Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday.
UK fracking and oil drilling good for environment, claims climate minister
Graham Stuart tells MPs that awarding more than 100 licences for North Sea drilling is a green policy
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
'The worst is yet to come': IMF issues stark recession warning
The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession." The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year, with...
Ukraine gets new air defenses, allies deepen resolve after Russian strikes
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Air France and Airbus charged with involuntary homicide for Rio-Paris crash in 2009
The trial of two of France's biggest companies began Monday over the crash of Air France flight 447 in 2009 that killed 228 passengers and crew. The national flag carrier and Toulouse-based Airbus have been charged with involuntary homicide for their part in the disaster over the Atlantic. Both companies...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei
As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world's richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if Taipei handed some...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail
On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse fields. Yet, his...
Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
Comments / 0