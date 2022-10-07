ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

FOX 40 News WICZ TV

UK brings budget forward in another attempt to reassure markets

UK Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will try to avoid spooking investors a second time when he publishes details of plans to tackle ballooning government debt and kickstart economic growth on Halloween. Kwarteng announced the Oct. 31 date in a letter to the Treasury on Monday, pulling his midterm budget forward...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. Stubbornly-high inflation is draining Americans’ bank accounts, frustrating small businesses and raising alarm bells at the Federal Reserve. It is also causing political headaches for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, most of whom will face voters in mid-term elections in less than a month.
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Made in America is back, leaving US factories scrambling to find workers

US factories are humming, and manufacturers are scrambling to find workers as the pace of hiring hits levels not seen in decades. Friday's September jobs report showed US manufacturers added another 22,000 workers in September, increasing employment in the sector by nearly 500,000 over the course of the last 12 months.
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The Bank of England is still trying to put out the fire Liz Truss started

The Bank of England announced Monday that it would provide extra support to UK markets, beefing up its efforts to ensure financial stability after the government's plan to slash taxes while boosting borrowing stoked panic. The central bank said that it was ready to buy up to £10 billion ($11...
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Bank of England warns risk of UK financial crisis hasn't gone away

For the second time in two days, the Bank of England has been forced to offer extra support to UK markets still reeling from the government's announcement last month that it would slash taxes and increase borrowing. The central bank warned Tuesday that there was still a "material risk to...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

'The worst is yet to come': IMF issues stark recession warning

The International Monetary Fund has once again downgraded its forecast for the global economy with a sharp warning: "The worst is yet to come, and for many people 2023 will feel like a recession." The agency said Tuesday that it expects global growth to slump to 2.7% next year, with...
BUSINESS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Elon Musk's unsolicited idea for Taiwan welcomed by Beijing, slammed in Taipei

As tensions between China and Taiwan simmer at their highest point in decades, officials in both places have clashed in recent days over an unsolicited idea from billionaire Elon Musk. The world's richest man suggested in an interview that hostilities between the two could be resolved if Taipei handed some...
ECONOMY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Gautam Adani was a college dropout. Now he may be too big to fail

On a late August evening in New Delhi, journalists' phones started buzzing with messages. Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate had just launched a hostile bid to take over an influential broadcaster in the capital. The infrastructure tycoon is known for making bold and expensive acquisitions in diverse fields. Yet, his...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Iran sees 'major' internet disruption amid renewed protests

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran suffered a “major disruption” in internet service Wednesday as calls for renewed protests again saw demonstrators on the streets weeks after the death of a 22-year-old woman who had been detained by the country’s morality police, an advocacy group said. The demonstrations over the death of Mahsa Amini have become one of the greatest challenges to Iran’s theocracy since the country’s 2009 Green Movement protests. Demonstrators have included oil workers, high school students and women marching without their mandatory headscarf, or hijab. Calls for protests beginning at noon Wednesday saw a massive deployment of riot police and plainclothes officers throughout Tehran, witnesses said. They also described disruptions affecting their mobile internet services. NetBlocks, an advocacy group, said that Iran’s internet traffic had dropped to some 25% compared to the peak, even during a working day in which students were in class across the country.
PROTESTS

