boldsky.com
Hrithik Roshan And Girlfriend Saba Azad Twin In White Outfit For An Engagement Bash; See Pics
Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his girlfriend actress Saba Azad is currently seen together at a lot of public and private events. The good-looking couple was recently spotted at Hritik's makeup artist Yogesh Palande's engagement bash. Both Hrithik and Saba matched their white outfits and gave major couple fashion goals!
boldsky.com
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Traditional Indian Fashion Game Of The Legendary Actor From Real Life
Amitabh Bachchan had once revealed on his social media account that his mother, Teji Bachchan was a major fashion influence in his life. Born on 11 October, 1942, the legendary actor once wrote that he gets his fashion and style sense from his mother Teji Bachchan. Doesn't Amitabh Bachchan have something special about him? The megastar is always well turned out and looks dapper on any given occasion. His fashion can range from sporting muted-toned outfits to vibrant clothes, and he is also open to sporting modern outfits, if need be.
boldsky.com
67th Filmfare Awards South 2022: Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, R Madhavan, And More Ace Red Carpet Fashion
Here's a list of best-dressed celebrities who impressed us with their impeccable fashion sense at the 67th Filmfare Awards South 2022:. The gorgeous Pooja Hegde looked chic in a silver outfit. Her close-neck ensemble was detailed with mirrorwork all over and had a slightly fitted, slightly flared look. Pooja styled her silver outfit with minimal makeup and a sleek ponytail hairdo!
boldsky.com
Birthday Special: Rekha's Best Red Carpet Looks
Bollywood actress Rekha was born on 10 October 1954 and celebrates her birthday today. The timeless dusky beauty still looks youthful and is evergreen. Rekha is known for her acting skills and her smile, and also for her fashionable sense of dressing, especially her ethnic wear. Rekha has wonderful taste in sarees and fans look forward to seeing her on red carpets and other events. She is one gorgeous lady who is always seen in rich sarees or sometimes salwar kameezes, and often with heavy makeup to accentuate her beauty. Take a look at some of her best outfits in celebration of Rekha's birthday.
boldsky.com
Know About Three Famous Shakti Peethas Of Goddesses Kamakshi, Kamaksha, And Kamakhya
Shakti Peethas are referred to as auspicious places where the parts of Goddess Sati had fallen when Sudarshana Chakra by Lord Vishnu had cut through the Sati's corpse. Out of the three popular Shaki Peethas, the first in the list is the Kamakhya Devi temple of Assam, the second is the Kanchi Kamakshi temple in Tamil Nadu, while the last one is Kamaksha temple in Himachal Pradesh.
boldsky.com
Tejasswi Prakash Slays On The Ramp In Red Thigh-High Slit Gown; SEE PICS!
Popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash always impresses us with her chic fashion sense. Tejasswi recently modeled as a stunning showstopper for celebrity designer Rina Dhaka's western collection at the Grand Finale show of Indore Times Fashion Week. The diva looked drop-dead gorgeous in a fiery red ensemble!. Keep scrolling to...
