Bollywood actress Rekha was born on 10 October 1954 and celebrates her birthday today. The timeless dusky beauty still looks youthful and is evergreen. Rekha is known for her acting skills and her smile, and also for her fashionable sense of dressing, especially her ethnic wear. Rekha has wonderful taste in sarees and fans look forward to seeing her on red carpets and other events. She is one gorgeous lady who is always seen in rich sarees or sometimes salwar kameezes, and often with heavy makeup to accentuate her beauty. Take a look at some of her best outfits in celebration of Rekha's birthday.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO