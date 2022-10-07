Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis is Dreaming Of A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel With Lindsay Lohan
Jamie Lee Curtis is living her best soon-to-be-64-years-old life as she visited The View this week to talk about the Oscar buzz going around for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once as well as all of the projects she has coming up. She was also asked about a...
Lifetime's 2022 Christmas Movie Schedule Includes A Mini Grey's Anatomy Reunion
Break out your coziest Christmas sweater and pour yourself a big cup of hot cocoa or mulled cider, because Lifetime's 2022 Christmas movie schedule has arrived. This year's "It's a Wonderful Lifetime" lineup is stacked with stars, including a mini-Grey's Anatomy reunion between Sarah Drew and Justin Bruening in the delightfully titled Reindeer Games Homecoming. Add in movies starring Jane Seymour, Mario Lopez, Jodie Sweetin, and Pattie LaBelle, and the holidays are already sounding very merry indeed.
Dwayne Johnson Gets Bullied By His Kids In The Morning Just Like The Rest Of Us
Dwayne Johnson might play the toughest guy in the room on set, but at home, he’s just a regular parent getting totally manhandled by his kids. The former WWE wrestler shared a video on his Instagram Sunday of his second oldest daughter, Jasmine, 6, waking him up at 7:00 a.m. with a little game she refers to as “daddy close your eyes,” and this day’s game included a water balloon.
Lena Headey Gets Married Surrounded By 'Game Of Thrones' Co-Stars
It was a Game of Thrones family affair over the weekend as stars of the hit HBO fantasy series reunited for the wedding of Cersei Lannister herself: Lena Headey. The actress, 49, married Ozark star Marc Menchaca, 47, in Puglia, Italy, on Oct. 6, surrounded by a small number of friends and family, including Thrones stars Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Michelle Fairley (Catelyn Stark) and Conleth Hill (Varys). Sophie Turner (Sansa stark) was also in attendance with her husband, Joe Jonas, and rumor has it Emilia Clarke and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau may have been there, too.
A Texas Mom Warns That The 'Hocus Pocus 2' Witches Could Cast Spells On Your Kids Through The TV
Everybody loves Hocus Pocus, right? Well, almost everybody. While millions of people are embracing spooky season by obsessively watching the Halloween classic and its new much-anticipated sequel, there are a few... outliers. A Texas mom made waves on social media earlier this week with a viral, since-deleted Facebook post about...
Hocus Pocus 3
Winifred, Mary, and Sarah returned from the dead once, but could the witchy trio cheat death twice? Now that Disney+ has released Hocus Pocus 2 into the world, fans are clamoring for a third film in the franchise. For her part, Kathy Najimy feels like director Anne Fletcher brought the Sanderson sisters' story to a proper conclusion, per a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, but all of the actors are open to continuing the franchise as long as there's a good story.
Where Was Hocus Pocus Filmed? You Can Visit These 10+ Sites In Real Life
With Hocus Pocus 2 now streaming on Disney+, it’s impossible not to get swept up in Hocus Pocus mania. Waiting impatiently for the new Hocus Pocus Airbnb booking window to open? Oh, yes. Eating “booOOooOOk” brownies and cookies shaped like the Sanderson Sisters? Obviously. And at some point during your 500th rewatch of the original movie — or while streaming the long-awaited sequel — you may even start to wonder, Where was Hocus Pocus filmed? Which brought you here, quite possibly conjuring up a vacation to visit the same hallowed ground where Dani, Max, Allison, Binx, and the rest of the beloved characters walked.
Tiffani Thiessen On Motherhood, '90s TV, & The Beauty Of Science
Tiffani Thiessen’s status as a ‘90s icon isn’t necessarily celebrated in her household. The actress, author, and host — whose work in shows like Saved by the Bell and Beverly Hills, 90210 was broadcast on TV screens across the world — admits that her children, daughter Harper, 12, and son Holt, 7, aren’t too interested in her filmography.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker Says Travis Encouraged Her To 'Embrace' Her Body Amid IVF
It seems like Kourtney Kardashian Barker has come to a new realization: when she’s “super skinny” she’s not happy — and her husband, Travis Barker, has helped her not only recognize that, but also embrace her body just as it is in the moment. In...
Velma Is Decidedly Queer In New 'Scooby-Doo' Movie
Let’s celebrate because Velma Dinkley of Scooby-Doo is finally getting her coming-out moment. After more than 50 years on our screens, the beloved brainiac’s queer identity is confirmed in HBO Max’s Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! That’s right, she’s a proud lesbian. In a clip from...
May We All Grow Up To Be Leslie Mann And Her Daughters At Paris Fashion Week
There are regular people's goals, like hoping to travel to Paris one day, and then there are more ambitious goals, like getting to attend Paris Fashion Week. Then there's Leslie Mann and her daughters, who are dressed to the nines and front row for the biggest week in fashion. That’s the ultimate mother-daughter goal.
Kathy Najimy Explains Mary Sanderson’s Crooked Smile
It’s only been two days since Disney+ released Hocus Pocus 2, and fans are already talking about how the film has evolved since the 1993 original cult classic. But Kathy Najimy wants fans to know that a slight change in her character Mary Sanderson’s iconic crooked smile isn’t an Easter egg or character development, so much as it was a choice of ease.
Kourtney Kardashian Barker 'Still' Sleeps With Her Daughter. So What?
The newly coined Mrs. Kourtney Kardashian Barker has been making headlines lately in regard to her parenting, with controversies erupting on how she approaches food and whether or not she lets her kids eat french fries. And in a recent interview on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, the health-conscious mom got honest about something else: co-sleeping.
Hilary Swank Is Pregnant With Twins, And She’s Just As Surprised As We Are
Hilary Swank announced on Tuesday the happy news that she is expecting twins with her husband, Philip Schneider. The 48-year-old Oscar-winning actress gushed as she shared the news during an appearance on Good Morning America this morning. While promoting her newest project, Alaska Daily, show co-anchor Robin Roberts says to...
Disney Just Introduced New Additions To Its Adaptive Halloween Costume Line
Any Disney fan can tell you that Halloween is one of the best times to visit the parks. Between the Nightmare Before Christmas takeover of the Haunted Mansion ride and the delicious seasonal treats, it’s a spectacular time. And while going to Disneyland or Disney World isn’t an option for every family, dressing up like a Marvel superhero or a favorite Disney character is, thanks to the brand’s adaptive and inclusive line of costumes.
Firefly Lane
Izzie Stevens and Elliot Reid never crossed paths in their respective medical shows, Grey’s Anatomy and Scrubs. But thanks to the arrival of the Netflix drama series Firefly Lane, the actors who played those beloved characters — Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke — prove their onscreen chemistry is a match made in heaven! Based on Kristin Hannah’s novel by the same name, Firefly Lane revolves around the lives of two women and the 30-year friendship they’ve built along the way. Season 1 debuted back in February 2021, but when exactly will Firefly Lane Season 2 premiere? Luckily, fans will get to see what becomes of Kate and Tully’s friendship... but there’s a catch.
Peter Facinelli Says Having A Baby Boy Is “Interesting” After Raising 3 Daughters
Peter Facinelli wants the world to know that he’s excited to finally be a boy dad! The Twilight actor shared the special news that he and fiancée Lily Anne Harrison are beyond thrilled with their new bundle of joy. Facinelli, 48, already shares three daughters with ex-wife, Jennie...
Olympia Ohanian Hilariously Plays With Tampon 'Cat Toy'
Serena Williams is no stranger to sharing honest moments in her motherhood journey. She’s opened up about mom guilt, shared her daughter’s birth story and, most recently, has revealed plans to retire from tennis in hopes of adding to the family she shares with husband Alexis Ohanian. So...
Watch A Baby Crowd Surf To Meet Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
While fans usually throw flowers when their favorite performer is on stage, one dad had a totally different (and slightly insane) idea. During a press event in Mexico for the new DC film, Black Adam, one spectator decided to hand off his instant daughter to total strangers and have her crowd surd her way to actor and star of the DC film, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
WTF Started Kids’ Surprise Toy Obsession? Unpacking The History (& Appeal) Of This Craze
Geriatric millennials (sorry) spent their childhoods coveting everything from Barbie dolls to Teddy Ruxpins. We loved them; we had to have them. So, because we’re nostalgic like that, we wanted to take a look back at some of our most beloved, extremely popular ‘80s and ‘90s toys and explore why we obsessed over them and where they are now. We turned to veteran toy expert Jessica Hartshorn, who has spent her career writing about all things parenting and toys, to do her due diligence and get to the bottom of some of our most-wished-for favorites. Behold, Scary Mommy’s nostalgia & toys extravaganza. All week, we’ll be looking at the toys that made us. You’re welcome.
