Middle East

Washington Examiner

Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah

As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
The Jewish Press

IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
UPI News

More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon

Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria's director general of ports, told the Syria's state news agency that the boat left from the coastal city of Miniyeh, Lebanon, on Tuesday, and was sailing to Italy. Twenty survivors are being treated at a hospital.
The Hill

I was an Iranian hostage. America and Europe must take a stand against the regime

The Iranian regime last week allowed 85-year-old American Baquer Namazi to leave Iran, where he had been held hostage for more than seven years, to receive urgent medical treatment. The Biden administration welcomed the news — and, indeed, it is good news for Namazi and his family. But his son, Siamak, remains a hostage in Iran, alongside more than a dozen others from the U.S., Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the U.K., Australia and Belgium.
WBUR

What the U.S. can learn from the fall of democracy in Chile

On September 11th, 1973, Chile’s democracy fell during a military coup d'état. "Many people thought, Well, this will take a year or two and then there will be a return to democracy somehow. But Pinochet had other plans," Heraldo Muñoz says. The military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet...
maritime-executive.com

Israel and Lebanon Reach a Deal to Divide Gas-Rich Offshore Waters

After years of debate, Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on the location of their maritime boundaries. The two nations, which do not have diplomatic relations, negotiated the terms of the deal with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who shuttled back and forth to talk with each side. Under the...
WBUR

Iran protests enter fourth week

In Iran, protests have entered their fourth week and reportedly caused at least 185 deaths. Yet the movement continues to grow. School girls and oil and gas workers have joined it. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi.
