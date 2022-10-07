Read full article on original website
Exclusive-Lebanon satisfied with final draft of Israel maritime border deal -top Lebanese negotiator
BEIRUT, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Lebanon has received a final draft of a U.S.-mediated maritime border deal with Israel that satisfies all of Lebanon's requirements and could imminently lead to a "historic deal," Lebanese lead negotiator Elias Bou Saab told Reuters.
Israel fast-tracks Lebanese maritime deal but lawmaker review looms
JERUSALEM/BEIRUT, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Israeli ministers on Wednesday endorsed a U.S.-brokered deal to delineate a maritime border with Lebanon, paving the way for a potentially fractious two-week parliamentary review before it goes into force.
Washington Examiner
Biden sends gifts to Hezbollah
As I approached Nabatiyeh, one of southern Lebanon ’s larger towns, Hezbollah flags began to outnumber Lebanese flags. Banners with the faces of Hezbollah members killed fighting in Syria fluttered from lampposts. It was two years ago, at the height of the U.S. maximum pressure campaign. I sat down for coffee with a number of locals, including men who spent time in Israeli prisons for terror offenses. Nothing prepared me for the anger. Not at Israel or the United States, but at Hezbollah and its patron, Iran .
Democrats Propose Pulling Troops From Saudi Arabia as Revenge for OPEC Move
Democratic Reps. Tom Malinowski of New Jersey, Sean Casten of Illinois and Susan Wild of Pennsylvania have introduced legislation asking for the withdrawal of all U.S. troops from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, after OPEC announced its decision to curb oil production on Wednesday. "This is a hostile...
The Jewish Press
Former US Ambassador David Friedman Baffled by Israel-Lebanon Deal on Gas Fields
David Friedman, the former US ambassador to Israel, expressed bewilderment over the pending proposal for an agreement on a maritime line between Israel and Lebanon, saying that it appears to entail significant Israeli concessions. The common Israel-Lebanon maritime boundary is not agreed upon between the two countries. The issue has...
Israel Strikes Major Deal to Bolster Europe's Oil and Gas Supplies
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid described the deal as a "historic achievement" that would "strengthen Israel's security" and boost Israel's economy.
UAE president's visit to Russia to help reach 'solutions' to Ukrainian crisis -ministry
Oct 10 (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates foreign ministry said on Monday that President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan's visit to Russia aims to help reach "effective political solutions" to the Ukrainian crisis, state news agency WAM reported.
Israel, US announce Lebanon sea deal, but questions remain
President Joe Biden on Tuesday said the U.S. has brokered a "historic breakthrough" between Israel and Lebanon that would end a dispute over their shared maritime border
The Jewish Press
IDF’s Kochavi Sends Explicit Warning to Lebanon
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi sent a very explicit warning to Lebanon two weeks ago as to what would happen to Lebanon if Hezbollah initiates military action, according to an Israel Hayom report. Hezbollah has been threatening to attack Israel over the maritime border disagreement and Israel’s plans to begin operating the Karish offshore gas platform.
More than 70 migrants killed as boat sinks off the coast of Lebanon
Sept. 23 (UPI) -- At least 77 migrants aboard a boat sailing from Lebanon have died after the ship sank off the coast of Syria, officials said Friday. Brig. Gen. Samer Kubrusli, Syria's director general of ports, told the Syria's state news agency that the boat left from the coastal city of Miniyeh, Lebanon, on Tuesday, and was sailing to Italy. Twenty survivors are being treated at a hospital.
I was an Iranian hostage. America and Europe must take a stand against the regime
The Iranian regime last week allowed 85-year-old American Baquer Namazi to leave Iran, where he had been held hostage for more than seven years, to receive urgent medical treatment. The Biden administration welcomed the news — and, indeed, it is good news for Namazi and his family. But his son, Siamak, remains a hostage in Iran, alongside more than a dozen others from the U.S., Canada, France, Sweden, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the U.K., Australia and Belgium.
U.S. lawmakers question Saudi arms sales as Biden mulls OPEC response
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Democratic members of the U.S. Congress called for a sharp reduction in military sales to Saudi Arabia, as President Joe Biden on Thursday considered how to respond to plans by OPEC+ nations to cut oil output.
Top Israeli ministers want Lebanon deal approved "urgently"
JERUSALEM, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Top Israeli ministers agreed on Wednesday that a U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon should be green-lit speedily, a government statement said after their meeting, without specifying if there would be a parliamentary review.
The Jewish Press
Text of the Lebanon Maritime Border Deal, and What Exactly Israel Lost
“Poor Menachem, he has his problems… After all, I got back 90% of the Sinai and the Alma oil fields, and what has Menachem got? A piece of paper. So I understand his problems,” said Egyptian President Anwar Sadat after signing the peace treaty with Israel. We were...
WBUR
What the U.S. can learn from the fall of democracy in Chile
On September 11th, 1973, Chile’s democracy fell during a military coup d'état. "Many people thought, Well, this will take a year or two and then there will be a return to democracy somehow. But Pinochet had other plans," Heraldo Muñoz says. The military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet...
U.S. weighs allowing Venezuelans to apply for special humanitarian entry -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is considering allowing some Venezuelans seeking humanitarian entry into the United States to apply from Venezuela or a third country to reduce illegal border crossings, two U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials said on Tuesday.
maritime-executive.com
Israel and Lebanon Reach a Deal to Divide Gas-Rich Offshore Waters
After years of debate, Israel and Lebanon have reached an agreement on the location of their maritime boundaries. The two nations, which do not have diplomatic relations, negotiated the terms of the deal with U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, who shuttled back and forth to talk with each side. Under the...
WBUR
Pres. Biden wants to end U.S. reliance on China. Could Beijing show us the way?
The U.S. and China are intertwined by trade. But leaders in both nations want that to change. In Washington:. "We can't build a future that's made in America if we ourselves are dependent on China for the materials that power, the products of today and tomorrow," Pres. Biden said. And...
WBUR
Iran protests enter fourth week
In Iran, protests have entered their fourth week and reportedly caused at least 185 deaths. Yet the movement continues to grow. School girls and oil and gas workers have joined it. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi.
Israel reaches deal to share territory in Mediterranean with longtime foe Lebanon
Israel and Lebanon have reached a "historic agreement" that would allow the longtime adversaries to redraw their maritime border and increase sharing of natural gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.
