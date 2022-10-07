ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elle

Beyoncé Wears A Diamond Corset Dress To Close Paris Fashion Week

Party season is just around the corner folks, and celebrities are already offering us some pretty incredible 'going out-out' fashion inspiration. From Simone Ashley's Studio 54-esque sequinned mini to Khloé Kardashian's deliciously extra glittery boots, sparkly details are shaping up to be a major trend this season – and it seems Beyoncé agrees too.
Elle

Jennifer Lopez’s Pink Crop Top and Sweat Set Is Peak J.Lo Private Jet Fashion

For better or worse environmentally, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a private jet from Miami to Los Angeles after attending the memorial service for JR Ridinger on Saturday. Lopez arrived back in L.A. on the jet Sunday, stepping out wearing exactly what you'd expect J.Lo to wear on a flight: a pink sweat set with a crop top and lounge pants. The 53-year-old actress put her toned torso on display in the look and carried a mint green bag. She accessorized with hoop earrings and white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

Meet The Menswear Designers Branching Out Into Womenswear

‘It’s like a little winners’ table. It’s gorgeous!’ says Liverpudlian Steven Stokey-Daley, sitting down with Londoners Saul Nash and Bianca Saunders. He’s not wrong. All in their mid-to-late-twenties, they are the industry’s most decorated young British designers today. Stokey-Daley recently won the prestigious LVMH Prize for his label SS Daley, while Nash’s eponymous brand was awarded this year’s International Woolmark Prize, as well as the Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design, which he received from the Duchess of Cambridge (‘She asked a lot of questions, which was amazing. I thought, “Oh, well, hopefully you buy one for your son!”’). And, last year, Saunders picked up the Andam award for her own label, which has meant moving her shows from London to Paris and, along with the prize money, receiving a year of mentoring from the Balenciaga CEO Cédric Charbit.
Elle

Aimee Lou Wood: 'I'm Ready To Enjoy This Now'

When the trailer for her new film Living, came out, Aimee Lou Wood was overcome with emotion. ‘I just burst into tears,’ she says. This happens now and again to the actor. It’s been just three years since she was thrust into the limelight, thanks to her endearing character – who is also called Aimee – in the Netflix smash-hit series Sex Education. And although she doesn’t get anywhere near as overwhelmed as she used to, every now and again the scale of what she’s doing hits her. Like when she won the 2021 BAFTA TV award for Female Performance in a Comedy Programme. ‘I was trying to just take it in my stride, and then it just…’ More tears. Or, during a recent meeting with a big director she’d longed to work with. ‘I had all these amazingly eloquent things planned to say about his films. Then he said, “Hello.” And I started crying.’
