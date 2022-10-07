ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The Hill

Wholesale inflation rebounds in September after two monthly drops

Wholesale inflation accelerated in September after two straight months of falling prices for producers’ goods and services, according to data released Wednesday by the Labor Department. The producer price index (PPI), which tracks the prices producers charge for their goods and services, rose 0.4 percent in September. Economists expected...
WBUR

General Motors launches energy business

General Motors is launching a new business venture to offer energy management systems for homes and businesses. The new unit, GM Energy, will help protect against power outages and relieve some of the burden on the power grid. Roben Farzad of Public Radio's "Full Disclosure" joins Here & Now's Robin...
WBUR

How one small newsroom transitioned to a 4-day work week

Organizers behind a 4-day work week pilot in the U.K. have found that most of the companies involved are seeing the same amount of worker productivity, if not more. Recent experiments in the U.S. have had similar success, including one at the small nonprofit newsroom, Prism. Here & Now's Deepa...
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. Stubbornly-high inflation is draining Americans’ bank accounts, frustrating small businesses and raising alarm bells at the Federal Reserve. It is also causing political headaches for President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats, most of whom will face voters in mid-term elections in less than a month.
