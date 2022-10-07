Read full article on original website
2022 Colorado Rapids Independent Press Corps Season Awards
EDITORIAL – Last Word on Soccer in conjunction with the Colorado Rapids independent media are excited to announce the fifth annual Colorado Rapids Independent Press Corps Season Awards. As the independent media covering this team, we take seriously the opportunity to cover the 2022 Colorado Rapids season and objectively cover the club. This article is a reflection of that. Think of this as a constructive and independent version of the awards at A Burgundy Affair. Members of the media from The Denver Post, The Denver Gazette, Last Word on Soccer, Burgundy Wave, DNVR, Rapids Rant, MLS Now, Nuts and Bolts Sports, josephsamelson.com, and Holding The High Line were invited to participate.
How Does the Union’s Eastern Conference Success Rank?
ANALYSIS – Philadelphia Union finished top of the Eastern Conference for the second time in three seasons, thanks to a 4-0 victory over Toronto FC on Sunday. Daniel Gazdag’s hat trick and Julian Carranza sent the Union through to the Playoffs Conference semi-finals. A 3-1 victory in Miami...
MLS Decision East 5-7: Cincy clinch, Columbus Crew miss out
EDITORIAL – The MLS regular season concluded on Sunday with Decision Day 2022. It was chaos and goals for the teams that were competing for seeds 5-7 in the Eastern Conference. FC Cincinnati played at D.C. United for a chance to make the MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in their history. Orlando City hosted a de facto play in game, as . Elsewhere, Inter Miami had already clinched a playoff birth but had a chance to improve their seeding against a top seeded CF Montreal team.
MLS Western Conference Placements 5-7: The Timbers Loses Out
EDITORIAL – The MLS Western Conference placements have now been finalized. Nashville SC remains in fifth place despite a notable road win. This is while Salt Lake and Minnesota move up one place in the Western Conference. This is because Portland dropped from sixth to eighth position thanks to a loss against Salt Lake.
The MLS Eastern Conference Seedings 1-4 Did Not Change
EDITORIAL – The MLS Eastern Conference seedings 1-4 have been finalized. There were no changes for the top four as all four teams took care of business either at home or on the road. MLS Eastern Conference Seedings 1-4 did not change. Philadelphia Union. The Philadelphia Union dominated the...
NYCFC Leave Banged Up Following a 2-1 Win Over Atlanta United
ANALYSIS – To mark the club’s fourth consecutive win in a row to finish out this season, NYCFC managed a 2-1 win over Atlanta United but left Mercedez-Benz Stadium with several critical injuries that could impact the Pigeons with playoffs now just around the corner. NYCFC Leave Banged...
Dylan Borrero Returns to the Scoresheet in Draw with Chicago
Fans of Major League Soccer will have had their eyes glued to a number of fixtures on decision day. One of them will not have been the New England Revolution’s visit to Chicago, a game with nothing to play for. Late goals from Dylan Borrero and Alex Monis saved the affair from finishing goalless, and that is now a rap on this season.
Holding The High Line: 2022 Colorado Rapids in review
PODCAST – Hello Colorado Rapids fans. This week on Holding The High Line, we review the 2022 Colorado Rapids season. Rabbi and Red banter about Decision Day and spend way too much time reviewing the 1-1 draw with Austin FC. Yay Diego Rubio! Then we revisit the XI questions we asked back in February that would define the 2022 Colorado Rapids season. The guys do some initial offseason prognostication.
Four tries from Red Roses Claudia MacDonald tops RWC try-scoring charts
Topping the try-scoring charts, England Red Roses Claudia MacDonald played out of her skin in her team’s opening Rugby World Cup 2021 campaign. With a huge 84-19 win over Fiji, MacDonald was one of several English players that crossed for multiple tries. Many other Internationals did likewise across the opening day at Eden Park Rugby World Cup 2021, and up in Whangarei for the second day of week one. Yet the Durham University player was still humble about her input on Saturday afternoon.
