EDITORIAL – Last Word on Soccer in conjunction with the Colorado Rapids independent media are excited to announce the fifth annual Colorado Rapids Independent Press Corps Season Awards. As the independent media covering this team, we take seriously the opportunity to cover the 2022 Colorado Rapids season and objectively cover the club. This article is a reflection of that. Think of this as a constructive and independent version of the awards at A Burgundy Affair. Members of the media from The Denver Post, The Denver Gazette, Last Word on Soccer, Burgundy Wave, DNVR, Rapids Rant, MLS Now, Nuts and Bolts Sports, josephsamelson.com, and Holding The High Line were invited to participate.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO