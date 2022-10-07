ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, IA

Family-friendly fall fun abounds in Shelby County

AREA — October has arrived, and Shelby County is planning an array of Halloween and autumn activities for goblins of all ages.   • No Tricks, Just Treats will be offered Saturday, October 15, 4 – 6 p.m. at Nishna Bend Recreation Area, (1 mile east of Hwy 59 on River Avenue (between Harlan and Avoca). In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Guy Stanley Jones, 96

Father had a veterinarian practice. He was baptized and confirmed into the Methodist faith and. was a lifetime member of the Methodist church in Audubon, Iowa. Stan graduated from Audubon High School in 1945 and attended. Iowa State University and American Institute of Business. Over the years, he was employed...
HARLAN, IA
TeamMates holds pep rally

HARLAN — Many gathered Thursday at The Grounds for a TeamMates pep rally. DeMoine Adams, TeamMates CEO, provide an introduction about the program that began 31 years ago. It was cofounded by Tom and Nancy Osborne. The program is in 192 school districts, serving more than 10,000 students and...
HARLAN, IA
When Emerald Ash Borer strikes

HARLAN — When the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was found in Harlan trees in February, the city had just over 330 ash trees in the right of way. Today that count stands at 270. The count of ash trees on private property is unknown. EAB, an invasive insect from Asia, is in all but six counties in Iowa.
HARLAN, IA
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
Laura Ann (Andersen) Allen, 88

Laura Ann (Andersen) Allen was born on May 16, 1934, on the family farm northeast of Avoca, IA, to Ernest and Lillian (Johnson) Andersen. She was baptized at English Lutheran Church in Avoca on July 16, 1934 and was confirmed on her 14th birthday on May 16, 1948. She attended country school for eight years and then attended and graduated from Avoca High School on May 17, 1951.
AVOCA, IA
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?

My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
OMAHA, NE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll

Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
CARROLL, IA
WOWT

Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
Open house planned for Kramer’s 90th birthday

 OMAHA — Earling native Leo J. Kramer of Omaha will be observing his 90th birthday.  To celebrate the occasion, an open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 23, at the Elks Club Lodge, 6410 South 96th St., Omaha.  All his relatives and friends from Shelby County...
OMAHA, NE
We Are Iowa

Woman killed in Audubon County semi crash

EXIRA, Iowa — An Exira woman has died after crashing into a semi over the weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A crash report states the incident happened Sunday around 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W Washington St in Exira. Phyllis Hoffman, 75, was going east...
EXIRA, IA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams

A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
PLATTSMOUTH, NE
kscj.com

JUDGE RULES IN FAVOR OF MOVILLE COUPLE IN PIPELINE SURVEY DISPUTE

A JUDGE HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE WHO REFUSED TO ALLOW SURVEY TEAMS FOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY’S NAVIGATOR PIPELINE ONTO THEIR PROPERTY. NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY SUED WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE OF MOVILLE, ACCUSING THE COUPLE OF VIOLATING A STATE LAW THAT ALLOWS ITS AGENTS ACCESS TO LAND ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE.
MOVILLE, IA

