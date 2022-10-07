Read full article on original website
Family-friendly fall fun abounds in Shelby County
AREA — October has arrived, and Shelby County is planning an array of Halloween and autumn activities for goblins of all ages. • No Tricks, Just Treats will be offered Saturday, October 15, 4 – 6 p.m. at Nishna Bend Recreation Area, (1 mile east of Hwy 59 on River Avenue (between Harlan and Avoca). In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.
Iowa law enforcement performs incredible rescue after horse falls 50 feet down a creek
NEOLA, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office helped with an incredible animal rescue Sunday. Deputies saved a horse after it fell 50 feet down a creek near Neola, Iowa. The department said the horse became stuck in the mud and water for several hours. Two deputies, along with...
Guy Stanley Jones, 96
Father had a veterinarian practice. He was baptized and confirmed into the Methodist faith and. was a lifetime member of the Methodist church in Audubon, Iowa. Stan graduated from Audubon High School in 1945 and attended. Iowa State University and American Institute of Business. Over the years, he was employed...
TeamMates holds pep rally
HARLAN — Many gathered Thursday at The Grounds for a TeamMates pep rally. DeMoine Adams, TeamMates CEO, provide an introduction about the program that began 31 years ago. It was cofounded by Tom and Nancy Osborne. The program is in 192 school districts, serving more than 10,000 students and...
'Definitely pregnant': New Omaha mom nearly dies from unexpected pregnancy
OMAHA, Neb. — An Omaha couple finds out they're pregnant and then have the baby in just 48 hours. Doctors had to perform an emergency c-section to save mom and child. Peyton Stover, 23, thought she was just feeling the effects of her new job. "I'm a first-year teacher....
When Emerald Ash Borer strikes
HARLAN — When the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was found in Harlan trees in February, the city had just over 330 ash trees in the right of way. Today that count stands at 270. The count of ash trees on private property is unknown. EAB, an invasive insect from Asia, is in all but six counties in Iowa.
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
Laura Ann (Andersen) Allen, 88
Laura Ann (Andersen) Allen was born on May 16, 1934, on the family farm northeast of Avoca, IA, to Ernest and Lillian (Johnson) Andersen. She was baptized at English Lutheran Church in Avoca on July 16, 1934 and was confirmed on her 14th birthday on May 16, 1948. She attended country school for eight years and then attended and graduated from Avoca High School on May 17, 1951.
Ask Omaha: what's the best old lady restaurant in Omaha?
My mom (73) and I are visiting Omaha next weekend. She is a picky eater and really only enjoys American food and BBQ, with an occasional Italian meal thrown in (meaning spaghetti). Any suggestions for restaurants that do not require reservations (another of her pet peeves) and that she will get food she likes?
'A Tangled Web' — the Cari Farver case in Council Bluffs becomes Lifetime movie
One week after a 40-year-old Council Bluffs cold case was featured on the true crime documentary series, “On the Case with Paula Zahn,” another, more recent cold case is getting the TV movie treatment, courtesy of Lifetime and ATW Films — “The Disappearance of Cari Farver.”
Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll
Like other communities around the nation that have used a variety of strategies to silence train horns, my hometown, Carroll, Iowa, is split on whether to spend tax dollars to reduce the noise coming from the two Union Pacific Lines crossing seven intersections in our slice of western Iowa. “It’s one of the constant problems […] The post Train-horn noise blares through political tribalism in Carroll appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Omaha Alamo Drafthouse movie theater shuts down
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Alamo Drafthouse had its final days of screenings over the weekend. The Alamo Drafthouse is a chain of movie theaters known for serving dinner and drinks during the film. The chain started in Austin, Texas, and has since made its mark in several cities, including Omaha.
Open house planned for Kramer’s 90th birthday
OMAHA — Earling native Leo J. Kramer of Omaha will be observing his 90th birthday. To celebrate the occasion, an open house will be held from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 23, at the Elks Club Lodge, 6410 South 96th St., Omaha. All his relatives and friends from Shelby County...
Woman killed in Audubon County semi crash
EXIRA, Iowa — An Exira woman has died after crashing into a semi over the weekend, according to the Iowa State Patrol. A crash report states the incident happened Sunday around 2:45 p.m. in the 400 block of W Washington St in Exira. Phyllis Hoffman, 75, was going east...
'How did this happen?': Patients struggle to fill prescriptions during CHI Health outage
OMAHA, Neb. — Katie Griffin, 24, is getting ready for the week ahead but filling her medication tray with ibuprofen, Tylenol, vitamins and what remains of her prescription medication, Tramadol. She is rationing the rheumatoid arthritis medication. "I'm supposed to take two, once in the morning, once at night,"...
Nebraska woman accused in theft of more than $28K from youth sports teams
A Nebraska woman is accused of taking more than $28,000 from two youth sports organizations for personal use, authorities said. Jill Dasher, 51, Plattsmouth, was charged with two counts of felony theft, the Omaha World-Herald reported. According to Cass County records, Dasher allegedly took the money from the bank accounts of the Plattsmouth Baseball/Softball Association and Blue Lightning Select Softball Team for herself, the newspaper reported.
Cael Hobbs, Sam Gubbels, Owen Marshall, John Helton, Lena Rosloniec.jpeg
KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 (10/7): Tri-Center loses OT thriller, AHSTW keeps rolling. Tri-Center lost a thriller in OT while St. Albert, Mount Ayr, Southwest Valley and AHSTW were winners in KMAland Iowa Class A Week 7 action.
JUDGE RULES IN FAVOR OF MOVILLE COUPLE IN PIPELINE SURVEY DISPUTE
A JUDGE HAS RULED IN FAVOR OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY COUPLE WHO REFUSED TO ALLOW SURVEY TEAMS FOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY’S NAVIGATOR PIPELINE ONTO THEIR PROPERTY. NAVIGATOR HEARTLAND GREENWAY SUED WILLIAM AND VICKI HULSE OF MOVILLE, ACCUSING THE COUPLE OF VIOLATING A STATE LAW THAT ALLOWS ITS AGENTS ACCESS TO LAND ALONG ITS PROPOSED PIPELINE ROUTE.
