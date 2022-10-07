Read full article on original website
Related
Russia-Ukraine war live: Putin says ‘ball in EU’s court’ over gas supply; power to Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant restored
Putin says he is ready to supply the EU with gas via Nord Stream 2; head of IAEA says morning power station outage caused by Russian shelling
Saudi foreign minister says efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand
CAIRO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud told Al Arabiya TV that the efforts to extend the truce in Yemen still stand. The kingdom, the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen and the Yemeni government are "keen on extending the truce," the Saudi-owned TV reported on Wednesday quoting the minister.
Ukraine gets new air defenses, allies deepen resolve after Russian strikes
BRUSSELS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Ukraine's allies announced delivery of new air defenses and recommitted to providing it robust, enduring military assistance at a meeting at NATO headquarters on Wednesday, saying Russian missile strikes two days ago only further united them.
Comments / 0