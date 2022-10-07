ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

kiwaradio.com

Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney

Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
bleedingheartland.com

Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump

Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
KOEL 950 AM

This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa

We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
Des Moines, IA
KCRG.com

Iowans to vote on gun amendment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
KICK AM 1530

Is This a Mountain Lion That Was Just Spotted in Southern Iowa?

Someone just spotted a big putty tat in southern Iowa. There's a big disagreement on what animal this really is though. Is it a mountain lion or just a really big cat who's trying to find his/her way back home?. @1stpersonhunter #bowhunting #hunting #deerhunting #deerseason2022 #mountainlion #spooky #iowa #bigbucks ♬...
Axios Des Moines

Iowa conservative news sites gain popularity

Alternative media sites targeting conservatives are gaining steam in Iowa.What's happening: These sites, like The Iowa Standard, are garnering millions of page views and revenue from right-leaning audiences who are seeking news that conforms to their beliefs.Why it matters: The news and platforms are echo chambers — potentially lucrative ones — intended to push back against what the creators see as a liberal-bent media ecosystem.The trend is familiar at the national level, but the increased focus on state-level politics and media adds a new dynamic with some funding coming from local Republican officials themselves.State of play: Owners of several local-based...
Kim Reynolds
K92.3

Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn

Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH

(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
KOEL 950 AM

Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company

Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
kscj.com

FEENSTRA DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DECISION

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS ADDED HIS VOICE TO THOSE UNHAPPY WITH TYSON FOOD’S DECISION TO SHUT DOWN THEIR DAKOTA DUNES OPERATION AND RELOCATE THOSE WORKER’S JOBS TO ARKANSAS. FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE IS DISHEARTENED AND DISAPPOINTED THAT TYSON MADE THE ABRUPT AND UNEXPECTED...
KCRG.com

Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
