kiwaradio.com
Iowa GOP Chair Blasts Potential GOP Presidential Candidate Liz Cheney
Polk County, Iowa — Comments from key Iowa Republicans make it clear a prominent GOP critic of former President Donald Trump faces a tough campaign in Iowa’s 2024 Caucuses if she runs for president. Harriet Hageman, the Republican who defeated Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney in an August Primary,...
bleedingheartland.com
Governor Reynolds, don't become Donald Trump
Bruce Lear lives in Sioux City and has been connected to public schools for 38 years. He taught for four years in Alden and seven years in Cherokee, then represented educators as an Iowa State Education Association Regional Director for 27 years until retiring. Anyone who watches television has seen...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray Fairley, team work into day three of providing meals to hurricane victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley and his team are working into day three of their trip to Florida, where they are providing meals for people recovering from Hurricane Ian. In a small updated posted on Facebook, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids said...
This Incredibly Dangerous Activity Is Legal in Iowa
We've learned a lot about Iowa driving laws of late. Can you drive barefoot in Iowa? Can you Legally drive with a pet on your lap in Iowa? All good questions, all important things to know. Not only do you want to make sure you're obeying the law every time you operate a motor vehicle, but you also want to do everything you can to keep yourself and those around you safe. I have another question for you...
KCRG.com
Iowans to vote on gun amendment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Tuesday, Linn County Attorney Nick Maybanks and Linn County Sheriff Brian Gardner expressed their concerns about “Measure #1″ on the election ballot at an Iowa For Responsible Gun Laws meeting. “Possession of firearms as a felon or domestic abuse offender here in...
Insiders: Two prominent Iowa election races show Republican advantages
Longtime Des Moines Register political columnist David Yepsen said Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley are both favorites to win.
Is This a Mountain Lion That Was Just Spotted in Southern Iowa?
Someone just spotted a big putty tat in southern Iowa. There's a big disagreement on what animal this really is though. Is it a mountain lion or just a really big cat who's trying to find his/her way back home?. @1stpersonhunter #bowhunting #hunting #deerhunting #deerseason2022 #mountainlion #spooky #iowa #bigbucks ♬...
Iowa conservative news sites gain popularity
Alternative media sites targeting conservatives are gaining steam in Iowa.What's happening: These sites, like The Iowa Standard, are garnering millions of page views and revenue from right-leaning audiences who are seeking news that conforms to their beliefs.Why it matters: The news and platforms are echo chambers — potentially lucrative ones — intended to push back against what the creators see as a liberal-bent media ecosystem.The trend is familiar at the national level, but the increased focus on state-level politics and media adds a new dynamic with some funding coming from local Republican officials themselves.State of play: Owners of several local-based...
Weekend Fire Devastates Eastern Iowa Barn
Harvest is in full swing across Iowa and unfortunately, with the increase of tractors hitting the fields, we have seen an increase in farm accidents. In the last week, we saw two different farm accidents. Last Sunday, October 2nd, a man was killed in a tractor rollover accident in Dubuque...
Iowa Speeder Clocked At 126 MPH
(Des Moines) Another driver’s facing charges for going over 120 miles per hour on an Iowa highway. The State Patrol says a trooper stopped the driver going 55 over the speed limit in Cerro Gordo County. The driver was also arrested for drunk driving. Last weekend, another trooper stopped two drivers who were driving over 100 miles per hour on I-35. ###
Most Land in Iowa is Owned By This Company
Unlike many states, Iowa has very little public land. In fact, over 97 percent of the Hawkeye State is privately owned. One company stands out as the biggest landowner in the entire state, although most Iowans probably don't know of its existence. Not only does this one, family company own...
Minnesota, Iowa, SD Towns Make List Of ‘Coziest Small Towns’
A new study out says these cities in Minnesota, Iowa, and South Dakota made the list of the 'Best Coziest Small Towns In America'. Cozy is defined as “giving a feeling of comfort, warmth, and relaxation.”. Mydatingadviser.com put together the list of the "Best 170 Coziest Small Towns In...
kscj.com
FEENSTRA DISAPPOINTED BY TYSON DECISION
IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA HAS ADDED HIS VOICE TO THOSE UNHAPPY WITH TYSON FOOD’S DECISION TO SHUT DOWN THEIR DAKOTA DUNES OPERATION AND RELOCATE THOSE WORKER’S JOBS TO ARKANSAS. FEENSTRA ISSUED A STATEMENT SAYING HE IS DISHEARTENED AND DISAPPOINTED THAT TYSON MADE THE ABRUPT AND UNEXPECTED...
KCCI.com
'What a show': Hawk watchers gather in Iowa for annual migration tradition
LISCOMB, Iowa — Hawk watchers gather every year at the Grammer Grove Wildlife Area, KCRG reports. John Campbell joined this group of bird watchers who gather every year to document the hawks that are winging their way over the state.
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive in Florida to feed those impacted by hurricane
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids restaurant owner is in Florida feeding those in need after Hurricane Ian. Willie Ray Fairley posted a photo Sunday on the Willie Ray’s Q Shack Facebook Page saying, “We hit the ground running this morning.”. The Des Moines Register reports...
Low river levels shut down Iowa hydroelectric dam
With the ongoing drought, river levels across the state of Iowa have receded again with many now showing more rocks and sand bars than they do water.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
Iowa kids getting more pandemic emergency food assistance benefits
More federal money is coming to help feed hungry kids in Iowa.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad uses statehouse bills to justify Sen. Mathis support for funding police
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Republicans across the country have used funding for law enforcement as a campaign issue against Democrats. This political ad from State Senator Liz Mathis’ (D-Cedar Rapids) campaign argues the Democrat is “a longtime friend of local law enforcement” through her support in the legislature.
KCRG.com
Alcohol related deaths are up in Iowa and it may not be what you think
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More people are dying from alcohol related causes and it may not be how you think. According to state records, alcohol related deaths nearly quadrupled from 2000 to 2020. Julie Doeppke will never forget November 8, 2009. “I got a call early in the morning that...
