Neonatal mice-based model established that allows for the transmission of clinical SARS-CoV-2 isolates

News-Medical.net
Modeling the risk factors for household transmission of SARS-CoV-2
Households are settings that involve repeated and close contact between individuals of different generations. Such a setting could be useful to study the factors that contribute to the transmission of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2). In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers analyze...
News-Medical.net
BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have emerged due to genomic mutations. These variants have been categorized as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on the virulence and transmissibility relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Background. VOCs...
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
News-Medical.net
Metformin reduces risk of severe COVID-19 in diabetic patients
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), which is caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), remains an urgent global public health crisis. Throughout the pandemic, individuals with chronic conditions, such as diabetes, are often at an increased risk of severe COVID-19. In fact, several inflammatory markers...
News-Medical.net
Evaluating graphene field effect biosensor for ultraprecise and simultaneous influenza and SARS-CoV-2 detection
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers developed an antibody (Ab)-modified graphene field effect transistor (GFET)-based biosensor for ultraprecise and rapid influenza A virus (IAV) and severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) protein detection and differentiation. Background. The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has underscored...
News-Medical.net
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
News-Medical.net
Study offers a systems biology strategy to facilitate the search for effective COVID-19 drugs
A Cleveland Clinic-led research team used artificial intelligence to map out hundreds of ways that the virus that causes COVID-19 interacts with infected cells. Through this analysis, they identified potential COVID-19 medicines within thousands of drugs already approved by the FDA for other treatments. The research focused on host-targeting therapies,...
News-Medical.net
What is the effect of COVID-19 vaccination in pregnant and postpartum women infected with different SARS-CoV-2 variants?
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) generally affects women less severely than men, with a significant exception during pregnancy, which is considered a high-risk factor for more severe illness. A recent study posted to the preprint server medRxiv* explores the impact of vaccination against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
News-Medical.net
Extreme heat exposure linked with higher emergency room visits for kidney-related problems
Researchers linked meteorological history in New York State with data from over 1.1 million emergency room visits during 2005-2013 and found higher emergency room visits for kidney-related problems such as acute kidney injury, kidney stones, and urinary tract infections during days with extreme heat exposure. Given the increasing frequency and...
News-Medical.net
Timely COVID-19 boosters may prevent care facility outbreaks
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), caused by infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), frequently causes severe disease in the elderly and patients with certain comorbidities. In long-term care facilities (LTCFs), the mortality rate of COVID-19 throughout much of the pandemic was often higher than the rest...
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
News-Medical.net
Protoporphyrin IX delayed fluorescence imaging as a modality for hypoxia-based oncologic surgical guidance
In the surgical treatment of cancer, distinguishing between tumors and healthy tissues is critical. Fluorescent markers can help to do this, by enhancing the contrast of tumors during surgery. Some markers show a phenomenon called "delayed fluorescence" (DF) which relies on detecting "hypoxia" (or low oxygen concentration), a condition often presented by tumors. The real-time imaging of hypoxia can provide a high contrast between tumors and healthy cells. This can allow surgeons to remove the tumor effectively. However, real-time hypoxia imaging for surgical guidance has not yet been achieved.
News-Medical.net
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Side effects associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination have been reported in many countries. Thrombocytopenia is not uncommon; however, pneumonitis induced by vaccination is relatively rare, with only five cases that have been reported to date. A recent Clinical Infection in Practice study presents the case report of...
News-Medical.net
Oxford researchers report findings from Phase 1 clinical trial of intranasal COVID-19 vaccine
Researchers from the University of Oxford have today reported new findings from a Phase 1 clinical trial studying the safety and immune response of an intranasally-administered vaccine against COVID-19. The study was performed at the University in collaboration with AstraZeneca and used the same vaccine based on the ChAdOx1 adenovirus...
News-Medical.net
Why structural models of antibody targets are needed
This article describes the state-of-the-art in silico Antibody Structure Modeling workflow used in BIOVIA Discovery Studio® software and illustrates key reasons why structural models of antibody targets are needed. Antibodies are becoming increasingly significant in medical diagnostics and in the treatment of various diseases, including cancer, inflammation, and auto-immune...
News-Medical.net
Chronic liver disease in COVID-19 patients
The global outbreak of the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), which subsequently led to the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. Although SARS-CoV-2 is a respiratory virus, hepatic malfunctions have been reported in almost 50% of infected patients. Manifestation of chronic liver...
News-Medical.net
Study suggests colleagues and household members increase SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in hospital employees, not COVID-19 patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers conducted an observational study to assess severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) seroprevalence and infection status among Jena University Hospital (JUH) employees. Background. JUH is the only hospital in the state of Jena in central Germany, with a...
News-Medical.net
Study reveals an increase in the prevalence of digestive diseases
Data from a new pan-European study on the burden of digestive diseases, presented today at UEG Week 2022 and published in the United European Gastroenterology Journal, highlights a worrying increase in the prevalence of several digestive diseases since 2000. These include chronic liver diseases, pancreatitis, gastroesophageal reflux disease, gastritis, vascular intestinal disorders and coeliac disease in children. In addition, the incidence and mortality rates for all digestive cancers combined have increased by 26% and 17% respectively in the period 2000-2019.
News-Medical.net
Clinical trial to test the safety, efficacy of bacteriophages for treating P. aeruginosa infections in CF patients
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is an inherited disorder that causes severe damage to the lungs and other organs in the body. Nearly 40,000 children and adults in the United States live with CF, an often difficult existence exacerbated by an opportunistic bacterium called Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is a major cause of chronic, life-threatening lung infections.
News-Medical.net
Effect of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination on COVID-19 severity during Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 predominance periods
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers estimated the association of first-generation messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccines (BNT162b2, mRNA-1273) with coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)-related medical encounters. The researchers performed the study during Omicron BA.4/BA.5 predominance in the United States (US) among immunocompromised adults. Additionally, the researchers...
