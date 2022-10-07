Neonatal mice-based model established that allows for the transmission of clinical SARS-CoV-2 isolates

In the surgical treatment of cancer, distinguishing between tumors and healthy tissues is critical. Fluorescent markers can help to do this, by enhancing the contrast of tumors during surgery. Some markers show a phenomenon called "delayed fluorescence" (DF) which relies on detecting "hypoxia" (or low oxygen concentration), a condition often presented by tumors. The real-time imaging of hypoxia can provide a high contrast between tumors and healthy cells. This can allow surgeons to remove the tumor effectively. However, real-time hypoxia imaging for surgical guidance has not yet been achieved.

