When Emerald Ash Borer strikes
HARLAN — When the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was found in Harlan trees in February, the city had just over 330 ash trees in the right of way. Today that count stands at 270. The count of ash trees on private property is unknown. EAB, an invasive insect from Asia, is in all but six counties in Iowa.
Family-friendly fall fun abounds in Shelby County
AREA — October has arrived, and Shelby County is planning an array of Halloween and autumn activities for goblins of all ages. • No Tricks, Just Treats will be offered Saturday, October 15, 4 – 6 p.m. at Nishna Bend Recreation Area, (1 mile east of Hwy 59 on River Avenue (between Harlan and Avoca). In case of rain, the event will be postponed to Sunday, October 16, from 11 a.m.– 1 p.m.
TeamMates holds pep rally
HARLAN — Many gathered Thursday at The Grounds for a TeamMates pep rally. DeMoine Adams, TeamMates CEO, provide an introduction about the program that began 31 years ago. It was cofounded by Tom and Nancy Osborne. The program is in 192 school districts, serving more than 10,000 students and...
Guy Stanley Jones, 96
Father had a veterinarian practice. He was baptized and confirmed into the Methodist faith and. was a lifetime member of the Methodist church in Audubon, Iowa. Stan graduated from Audubon High School in 1945 and attended. Iowa State University and American Institute of Business. Over the years, he was employed...
Laura Ann (Andersen) Allen, 88
Laura Ann (Andersen) Allen was born on May 16, 1934, on the family farm northeast of Avoca, IA, to Ernest and Lillian (Johnson) Andersen. She was baptized at English Lutheran Church in Avoca on July 16, 1934 and was confirmed on her 14th birthday on May 16, 1948. She attended country school for eight years and then attended and graduated from Avoca High School on May 17, 1951.
