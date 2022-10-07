HARLAN — When the Emerald Ash Borer (EAB) was found in Harlan trees in February, the city had just over 330 ash trees in the right of way. Today that count stands at 270. The count of ash trees on private property is unknown. EAB, an invasive insect from Asia, is in all but six counties in Iowa.

HARLAN, IA ・ 5 HOURS AGO