coladaily.com
Tombo Grille celebrates 20 years in business
Tombo Grille is celebrating its 20-year anniversary this week under the ownership of Gini Mason and Len Henderson. Customers are invited to join the owners and staff to wine and dine with a special anniversary cocktail, food, and festive restaurant décor. “We are proud of what we have seen...
coladaily.com
Richland Library welcomes fall entrepreneur-in-residence Starlitt Miller
Richland Library announced that serial entrepreneur Startlitt Miller is selected to be the next fall entrepreneur-in-residence. The Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program was created to remove barriers and level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs created to remove barriers and level the playing field for diverse entrepreneurs. Based in Columbia, Miller has taken...
WRDW-TV
Eudora Farms transforms drive-thru safari into fall festival
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Eudora Farms fall festival is back. It’s a drive-thru safari in Aiken County. More than 400 exotic animals stay on the property with giraffes, water buffalo, zebras, and more. The owner, Mark Nisbet, has ramped up operations, so we had to go check them...
McLeod Farms offers fall fun for all ages
MCBEE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you’re looking for a great time during the fall season, McLeod Farms in McBee has plenty of activities for all ages to enjoy. “We love it here. You can go and see like the antiques, and there’s a restaurant,” said Isabel Trapp of Camden, South Carolina. “And go to the […]
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner brings residents together for a good cause
The Gervais Street Bridge Dinner welcomed many individuals to a circus-themed extravaganza. More than 1,400 guests socialized and put on their best outfits to attend the special event Sunday evening. Attendees began to arrive around 3 p.m. and enjoyed drinks and hors d'oeuvres. Circus acts put on a show at...
abccolumbia.com
Prisma Health opens new same-day orthopedic practice in Lexington
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Prisma Health announced the establishment of Lexington’s new orthopedic urgent care practice at 104 Saludea Pointe Drive. The Prisma Health Orthopedics Convenient Care will open Monday through Saturday, 8 am to 8 pm. The new location will serve patients two years old and up in...
More development could be coming to Whiskey Road in Aiken
More development could be coming to the southside of Aiken. The Aiken City Council voted unanimously Monday evening upon a motion by Gail Diggs and a second by Kay Brohl to approve the second and final reading of an ordinance annexing and zoning two properties totaling 8.01 acres located at 123 and 154 Ginger Lane.
This Is The Best Pizza Place In South Carolina
Mashed searched the country for the best pizza place in each state, including this spot in South Carolina.
coladaily.com
Lexington Medical awards $1,330,650 to local community organizations
Lexington Medical Center (LMC) is pleased to announce it has awarded $1,330,650 to organizations in the Midlands that enhance the health and well-being of community members. LMC’s Community Outreach Committee and the LMC Foundation award the grants. This year’s grants went to the American Red Cross; Brookland Lakeview Empowerment Center; Burn Foundation of America; Children's Cancer Partners; Communities in Schools of SC; Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center; Fact Forward; Free Medical Clinic; Good Samaritan Clinic; Harvest Hope Food Bank; Homeless No More; Lions Vision Services; LRADAC Foundation - Healing Families; MedNeed of SC; Midlands Technical College; MIRCI; Nancy K. Perry Children's Shelter; Palmetto Foundation for Prevention and Recovery; Palmetto Place; Pathways to Healing; Sistercare, Inc.; The Courage Center; Transition; United Way - Dental Clinic; United Way - Vision Clinic; and Welvista.
coladaily.com
Public works solid waste division to host compost giveaway
The City of Columbia Public Works will host a free compost giveaways for residents and will assist with loading the materials onto trailers, trucks, or whatever residents bring. The event will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, from 8 a.m. until noon at 123 Humane Lane, located near the animal shelter.
South Carolina Woman Gets 'Surprise Of My Life' With $1 Million Lottery Win
A ticket she purchased on her way to work turned out to be the lucky winner.
coladaily.com
Gervais Street Bridge Dinner set for Sunday, Oct. 9
It doesn’t take a stretch of the imagination to see the Gervais Street Bridge Dinner is a big deal — or at least, a really long one. The annual fundraising dinner spans nearly the length of the bridge’s 1,415 feet. That’s longer than the height of the Eiffel Tower at a mere 1,083 feet.
8 South Carolina Eateries Named Among The 50 Best BBQ Joints In The South
Southern Living compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants around the South, and several in the Palmetto State made the cut.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in South Carolina
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after it shuts its doors. In northern South Carolina, you'll find what was once a popular family destination that now sits decaying in the middle of nowhere. Keep reading to learn more.
WIS-TV
COMET announces death of Interim CEO
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority (COMET) announced the passing of its Interim CEO and Executive Director, Derrick Huggins. Officials said Huggins died unexpectedly Friday morning. Huggins was a long-time board member and served as board chair until becoming the Interim CEO in November of 2021,...
The Post and Courier
Once a funeral home, historic downtown Columbia house nearly ready for its next life
COLUMBIA — A house that has had an outsize role in several periods of Columbia's history almost is ready for a new one: as apartments and a café. The W.B. Smith Whaley House, downtown at the corner of Gervais and Pickens, has undergone major renovation after sitting vacant for more than a decade.
WLTX.com
South Carolina woman celebrates 107th birthday
Adelle Thompson of Santee celebrated her 107th birthday Monday. She told us her favorite memory was seeing Barack Obama become president.
thebluestockingpc.org
Met and Married: How Two PC Seniors Are Celebrating their Recent Engagement
Inside the Cornelson Center in Presbyterian College’s Neville Hall, a “Met and Married” wall is displayed for couples who met during their time on campus and later married. Now, this “Met and Married” wall will add a new couple to the list. PC senior Seth...
Flames on the Enoree: The Cherokee War of 1760 in Newberry County
The Cherokee War of 1760 is a misleading name for a war within a war. The French & Indian War, which lasted from 1754 to 1763, exasperated tensions between Native American tribes and European settlers in the frontier regions of Virginia and the Carolinas. Particularly amongst the Cherokee, these tensions were especially noticeable. Smallpox and increasing hostility with encroaching settlers ravaged the Cherokee population, and in 1758, these tensions exploded into outright war between the Cherokee and the colony of Virginia. Within a year, the Cherokees began launching raids up and down the frontier from the valleys of western Virginia to South Carolina’s backcountry.
coladaily.com
Gamecock sports week in review
Shane Beamer and his Gamecock football program took that next step in the building process Saturday night, defeating 13th-ranked Kentucky in Lexington 24-14. UofSC owned most of the second half, and that allowed them to score their first SEC road win under Shane Beamer, beat an AP top 25 team for the first time since 2019, and win in Lexington for the first time since 2012.
