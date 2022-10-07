Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario on Braves' bench in NLDS Game 1
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Game 1 of the NLDS versus left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. The lefty-hitting Rosario will sit versus a southpaw, as he did throughout the regular season. Robbie Grossman will cover left field and hit ninth. Ronald Acuna will start in right and lead things off for Atlanta.
numberfire.com
Daniel Vogelbach in Mets' Sunday lineup for Wild Card Game 3
New York Mets infielder Daniel Vogelbach is starting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Vogelbach is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Vogelbach for 0.9...
numberfire.com
Padres' Brandon Drury batting fourth in Game 1 on Tuesday
San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday. Drury will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Julio Urias and the Dodgers. Josh Bell moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for...
numberfire.com
Brandon Marsh on Phillies' bench in NLDS Game 1
Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLDS against left-hander Max Fried and the Atlanta Braves. Marsh went 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI, and a pair of strikeouts in the Wild Card round, but the lefty hitter will take a seat against the Braves' southpaw in Game 1 on Tuesday. Matt Vierling will replace Marsh in center field and hit eighth.
numberfire.com
Brandon Drury sitting Sunday in Wild Card Game 3 for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Brandon Drury is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Drury is bieng replaced at first base by Wil Myers versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 568 plate appearances this season,...
numberfire.com
P.J. Walker set to start at quarterback for Panthers in Week 6
P.J. Walker will start at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers in their Week 6 game against the Los Angeles Rams. Walker took over for starting quarterback Baker Mayfield after Mayfield suffered a high ankle sprain in the team's Week 5 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, and is now in line to start in Week 6 while Mayfield recovers from his ankle injury. Walker struggled in his opportunities with the team over the past two seasons, but the team will finally be under new management after the firing of Matt Rhule ahead of Week 6.
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton batting cleanup spot for Yankees on Tuesday
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is starting in Tuesday's Game One ALDS contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Stanton will handle designated hitting duties after Jose Trevino was shifted behind the plate and Kyle Higashioka was benched. In a matchup versus Cleveland's Cal Quantrill, our models project Stanton to score...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday night for Wild Card Game 3
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Wild Card Game 3, Myers is geting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter Chris Bassitt. In 286 plate appearances this season, Myers has a...
numberfire.com
Aaron Judge leading off for Yankees in Tuesday's Division Series lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is starting in Tuesday's Game One American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians. Judge will man right field after Marwin Gonzalez was benched at home against right-hander Cal Quantrill. numberFire's models project Judge to score 15.0 FanDuel points at the FanDuel salary of...
numberfire.com
Darin Ruf sitting for Mets Sunday in Wild Card Game 3
New York Mets infielder/outfielder Darin Ruf is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. In Game 3 of the Wild Card Series, Ruf is being replaced at designated hitter by Daniel Vogelbach versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. In 388 plate appearances this season, Ruf has a...
numberfire.com
FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 5 Sunday Night (Bengals at Ravens)
In a unique fantasy format, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial. Our Brandon Gdula has done a...
numberfire.com
Harrison Bader in center field for Yankees on Tuesday evening
New York Yankees outfielder Harrison Bader is batting ninth in Tuesday's Game One American League Division Series contest against the Cleveland Guardians. Bader will patrol center field after Aaron Hicks was sent to the bench in New York versus Cleveland's right-hander Cal Quantrill. numberFire's models project Bader to score 8.3...
numberfire.com
MLB Betting Guide: Monday 10/11/22
NumberFire has built comprehensive algorithms to pinpoint the bets with the highest probability of returning money – whether you are betting on the total, a runline, or moneyline. For those new to numberFire, we use a five-star system to show which bets you should be targeting on any given...
MLB・
numberfire.com
FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 10/11/22
The Division Series begins on Tuesday, with the first game starting at 1:07 pm ET and the last one getting under way at 9:37 pm ET. Let's see which pitchers and stacks stick out on the four-game slate. Our daily helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Jarvis Landry (ankle) ruled out for Saints' Week 5 matchup versus Seattle
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) will not play in Week Five's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Despite two limited practices, Landry will not suit up at home for Week Five's contest. Expect Marquez Callaway to see more targets versus a Seattle unit ranked 11th (25.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
numberfire.com
Darlington: Tampa Bay's Russell Gage (back) will play in Week 5
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Russell Gage (back) is reportedly available for Week Five's game against the Atlanta Falcons. According to Jeff Darlington, Gage will suit up against his former team despite his questionable designation with a back injury. In a matchup versus a Falcons' defense ranked 25th (33.2) in FanDuel points allowed per game to receivers, our models project Gage to score 7.6 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Alvin Kamara (ribs) active for Saints in Week 5
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara will play Sunday in the team's Week 5 game against the Seattle Seahawks. After missing time due to a ribs injury, the superstar running back will suit up versus the surprisingly competetive Seahawks led by Geno Smith. It's unclear if Kamara will be on a pitch count, but in any case, his return will mean less work for Mark Ingram and Latavius Murray.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 6
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
NFL・
numberfire.com
Jose Altuve leading off for Astros in Game 1 of ALDS
Houston Astros infielder Jose Altuve will start at second base and lead off the order in Game 1 of the ALDS on Tuesday against right-hander Logan Gilbert and the Seattle Mariners. What It Means:. Here is the Astros' full lineup for Game 1 on Tuesday: Altuve 2B, Jeremy Pena SS,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Rondale Moore records 7 catches in Week 5 loss to Eagles
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore caught 7 of 8 targets for 68 yards in Week 5's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Moore's involvement in the Cardinals' offense increased in his second game since recovering from a hamstring injury. Operating near the line of scrimmage, he caught 7 passes with an average depth of target of 2.2. In Week 6 he will face a Seattle Seahawks pass defense ranked last in numberFire's Power Rankings.
NFL・
