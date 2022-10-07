Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Colonoscopy-screening does not prevent colorectal cancer as well as previously assumed
On October 10 the world's first randomized study on using colonoscopy-screening to prevent colorectal cancer was presented during the 2022 United European Gastroenterology Week in Vienna. The full study was also published in New England Journal of Medicine. "Colonoscopy unfortunately is not a miracle cure for colorectal cancer. According to...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover connection between stress-activated signaling and immune cell evasion in melanoma
Anti-cancer immune cells are critical to inhibiting the development and progression of tumors, and deregulation of the immune system can limit the ability of immune cells to identify and target cancer cells for destruction. Cancer cells are also subjected to various environmental stresses that impact their survival, such as nutrient deprivation, low oxygen levels and anti-cancer treatments. To continue to survive and overcome these stresses, cancer cells activate survival signaling pathways. PERK is a protein that is activated during stress-induced signaling, but how PERK activation in cancer cells contributes to immune cell evasion is unknown.
MedicalXpress
Investigating the role of fatty acids in cancer cell survival
Northwestern Medicine investigators have discovered that a particular enzyme is essential for regulating cancer cell survival and metastasis under cellular stress, findings that were published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. The study, led by Daniela Matei, MD, the Diana, Princess of Wales Professor of Cancer Research...
MedicalXpress
Study reveals alarming failures in the detection of pancreatic cancer
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease. Results revealed over a third (36%) of PIPC cases were potentially avoidable, demonstrating a poor detection rate for a cancer that has alarming patient outcomes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedicalXpress
Hormone protects against development of fatty liver
A group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study, published in Cell Metabolism, provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
MedicalXpress
Identifying the underlying causes of ovarian cancer
Two new discoveries led by Cedars-Sinai Cancer investigators help improve the understanding of what drives the development of ovarian cancer and why some women's tumors do not respond to therapy. "Understanding the relationship between molecular profiles and clinical presentation of ovarian cancer not only can help guide the development of...
MedicalXpress
Study: Novel imaging technique reveals excellent biologic fixation in cementless knee replacement
Cementless knee replacement, an alternative approach to the traditional surgery in which bone cement is used, is gaining interest among orthopedic surgeons. Using a novel MRI technique, researchers at Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) found that a cementless implant demonstrated excellent biologic fixation, and even improved fixation of implant components in some areas in the joint, compared to the standard cemented implant.
MedicalXpress
Team uses digital cameras, machine learning to predict neurological disease
In an effort to streamline the process of diagnosing patients with multiple sclerosis and Parkinson's disease, researchers used digital cameras to capture changes in gait—a symptom of these diseases—and developed a machine-learning algorithm that can differentiate those with MS and PD from people without those neurological conditions. Their...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
Medical history may help predict autism in young children, researchers find
Medical insurance claims might do more than help pay for health concerns; they could help predict them, according to new findings from an interdisciplinary Penn State research team published in BMJ Health & Care Informatics. The researchers developed machine learning models that assess the connections among hundreds of clinical variables, including doctor visits and health care services for seemingly unrelated medical conditions, to predict the likelihood of autism spectrum disorder in young children.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
MedicalXpress
Small-molecule drug reverses neural effects of concussion
A small molecule called ISRIB that was identified at UC San Francisco can reverse the neuronal and cognitive effects of concussion in mice weeks after an injury occurred, new research has found. ISRIB blocks the integrated stress response (ISR), a quality control process for protein production that can become destructive...
MedicalXpress
Study shows some children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia miss out on decades of life-saving treatment
The Family Heart Foundation, a leading research and advocacy organization, has shared results from an analysis of patients in its CASCADE FH Registry showing that children with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HoFH) are diagnosed earlier and have much higher untreated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) than adults with HoFH. The data raises...
MedicalXpress
Older class of type 2 diabetes drugs, glitazones, linked to 22% reduction in dementia risk
Use of an older class of type 2 diabetes drugs called glitazones, also known as thiazolidinediones or TZDs for short, is linked to a 22% reduced risk of dementia, reveals a long term study published in the open access journal BMJ Open Diabetes Research & Care. These drugs may effectively...
MedicalXpress
Scientists are one step closer to stopping drug-resistant tumors from growing
Scientists have solved a long-standing mystery surrounding a cancer-promoting protein and how it causes tumor growth. The findings are an important step in the quest to make cancer drugs more effective since aggressive tumors often become adept at resisting drugs and other therapeutic agents. The recent discovery by a team...
MedicalXpress
Inflammatory bowel disease tied to more gum disease
Patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) have a significantly higher frequency of periodontitis than healthy controls, according to a study published online Sept. 16 in the Journal of Periodontology. Giacomo Baima, D.D.S., from University of Turin in Italy, and colleagues assessed the prevalence and risk indicators of periodontitis in patients...
MedicalXpress
Anxiety can look different in children. Here's what to look for and some treatments to consider
Throughout the pandemic, many families have struggled with fears about COVID, employment and lock-downs—all while experiencing disruption to things like school, childcare, social support services and beloved activities. It has been stressful for some, traumatic for others. So it may be no surprise to learn many children have been...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Study maps alterations that make melanoma more severe, could lead to better therapies and diagnosis
A group of researchers based in Brazil and France have managed to discover markers left by exposure to sunlight in the genomes of people who suffer from cutaneous melanoma. An article about the study published in Nature Communications also offers a novel understanding of other melanomas not caused by the effects of ultraviolet (UV) radiation.
MedicalXpress
Are midlife women doomed to gain weight?
Weight gain is a common complaint of midlife women, with more than two-thirds of midlife US women being over the ideal weight threshold. Aging-related metabolic changes promote weight gain in both sexes, but women face additional challenges because of menopause. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will discuss the effect of age and menopause and strategies for managing weight.
MedicalXpress
Hot flashes are not just uncomfortable but also could be hard on the heart
It's estimated that upward of 70% of women experience hot flashes sometime during the menopause transition. Although it has long been accepted that hot flashes can affect mental health and quality of life, accumulating research suggests a link between them and cardiovascular disease risk in women. A presentation at The North American Menopause Society (NAMS) Annual Meeting in Atlanta, October 12-15, will highlight concerns linking hot flashes with heart health.
MedicalXpress
Deep neural networks have become increasingly powerful in everyday real-world applications
Researchers use deep neural networks, or DNNs, to model the processing of information, and to investigate how this information processing matches that of humans. While DNNs have become an increasingly popular tool to model the computations that the brain does, particularly to visually recognize real-world "things," the ways in which DNNs do this can be very different.
Comments / 0