ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russians Desperate to Dodge Putin’s Draft Sail to South Korea

Russians desperate to escape a military mobilization ordered by President Vladimir Putin boarded yachts and sailed to South Korea on Tuesday, according to local reports. Since Putin announced a draft of 300,000 people to reinforce his ailing invasion of Ukraine, fighting-age Russian men have been fleeing their homeland in droves. Now South Korean broadcaster KBS says at least 21 Russians arrived on three yachts in the south of the East Asian country this week. All but two of the men were refused entry, however, with authorities deeming the others’ purpose “ambiguous,” KBS reported. Russians eager to avoid the draft, which was announced last month, have mostly poured into neighboring countries including Kazakhstan, Georgia, and Finland. Demand for passage out of Russia is so great that even private jet operators have jacked their fees up after being overwhelmed with inquiries.Read it at Independent
WORLD
WBUR

Russian missile attacks target civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

After a relative cooling of strikes in parts of Ukraine such as Kyiv, Russia has once again struck multiple targets, including civilian infrastructure such as parks, with missile attacks. This is seen as retaliation for this weekend's attack on the strategic Kerch Strait Bridge in Southeastern Ukraine, linking Crimea to Russia.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter O'dowd
WBUR

Putin threatens more Russian missile strikes after intense weekend of shelling

Explosions rocked several cities across Ukraine in one of the most extensive attacks since the war started. The attacks appeared to be in response to an explosion that partially damaged a key strategic bridge that connects Russian-occupied Crimea to mainland Russia. The bridge is seen as a symbol of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime in the illegally taken region.
POLITICS
WBUR

Iran protests enter fourth week

In Iran, protests have entered their fourth week and reportedly caused at least 185 deaths. Yet the movement continues to grow. School girls and oil and gas workers have joined it. Here & Now's Deepa Fernandes talks with Iranian-American journalist Negar Mortazavi.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prizes#Ukraine#Russian#Belarusian#Npr
WBUR

What the U.S. can learn from the fall of democracy in Chile

On September 11th, 1973, Chile’s democracy fell during a military coup d'état. "Many people thought, Well, this will take a year or two and then there will be a return to democracy somehow. But Pinochet had other plans," Heraldo Muñoz says. The military dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet...
POLITICS
WBUR

What's next for Burkina Faso after second coup this year?

In Burkina Faso, the dust is settling after the nation's second coup of the year. The takeover by military forces saw a young officer — Ibrahim Traoré — installed as the interim president of the land-locked, west African country. What might the future hold for Traoré and...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy