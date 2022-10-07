Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Immersive Van Gogh - Detroit: Have you Seen it?Heather RaulersonDetroit, MI
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Raleigh News & Observer
WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown
The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury
After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing
After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
Raleigh News & Observer
Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander
The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander had been waived. Following the loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players who have been battling various injuries to the active roster, this making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
Raleigh News & Observer
Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers-49ers live updates: San Francisco overwhelms Carolina, drops Panthers to 1-4
With time ticking down in what was already assured to be another Panthers loss, the San Francisco 49ers put an emphatic exclamation point on their win Sunday with a TD with 3:15 to play in the contest. Tevin Coleman gets this score, with an extra point from Mitch Wishnowsky. Eddy...
Raleigh News & Observer
Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad
NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
Raleigh News & Observer
Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett Says Saints ‘Got All the Calls’ in Seattle Loss
In sports, it isn't common that the refs are the sole factor in a team losing a game. While it can happen and has happened in the past, generally speaking, a team loses due to their own mistakes that they can't overcome. For the Seattle Seahawks, their loss to the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals’ Offense Ranked Near Bottom of NFL In Key Stat Following Primetime Loss to Ravens
The Bengals lost to the Ravens 19-17 on Sunday night in Baltimore. Cincinnati's offense struggled for most of the game. An offense that has Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd and Joe Mixon should be explosive, but the Bengals are ranked near the bottom of the NFL in one key category.
Raleigh News & Observer
Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals
Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘An inspirational moment.’ West Charlotte grad Steve Wilks becomes Panthers head coach
Jim Richardson was at work Monday, about to grab lunch, when some of his co-workers heard the news that the Carolina Panthers had fired Matt Rhule and named Steve Wilks the interim head coach of the NFL team. Thirty-eight years ago, Richardson played football with Wilks at West Charlotte High...
Raleigh News & Observer
Texans Coach Lovie Smith Says RB Dameon Pierce is ‘Fitting’ for Houston Offense
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith isn't complicating things for his team's offense after they picked up their first win of the season in a 13-6 victory on the road Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The offensive approach is an old-fashioned and simple one. Want a hint? Look no further than...
Raleigh News & Observer
Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans
After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Carolina Panthers, defensive coordinator Phil Snow also split after Matt Rhule fired
Matt Rhule won’t be the only former Carolina Panthers coach cleaning out his office this week. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and special teams assistant Ed Foley have also parted ways with the team, the organization confirmed Monday. Snow oversaw the defense throughout Rhule’s run in Carolina. Defensive running...
Raleigh News & Observer
Linebacker Matthew Adams Moved to Injured Reserve
View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears lost a part-time starter Tuesday when they placed strong side linebacker Matthew Adams on injured reserve. Adams tried to play in the game against Minnesota after coming back from a hamstring injury and got in for just five defensive plays and now has what is being reported by the team as a calf injury.
Raleigh News & Observer
In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise
Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers fire sale? Nope. But three players make sense on trade block before deadline
The Carolina Panthers are in awkward spot following Monday’s firing of head coach Matt Rhule. While many assume the Panthers will coast during their final 12 games and look to get a top quarterback prospect in next year’s draft, there’s still a lot of time left to turn around their shortcomings.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks is ready to lead. And he’s not looking back.
In the 24 hours after Charlotte native Steve Wilks was announced as the Carolina Panthers interim head coach, the West Charlotte High alum estimated he received around 300 text messages from friends and family. While Wilks said Tuesday that he is humbled to have the opportunity to lead his hometown...
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys - & Dr. Oz! - Vs. Eagles in Senate Race?
Could America's Team influence an American election? Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman appears to hope so, planning to use his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz's apparent love of the Dallas Cowboys against him. The Democratic candidate's campaign for the Keystone State's seat in the United States Senate has posted billboards near...
Raleigh News & Observer
Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing
PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
