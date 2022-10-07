ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Raleigh News & Observer

WATCH: Falcons RB Avery Williams Scores First Career Touchdown

The Atlanta Falcons have had a rough day offensively against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Sunday's contest will always be remembered by second-year running back Avery Williams. Down 21-0 in the fourth quarter, the Falcons gave Williams his first carry of the day - and he took it eight yards...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Panthers’ Baker Mayfield to Undergo MRI to Examine Foot Injury

After the Panthers dropped to 1–4 with their 37–15 loss to the 49ers on Sunday, quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his left foot. The first-year Carolina starter wore a walking boot to his postgame press conference. He told reporters that he suffered a left ankle injury and that “it’s painful,” via The Charlotte Observer. However, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the X-rays were negative.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Panthers Part Ways With DC Phil Snow Amid Matt Rhule Firing

After firing head coach Matt Rhule Monday morning, the Panthers apparently weren’t done cleaning house. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the franchise has also decided to fire defensive coordinator Phil Snow. Just hours after Rhule was given the boot following a 1–4 start to the 2022 campaign,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Lions Waive WR Maurice Alexander

The Detroit Lions announced on Monday that kick returner and wide receiver Maurice Alexander had been waived. Following the loss to the Patriots, the team will likely return several players who have been battling various injuries to the active roster, this making Alexander’s roster spot vulnerable. Copyright ABG-SI LLC....
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Aidan Hutchinson Among Top PFF-Graded Detroit Lions Week 5

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell called it "rock bottom". The Detroit Lions didn’t have much go right on Sunday, as they were shutout by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium, 29-0. Detroit falls to 1-4 heading into its bye week, with the Dallas Cowboys looming the following...
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Vikings Sign Theo Jackson off Practice Squad

NASHVILLE – It’s been a promising and productive start to the season for the Tennessee Titans’ 2022 draft class. But that group was reduced by one on Tuesday – from nine to eight – when the Minnesota Vikings signed safety Theo Jackson off the Titans’ practice squad.
NASHVILLE, TN
Raleigh News & Observer

Eagles Survive, Move to 5-0 with 20-17 Win over the Cardinals

Staying unbeaten and atop the NFC East was a struggle for the Eagles on Sunday. It wasn’t until Matt Ammendola, who grew up in the suburbs of Philadelphia, hooked a potential game-tying field from 43 yards wide right that the Eagles could emerge with a 20-17 victory against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Continued Turnover Struggles Doom Trevor Lawrence in Sloppy Loss to Texans

After winning the AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 3 after a standout performance against the Los Angeles Chargers, these last two weeks have not been kind to Trevor Lawrence. The young quarterback struggled to develop a rhythm with top receivers Zay Jones and Christian Kirk against the...
HOUSTON, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Linebacker Matthew Adams Moved to Injured Reserve

View the original article to see embedded media. The Bears lost a part-time starter Tuesday when they placed strong side linebacker Matthew Adams on injured reserve. Adams tried to play in the game against Minnesota after coming back from a hamstring injury and got in for just five defensive plays and now has what is being reported by the team as a calf injury.
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

In rare public appearance, Panthers owner David Tepper addresses state of franchise

Since owner David Tepper bought the Carolina Panthers in 2019, the team has endured consistent turnover at several prominent organizational positions. The Panthers have had four head coaches (two interims and one inherited), two general managers (one inherited), and three team presidents. An incomplete, $800 million practice facility sits in Rock Hill, South Carolina, too.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

Cowboys - & Dr. Oz! - Vs. Eagles in Senate Race?

Could America's Team influence an American election? Pennsylvania lieutenant governor John Fetterman appears to hope so, planning to use his opponent Dr. Mehmet Oz's apparent love of the Dallas Cowboys against him. The Democratic candidate's campaign for the Keystone State's seat in the United States Senate has posted billboards near...
DALLAS, TX
Raleigh News & Observer

Jaylen Warren’s Reps Will Continue Increasing

PITTSBURGH -- It'd be a stretch to call Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren's rise from undrafted free agent to Najee Harris' backup "meteoric" just yet, but it's certainly impressive. And after a few weeks of steady play in relief of Harris, who's struggled to get off to as fast a start as he did last season, Warren is in position to earn more time on the field.
PITTSBURGH, PA

