Police: 4,300 Chico customers' data stolen in skimming scheme, 2 arrested
CHICO, Calif. - Chico police busted a massive identity theft ring that stole card information from thousands of customers at local stores. Police told Action News Now, and estimated 4,300 customers in Chico had their card information stolen through one skimmer the suspects placed at a store checkout. The investigation...
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of vegetation fire in Tehama County stopped
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters stopped the forward spread of a vegetation fire in Tehama County on Monday. CAL FIRE said the Sunriver Fire burned 1/2 acre near Sunriver Drive and Highway 36E. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
actionnewsnow.com
Travel trailer destroyed in fire south of Corning
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A travel trailer was destroyed in a fire south of Corning on Monday afternoon, according to CAL FIRE Tehama Glenn Unit. CAL FIRE said crews are at the scene of the fire in the area of Kirkwood Road and Flournoy Avenue. No structures were damaged, according...
actionnewsnow.com
CAL FIRE responding to residential attic fire near Hurleton
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit responded to an attic fire off Grand Oak Drive near the community of Hurleton. Units were able to knock down the attic fire, said CAL FIRE officials and crews will be at the scene salvaging and overhauling the scene. Officials say no...
actionnewsnow.com
Prosecution continues against man charged with stabbing 2 men in Butte County
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A judge has found enough evidence to hold a man to answer charges in connection with two stabbings within three days in Butte County last month, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Chance Vincent, 27, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon for...
actionnewsnow.com
Deadline set to move houseboats temporarily stored at Lake Oroville parking lots
OROVILLE, Calif. - All vessels that are temporarily stored in the parking lots at Lake Oroville State Recreation Area public parking areas must be removed before March 1. The Oroville Lake Marinas LLC says the parking was never meant to be a permanent solution following a record low in water levels.
actionnewsnow.com
Emergency crews responding to two vehicle crash on the Skyway
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit and the California Highway Patrol responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash that slowed traffic on eastbound Skyway. According to CAL FIRE, a small fire broke out on the side of the road at the time of the crash. The was extinguished by a group of passing drivers at the scene before officials arrived.
actionnewsnow.com
Mobile home damaged in early-morning fire
CHICO, Calif. - An early-morning fire damaged a mobile home in Chico on Tuesday. The fire was reported just before 4:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Mountain View Mobile Home Park at 3156 Esplanade. Chico Fire Department tells Action News Now the fire was in a bedroom. The people living there...
actionnewsnow.com
Person crossing red light hit by vehicle in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - A person was injured after they were hit by a vehicle in Chico on Tuesday morning. The Chico Police Department said it responded to East Avenue and Cohasset Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a report that a person was hit by a vehicle. When officers arrived,...
krcrtv.com
Police Activity in Chico; residents asked to avoid Rio Lindo Avenue
CHICO, Calif. — UPDATE, OCT. 10, 4:55 PM:. Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) confirmed Rio Lindo Avenue has reopened to locals following a temporary closure due to unspecified police activity. They thank the public for their patience. -- BREAKING, OCT. 10, 4:40 PM:. Officers with the Chico...
actionnewsnow.com
Rollover crash blocked Highway 70 near Oroville Monday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - One person was injured in a rollover crash on Highway 70, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE said the person has minor injuries after at least two vehicles crashed Monday morning. Highway 70 lanes near Cottonwood Road were blocked but authorities were able to...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcyclist flown to hospital in fiery crash Sunday morning
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - A 23-year-old man who was riding a motorcycle was flown to the hospital after he was thrown off his motorcycle in a crash on Sunday morning, according to the CHP. Officers said Marcos Parra, of Williams, was riding his motorcycle south on Highway 99W around 11...
actionnewsnow.com
Motorcycle driver flown to Enloe after 3-vehicle crash near Willows Sunday
WILLOWS, Calif. 12:40 P.M. UPDATE - CHP says that one lane has been opened on Hwy 99W as tow trucks work to haul off the three vehicles. The Willows Fire Department responded to an accident in the area of Hwy 99W and County Road 68 on Sunday. CHP says that...
actionnewsnow.com
Community gathers to clean the Oroville “O” over the weekend
OROVILLE, Calif. - More than a dozen people made the climb up Table Mountain to clean up the large "O" in Oroville on Saturday. Gonzalo Peewee Curiel organized the group that included Congressman Doug LaMalfa and Mayor Chuck Reynolds. The team removed vegetation around and inside the “O” and also...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Paradise Motorcycle Accident Results in the Rider’s Death
Accident on Northbound Skyway Caused When Rider Veers Into Traffic. A fatal motorcycle accident was reported in Paradise recently. The rider was going along Skyway northbound between Pentz and Clark roads when his motorcycle veered into traffic that was oncoming, according to officers with the Paradise Police Department. The fatal accident occurred at about 5:00 p.m. when the rider collided with an SUV.
actionnewsnow.com
Nov. 8 election ballots mailed out Monday
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA - Election officials across the state sent the first ballots out on Monday for the Nov. 8 General Election. Butte County says it could take two to 10 days for ballots to arrive in the mail. The California Secretary of State's Office requires county elections offices to send...
actionnewsnow.com
Chico family delivers resources to disaster victims in Pakistan, Camp Fire survivors
CHICO, CALIF. - Amid devastation in Pakistan with over 1,700 deaths and 33 million people displaced during the monsoon season, one Chico family is doing their part to help the victims. "Basic things they don't have," said Friends of California USA organizer Rabina Kahn. Rabina Khan was in Pakistan for...
pvsaga.org
Sky Rocketing Heat Wave Hits Chico
On September 4th Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) released an alert to citizens’ phones preparing them for the possible heat-related power outages. PG&E asked all citizens to reduce energy use from 4 pm to 9 pm, and they also put out an excessive heat wave warning until the Thursday of that week due to an unusually strong heat dome that made its way across the western part of the US, covering all of California. This caused the air to become very dry, and sent the state into the triple digits where we saw record-breaking heat. The highest temperature recorded in California is 119 and the highest in Chico was about 117. Pleasant Valley as a whole had experienced difficulties during the heatwave with the heat. Sport practices had to be pushed back, football games had to start later than they normally would to allow players to play in a cooler climate, and PVHS’s own football homecoming got pushed back by two weeks to combat the heat. Chico hopes for cooler temperatures as we head into the fall.
mendofever.com
Bureau of Land Management Lifts Fire Restrictions in Mendocino, Humboldt, Del Norte, and Other Northwest Counties
The following is a press release issued by the Bureau of Land Management:. The Bureau of Land Management has eased some fire restrictions on public lands managed by its Arcata and Redding field offices in Humboldt, Mendocino, Del Norte, Trinity, Shasta, Butte, Tehama and Siskiyou counties. The terminated fire prevention orders can be found here and here.
Amtrak train amputated legs of California man lying on tracks. Jury to decide who’s to blame
By the time Yuba City police found Joe Nevis on a sidewalk at 1:11 a.m. Dec. 24, 2016, they decided he was too drunk to take to jail, and instead had him taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital in nearby Marysville. Nevis spent 20 minutes at the hospital, where Dr. Hector...
